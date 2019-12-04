williamcampbell.jpg

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Roanoke Catholic 67, Staunton River 57

Roanoke Catholic (3-0)

Jack Faulkner 10, Traevis Kopcial 17, Simpkins 1, Lynch 3, Jared LaTreill 10, Toney 2, Brooks Hagadorn 13, Dillon Porter 11. Totals 25 9-14 67. 

Staunton River (0-2)

JJ Crider 5, Lucas Overstreet 18, Lambert 8, Carter 6, Grey Clary 10, Jones 4, Bates 1, Jason Crider 4, Morris 1. Totals 20 7-10 57. 

Roanoke Catholic;17;23;18;9;—;67

Staunton River;13;18;15;11;—;57

3-Point Goals: RC 8 (Faulkner 2, Kopcial 3, Lynch, Hagadorn). SRHS  10 (JJ Crider, Overstreet 3, Lambert 2, Carter 2, Clary 2). 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

William Campbell 51, Randolph-Henry 26

RANDOLPH-HENRY (0-2)

Trent 3, N. Robinson 9, India Spencer 13, Clarke 1. Totals 6 11-28 26. 

William Campbell (1-1)

Amya Jackson 16, Jennings 4, Hairston 5, Bradley 6, Elam 5, Brightwell 5, Kamryn Boyd 10. Totals 24 2-6 51. 

Randolph-Henry;4;9;8;5;—;26

William Campbell;12;10;18;11;—;51

3-Point Goals: RH 3 (Robinson, Spencer 2). WC 1 (Brightwell). 

Highlights: Jackson 16 rebounds, Bradley 10 rebounds. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holy Cross at Fishburne Military, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Amherst, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Cross at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Dayspring Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass vs. Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, William Campbell, at Heritage High, 6 p.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass vs. Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, William Campbell, at Heritage High, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

New Covenant at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

New Covenant at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

