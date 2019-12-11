FOOTBALL
All-Region 3C Teams
Offense
Player of the Year: KJ Vaughan, Heritage
Coach of the Year: Brad Bradley, Heritage
First team: Quarterback — Ryan High (Spotswood); Running Back — KJ Vaughan (Heritage), Ethan Barnhart (Sp), Grant Swinehart (Turner Ashby); Wide Receiver — Kyron Thomas (HHS), Tyler Rose (Liberty Christian Academy), Rob Smith (Sp); Tight End — Ryan Shonk (Sp); Offensive Lineman — Walt Stribling (Fluvanna), Mike Williams (HHS), Zach Rice (LCA), Colby Morris (Sp); Center — Shante’ Giles (HHS); Kicker — Dan Cunningham (Rockbridge); Kick Returner — Malachi Fields (Monticello); All-Purpose — CJ Haskins (TA).
Second team: QB — Josh Nelson (LCA); RB — Tayshaun Butler (Brookville), Gage Shafer (Rock), Austin Shifflett (Western Albemarle); WR — Zach Thompson (BHS), Jailik Lynch (Rock), Breaker Mendenhall (WA); TE — Dillon Stowers (LCA); OL — Jake Frett (BHS), Austin Doyle (Rock), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg), Jesse Knight (TA); C — Evan Atkins (Sp); K — Elijah Bullock (Flu); KR — Deuce Crawford (HHS); AP — Jared Glinski (BHS).
Defense
Player of the Year: Krystian Rivera, Heritage
First team: Defensive Tackle — Lance Blankenship (Brookville), Trae’Sean Hall (Heritage), Dallas Khalil (Spotswood); Defensive End — AJ McDougall (BHS), Krystian Rivera (Heritage); Linebacker — Bobby Moran (BHS), Spencer Goolsby (HHS), Dillon Stowers (Liberty Christian Academy), Ben Conahan (Sp); Defensive Back — Brian Trent (HHS), Kyron Thomas (HHS), Rob Smith (Sp), Breaker Mendenhall (Western Alebemarle); Punter — Keshawn Colbert (HHS); Punt Returner — Kyron Thomas (HHS); All-Purpose — JT Brown (BHS).
Second team: DT — Alden Custer (Fluvanna), Zach Rice (LCA), Nate Caldwell (Rustburg); DE — Jaleon Adams-Mallory (Charlottesville), Jon Poff (LCA); LB — Malachi Hill (Flu), JJ Morris (HHS), Jaylin Jones (RHS), Cole Myers (Sp); DB — Daniel Garrett (BHS), Jaleel Carthorn (HHS), Jaylin Belford (LCA), Jon Van Huss (Sp); P — Jack Culbreath (Monticello); Punt Returner — Jaylin Belford (LCA); AP — Jailik Lynch (Rock).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
William Campbell 69, Central Lunenburg 38
CENTRAL LUNENBURG (0-4)
McGrath 3, Moewuante Morrison 14, T’zion Wilkerson 10, Sellers 3, Hardy 2, Puryear 6. Totals 14 7-11 38.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-1)
Russell Thompson 11, Knight 7, Smith 5, Colten Allen 14, Zekeya Townes 10, Seals 7, Johnathon Wood 10, Johnson 2, Morris 3. Totals 25 12-15 69.
Lunenburg;6;16;10;6;—;38
Campbell;15;27;22;5;—;69
3-Point Goals: Central Lunenburg 3 (Morrison 2, McGrath), William Campbell 7 (Allen 3, Knight, Seals, Wood, Morris).
Highlights: WC — Seals 13 rebounds; Thompson 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Knight 6 assists, 4 steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
William Byrd 56, Jefferson Forest 44
WILLIAM BYRD (3-2)
Emilie McCaskill 22, Cabria Mutz 12, Sophia Chrisley 10, Walls 5, Becirevic 3, Fuchs 3, Rosser 1. Totals 18 15-21 56.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-4)
Paris Pettitt 18, Poindexter 9, Mason 5, Staton 3, Br. Hill 3, Be. Hill 2, Gould 2, May 2. Totals 16 6-9 44.
Byrd;23;5;17;11;—;56
Forest;8;14;6;16;—;44
3-Point Goals: William Byrd 5 (McCaskill 2, Chrisley 2, Walls), Jefferson Forest 6 (Pettitt 4, Staton, Br. Hill).
Rustburg 55, William Campbell 19
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-2)
Brightwell 3, Elam 8, Jennings 2, Jackson 5. Totals 6 5-13 19.
RUSTBURG (1-3)
Metz 3, Nance 4, Delaney Scharnus 12, Lacks 9, Horsley 1, TaRiya Dawson 19, Funderburk 7. Totals 20 11-27 55.
Campbell;5;8;5;1;—;19
Rustburg;13;14;20;8;—;55
3-Point Goals: William Campbell 2 (Brightwell, Elam), Rustburg 4 (Lacks 3, Dawson).
WRESTLING
Seminole District
Rustburg 39, Brookville 33
Individual results — 106: Gage Bomar (R) by forfeit; 113: Jaylen Fyffe (B) by forfeit; 120: Garrett Good (B) p.. Talley; 126: Caleb Potter (R) d. Smawley, 14-7; 132: Quintavius Harris (B) d. Lee Agee; 138: Bobby Moran (B) p. Cordier; 145: Jayden Hunter (R) by forfeit; 152: Adam Foisy (R) by forfeit; 160: Double forfeit; 170: Morgan Viar (B) p. Stoner Erb; 182: Austin Erb (R) by forfeit; 195: Isaac Dolph (B) by forfeit; 220: Collin Prince (R) by forfeit; 285: Fludd (B) p. Diaconu.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Timberlake Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 pm.
Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Fuqua School, 5:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Roanoke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Glenvar, Northside at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Glenvar, Northside at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
