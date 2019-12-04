BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Roanoke Catholic 67, Staunton River 57
Roanoke Catholic (3-0)
Jack Faulkner 10, Traevis Kopcial 17, Simpkins 1, Lynch 3, Jared LaTreill 10, Toney 2, Brooks Hagadorn 13, Dillon Porter 11. Totals 25 9-14 67.
Staunton River (0-2)
JJ Crider 5, Lucas Overstreet 18, Lambert 8, Carter 6, Grey Clary 10, Jones 4, Bates 1, Jason Crider 4, Morris 1. Totals 20 7-10 57.
Roanoke Catholic;17;23;18;9;—;67
Staunton River;13;18;15;11;—;57
3-Point Goals: RC 8 (Faulkner 2, Kopcial 3, Lynch, Hagadorn). SRHS 10 (JJ Crider, Overstreet 3, Lambert 2, Carter 2, Clary 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
William Campbell 51, Randolph-Henry 26
RANDOLPH-HENRY (0-2)
Trent 3, N. Robinson 9, India Spencer 13, Clarke 1. Totals 6 11-28 26.
William Campbell (1-1)
Amya Jackson 16, Jennings 4, Hairston 5, Bradley 6, Elam 5, Brightwell 5, Kamryn Boyd 10. Totals 24 2-6 51.
Randolph-Henry;4;9;8;5;—;26
William Campbell;12;10;18;11;—;51
3-Point Goals: RH 3 (Robinson, Spencer 2). WC 1 (Brightwell).
Highlights: Jackson 16 rebounds, Bradley 10 rebounds.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Holy Cross at Fishburne Military, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Amherst, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holy Cross at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Dayspring Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Staunton River at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass vs. Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, William Campbell, at Heritage High, 6 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass vs. Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty, William Campbell, at Heritage High, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
New Covenant at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
New Covenant at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
