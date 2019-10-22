VOLLEYBALL
Blue Ridge Conference Tournament
Quarterfinals
Holy Cross 3, Virginia Episcopal 0
At Holy Cross
Scores: 25-13, 25-22, 25-19.
Highlights: HC — Anna Mooney 4 aces, 4 digs, 7 kills; Kaitlyn Davis 3 aces, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Maddie Luther 5 aces 7 digs; Sarah Barnhart 3 aces, 2 blocks, 5 assists.
Records: Holy Cross 8-6, 8-3.
New Covenant 3, Covenant 1
At New Covenant
Scores: 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-7.
Highlights: NC — Janna Renalds 6 kills, 3 aces; Sophia Rucker 7 kills, 2 aces; Phoebe Prillaman 31 assists, 7 aces, 6 kills.
Next: New Covenant travels to play Roanoke Catholic on Thursday, time TBA, in the BRC semifinals.
Blue Ridge District Tournament
First Round
Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0
At Franklin County
Scores: 25-13, 25-9, 25-16.
Highlights: FC — Alex Christoff 9 kills, 3 aces, 17 digs; Courtney Bryant 10 kills, 4 aces, 19 digs; Rachel Justice 14 assists, 1 ace.
Records: Staunton River 3-18. Franklin County 12-10.
Seminole District
Rustburg 3, Liberty 2
At Liberty
Scores: 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 15-5.
Highlights: R — Meah Coles 60 assists, 13 digs; Anna Maddox 22 kills, 17 digs; Breanna Patterson 6 kills, 4 digs; Rachel Sledd 11 kills, 6 digs. L — Ginevra Fabriana 13 kills; Katherine Thompson 14 kills, 4 blocks; Katie Vaughan 12 kills, 31 digs; Maria Young 35 assists; Rieley Taylor 25 digs.
Records: Liberty 16-6, 8-5.
Jefferson Forest 3, Brookville 0
At Brookville
Scores: 25-19, 25-16, 25-18.
Highlights: JF — Stacy Gallahan 10 kills; Hailee Blankenship 8 kills, 3 aces; Sydney Strain 5 kills, 3 aces; Carter Maggi 2 aces. BHS — Landyn Parker 7 assists, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Erin Hedrick 8 assists; Kealey Sterne 9 digs; Hannah Spigner 6 kills.
Records: Jefferson Forest 16-6, 12-1. Brookville 9-13, 2-11.
E.C. Glass 3, Heritage 0
At Heritage
Scores: 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
Highlights: ECG — Virginia Blair Trost 2 aces, 10 kills, 14 digs; Hannah Raso 11 kills, 7 digs; Erin Johnson 1 ace, 3 kills, 29 assists, 4 digs; Jade Lane 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 7 digs. HHS — Emily Cash 6 digs, 1 kill; Izzy Bowyer 2 aces, 2 kills; Victoria Johnson 2 blocks, 7 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace; Allison Morgan 14 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace; Skyler Anderson 7 service points.
Records: E.C. Glass 10-11, 6-7. Heritage 2-16, 1-11.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, Dan River 0
At Dan River
Scores: 27-25, 25-17, 25-15.
Highlights: A — Skylar Sams 4 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Kaydence Gilbert 13 kills; Madison Shirey 6 kills, 5 digs; Leah Caldwell 8 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists.
Records: Appomattox 14-2, 8-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Virginia Independent Conference Tournament
Quarterfinals
Blue Ridge 2, New Covenant 1
New Covenant;—;0;1;—;1
Blue Ridge;—;1;1;—2
Scores: Tyler Dixon (NC), assisted by Simrell Callaway.
Records: New Covenant 12-4-3. Blue Ridge 9-5-1.
TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
Bedford County championship at Wolf Branch Park, 4:30 p.m.
Dogwood District meet at Angler’s Park in Danville, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 6:30 p.m.
