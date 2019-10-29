VOLLEYBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 3, William Campbell 0

At William Campbell

Scores: 25-12, 25-10, 25-18

Highlights: A — Cameron Womack 20 assists, 6 kills, 3 aces; Madison Shirey 7 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces; Lexi Fulcher 5 aces; Abbey Mann 7 aces, 6 digs.

Records: Appomattox 17-2.

