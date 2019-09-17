jeffersonforest.jpg

GOLF

Dogwood District

Appomattox 158, Chatham 177, Gretna 189

At Falling River Country Club, par 36

38 — Troy Graham (A), Josh Baldwin (A), Matt Arnold (C); 41 — Matthew Napier (A), Jadon Tweedy (A); 42 — Dixon Erwin (C); 43 — Elliott Dews (G); 44 — Nick Berger (G); 45 — Trey Shrock (A), Grant Reynolds (C); 46 — Gage Franklin (A), Colby Bates (G); 52 — Austin Vicks (C); 54 — Cody Snow (C); 56 — Gordon Clark (G); 58 — Tanner Merricks (C); 66 — Wyatt Trent (G).

VOLLEYBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 3, Liberty 0

At Liberty

Scores: 25-22, 25-14, 31-29

Highlights: JF — Hailee Blankenship 9 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Heather Forton 25 assists, 12 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Stacy Gallahan 6 kills. L — Katie Vaughan 7 kills, 18 digs; Katherine Thompson 4 kills, 4 blocks; Rieley Taylor 18 digs.

Records: Jefferson Forest 7-4, 3-0. Liberty 9-2, 2-1.

Rustburg 3, Heritage 0

At Heritage

Scores: 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Highlights: R — Meah Coles 16 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs; Delaney Scharnus 6 aces, 5 digs; Rachel Sledd 6 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 6 digs; Tinsley Abbott 5 digs. H — Desiree Younger 9 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill; Trinity Fields 15 digs, 2 kills, 1 assist; Alaysia Oakes 2 blocks, 2 digs.

Records: Rustburg 10-2. Heritage 1-8.

Amherst 3, Brookville 0

At Amherst

Scores: 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Highlights: A — Addie Brown 10 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Jazmyne Smith 5 kills, 1 block; Madison Woody 14 digs; Danielle Wentz 15 assists.

Records: Amherst 7-2, 2-1.

Liberty Christian 3, E.C. Glass 0

At Liberty Christian

Scores: 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

Highlights: ECG — Erin Johnson 3 aces, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 17 assists, 8 digs; Hannah Raso 8 kills, 11 digs; Alaysia Miller 1 ace, 14 digs; Jade Lane 3 kills, 2 digs. LCA — Riley Smith 13 kills; Emma Rossman 11 kills; Jordyn Geukgeuzian 21 digs; Katie Burke 30 assists, 5 aces.

Records: E.C. Glass 3-3, 0-3. Liberty Christian 3-1, 2-1.

Dogwood District

Nelson 3, Altavista 2

At Altavista

Scores: 25-21, 27-25, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8

Highlights: A — Charlotte Mabry 40 assists, 11 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces; Campbell Hall 15 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces; Lilly Castro 12 kills, 1 dig; Haylee Adams 20 digs.

Records: Altavista 4-5.

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0

At Staunton River

Scores: 25-9, 25-4, 25-15

Highlight: SR — Abbey Barlow 10 digs; Audrey Barns 9 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces; Faith Carter 7 assists.

Records: Staunton River 2-6.

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant 3, North Cross 0

At New Covenant

Scores: 25-10, 25-7, 25-13

Highlight: NC — Phoebe Prillaman 10 aces, 2 kill, 15 assists; Virginia Robert 3 kills, 10 aces; Kayla Haley 2 aces, 5 kills; Kaylor Turner 6 aces, 2 assists.

Records: New Covenant 13-5, 3-1. North Cross 1-3 Blue Ridge.

BOYS SOCCER

VIC

New Covenant 1, Miller 0, 2 OT

Miller 0 0 0 0 -- 0

New Covenant 0 0 1 0 -- 1

Scoring: Matthew Ivins (NC) unassisted, 85:00.

Saves: New Covenant 12.

Records: New Covenant 5-2-3, 2-2-3 VIC.

Virginia Episcopal 5, Fork Union 2

FUMA 0 2 — 2

VES 2 3 — 5

Scoring: Javier Cervera (VES) assisted by Daniel Pintard, 11:00; Mercer Pringle (VES) assisted by Mac Gates, 35:00; Pintard (VES) assisted by Josh Buckley, 50:00; Rodrigo Hernandez (FUMA) assisted by Nick Pohlman, 51:00; Keyan Daouk (FUMA) unassisted, 60:00; Pringle (VES) unassisted, 67:00; Buckley (VES) unassisted, 75:00.

Saves: Michael Sandusky (FUMA) 20, Sam Alphin (VES) 15.

Records: Fork Union 0-4-1, 0-1. Virginia Episcopal 1-4, 1-3.

TODAY’S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

Staunton River, Galax at Southwest Virginia Training Center in Hillsville, 4:15 p.m.

Dogwood District meet at Chatham, 5 p.m.

Seminole District meet at HumanKind, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Rustburg, Jefferson Forest, Amherst, Liberty at Ivy Hill Golf Club, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

