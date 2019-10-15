GOLF
Class 3 State Championship
At Williamsburg National Golf Club, par 72
Team scores:
Independence (294): Mehrbaan Singh 71, Julie Shin 71, Aryan Vuradi 76, Jonah Han 76, Kyle Tinschert 83, Mira Ramachandran 87.
Abingdon (307): Will Watson 70, Grace Addison 74, Katie Hall 79, Marcus French 84, Will Austin 87, Dalton Minnick 97.
Western Albemarle (315): Brian O’Dea 75, Luke Vance 79, John Bond 80, Sam Stoke 81, Ben Winslow 82, Jack Crombie 86.
Lord Botetourt (319): Samir Davidov 79, Kyle Lograsso 79, Kaitlyn Mosdell 80, Ashton Harper 81, Jake Koffman 91, Logan Hollandsworth 92.
Wilson Memorial (330): Grayson Wright 76, Patrick Smith 79, Ryan Ingersoll 85, Madison Flint 90, Rafe Shumate 91, Nick Cash 124.
Lafayette (353): Cannon Newell 83, Kassidy Hatcher 88, Ryan Labella 91, Landon Ruescher 91, Dillon Zilla 92, Mike Labella 94.
Southampton (355): Andrew Brown 83, Hunter Roundtree 89, Chris Taylor 90, Bryce Simms 93, Chase Magette 101, Josh Williams 103.
William Monroe (371): Shane Coleman 87, Grant Woodson 88, Hunter Shifflett 94, Blake Shifflett 102, Landon Morris 103, Ryan Taylor 109.
Unaffiliated individuals: x-Nick Rakes (Rustburg) 70, Grayson Wood (James Monroe) 73, Killian Donnelly (Fluvanna County) 74, Bryce Corkery (William Byrd) 76, Harrison Withers (Hidden Valley) 77, Lane Weems (Liberty Christian) 79, Seth Walker (Christiansburg) 80, Avery Bowers (Maggie Walker) 82, Jackson Moseley (Park View-South Hill) 83, Ethan Flynn (York) 84, Gary Marx (New Kent) 91, Casey Pridgen (Maggie Walker) 93.
x—Won medalist honors with birdie on third playoff hole.
Class 1 State Championship
At Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech, par 72
Team scores:
George Wythe (306): Channing Blevins 73, Daniel Goode 74, Benson Blevins 78, Grant Rosenbaum 81, Peyton Coe 84, Avery Mabe 88.
Central Lunenburg (352): Cole Williams 82, Robert Hite 87, Austin Hall 91, Hogan Whitlow 92, Mason Elliot 101, Hunter Gary 136.
Auburn (361): Slater Linkous 86, Caleb Wallace 89, Reed Underwood 90, Mike Royal 96, Lucas Butler 119, Ethan Millirons 137.
Chilhowie (366): Chase Coley 90, Dillon Powers 92, J.J. Ashby 93, Ben Elord 95, Zoe Chapman 112.
Essex (371): Montaevious White 84, Logan Cooke 90, Cliff Whitlock 93, Holden Ambrose 104, Matt Broache 105, Jalen Davenport 112.
Holston (375): Dylan Thompson 87, Mason Steele 90, Austin Berry 97, Thomas Roark 101, Bryen Richardson 108, James DelGaudio 115.
Lancaster (389): Colby Sullivan 80, Ben Pittman 92, Eli Pittman 107, D.J. Zieler 110, Carter McGee 125, Tristan McDaniels WD.
William Campbell (397): Eric Hanson 94, Sloan Seals 95, Colton Allen 103, Bryce Mason 105, Ethan Kerr 120, Ernie Yoder 122.
Unaffiliated individuals: Sydney DeShazo (Rappahannock) 83, Levi Lundy (Grayson County) 85, Abbie Bradley (Castlewood) 88, Peyton Lambert (Middlesex) 88, Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker) 88, Alex Brannock (90), Noah Barr (Castlewood) 91, Coleman Cook (Castlewood) 91, Matthew Keyser (Bath County) 95, Thomas Bryant (Cumberland) 96, Ryan Farris (Riverheads) 100, Tanner Cox (Altavista) 124.
VOLLEYBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 3, Rustburg 0
At Liberty Christian
Scores: 26-24, 26-24, 25-20
Highlights: R — Rachel Sledd 6 kills, 7 aces, 2 blocks; Delaney Scharnus 10 digs; Meah Coles 8 digs, 22 assists, 2 aces. LCA — Alex Camplin 20 digs, 7 kills; Emma Rossman 9 kills; Katie Burke 28 assists.
Records: Rustburg 16-4. Liberty Christian 8-4, 7-4.
Jefferson Forest 3, Amherst 0
At Amherst
Scores: 25-20, 25-9, 25-17
Highlights: JF — Sydney Strain 14 kills, 3 aces; Hailee Blankenship 11 kills; Heather Forton 32 assists, 2 aces.
Records: Jefferson Forest 14-6, 10-1.
Liberty 3, E.C. Glass 0
At Liberty
Scores: 25-12, 27-25, 25-21
Highlights: L — Fiona Taylor 9 kills, 2 blocks; Katherine Thompson 8 kills, 2 blocks; Katie Vaughan 10 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Mariah Young 8 kills, 23 assists; Rieley Taylor 14 digs. ECG — Hannah Raso 15 kills, 18 digs; Virginia Blair Trost 8 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs; Jade Lane 6 kills, 5 digs; Erin Johnson 1 ace, 21 assists, 4 digs.
Records: Liberty 16-4, 8-3. E.C. Glass 8-11, 4-7.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, Altavista 0
At Altavista
Scores: 25-23, 26-24, 25-17
Highlights: Alta — Charlotte Mabry 24 assists, 8 digs, 4 aces; Haylee Adams 12 digs; Campbell Hall 12 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Lilly Casto 8 kills. Appo — Kaydence Gilbert 15 kills; Abbey Mann 8 kills, 5 digs; Cameron Womack 29 assists, 3 aces, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Leah Caldwell 10 digs.
Records: Altavista 5-10. Appomattox 12-2, 6-1.
Blue Ridge District
William Byrd 3, Staunton River 0
At Staunton River
Scores: 25-9, 25-16, 25-18
Highlights: WB — Allison Stoehr 19 kills, 2 aces; Grayce Dantzler 14 digs, 4 aces; Mattie Andrews 9 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Kasey McKee 3 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs. SR — Audrey Barns 4 kills, 10 digs; Hollie Creasey 2 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Nikolette Paxton 8 assists, 4 blocks, 4 digs.
Non-conference
Timberlake Christian 3, Holy Cross 0
At Holy Cross
Scores: 25-3, 25-11, 25-15
Highlights: TCS — Hadley Prince 13 kills, 8 digs; Kinley Phillips 6 aces, 15 assists, 6 kills; Maddie Lecik 18 assists, 3 aces; Brooklyn Finnerty 8 kills; Peyton Kennedy 16 digs.
Records: Timberlake Christian 23-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant 5, Eastern Mennonite 4
At University of Lynchburg
Singles: A. Hertzler (EM) d. C. Simon 8-3; E. Myers (EM) d. L. McBride 8-1; S. Forbes (EM) d. C. Harris 8-3; E. Sayles (NC) d. R. Lena 8-0; O. Kalafian (NC) d. A. McDonald 8-0; S. Forshey (NC) d. C. Cale 8-3.
Doubles: Simon/McBride (NC) d. Myers/Forbes 9-8; Hertzler/Lena (EM) d. Harris/Sayles 8-2; Kalafian/Anne Claire Terrell (NC) d. McDonald/Cale 8-3.
Records: New Covenant 3-2.
TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
Dogwood District meet at Nelson, 5 p.m.
7 C’s Jim Whorley Memorial at Wolf Branch Farm, 5:30 p.m.
