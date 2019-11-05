VOLLEYBALL
Region 2C Quarterfinals
Appomattox 3, Dan River 0
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-10, 25-14, 25-9
Highlights: A — Hayley Carrico 9 kills, 1 block; Cameron Womack 26 assists, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Abbey Mann 6 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces; Kaydence Gilbert 7 kills; Skylar Sams 3 kills, 4 aces.
Records: Appomattox 19-2. Dan River 9-13.
Next: No. 2 Appomattox plays No. 6 Radford in the semifinal round Thursday at Brookville.
Region 3C Quarterfinals
Rustburg 3, Fluvanna 1
At Rustburg
Scores: 26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-7
Highlights: RHS — Anna Maddox 19 kills, 9 digs, 6 aces; Meah Coles 48 assists, 2 aces, 1 kills; Kate Hardie 18 kills, 19 digs, 1 ace; Eden Bigham 6 digs, 4 aces, 4 kills.
Next: Rustburg hosts Western Albemarle in region semifinal on Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial 3, Liberty Christian 2
At Wilson Memorial
Scores: 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12
Highlights: LCA — Macy Hill 11 kills; Alex Camplin 8 kills, 26 digs.
Records: Liberty Christian 10-6.
Region 4D Quarterfinals
Jefferson Forest 3, Halifax County 0
At Jefferson Forest
Scores: 25-11, 25-16, 25-7.
Highlights: JF — Sydney Strain 8 kills, 5 aces, 1 block; Hailee Blankenship 6 kills, 1 ace; Mariah Soucie 6 kills, 1 block; Kaitlin Kavana 7 digs; Stacy Gallahan 5 kills, 2 blocks.
Records: Jefferson Forest 18-7.
Next: JF hosts E.C. Glass in the region semifinal on Thursday.
Pulaski 3, Amherst 2
At Amherst
Scores: 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-10.
Highlights: P — Kelsey Hancock 11 kills, 3 blocks; Haleigh Brown 30 assists, 5 kills; Skylar Burton 11 kills, 3 aces; Julianna Paine 21 digs. A — Addie Brown 16 kills, 4 blocks; Jazmyne Smith 6 kills, 3 blocks; Holland Saunders 10 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs; Danielle Wentz 1 kill, 4 aces, 16 assists, 18 digs; Madison Woody 14 digs.
E.C. Glass 3, Salem 0
At E.C. Glass
Scores: 25-23, 27-25, 25-18
Highlights: ECG — Alaysia Miller 20 digs, 2 aces; Virginia Blair Trost 11 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Hannah Raso 14 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Erin Johnson 35 assists, 2 aces; Jade Lane 6 kills, 4 digs.
Next: Glass travels to JF on Thursday, 6 p.m.
VISAA Division III First Round
New Covenant 3, Kenston Forest 1
At New Covenant
Scores: 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-13
Highlights: NC — Sophia Rucker 6 kills, 8 blocks, 2 aces; Kayla Haley 6 kills, 2 aces; Phoebe Prillaman 4 aces, 21 assists.
Records: Kenston Forest 19-8. New Covenant 20-8.
TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
Region 3D championship at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, 2 p.m.
Region 4D championship at Randolph Park in Dublin, 3 p.m.
Region 2C championship at Green Hill Park in Salem, 3 p.m.
Region 3C championship at Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
VISAA Division III Quarterfinals
New Covenant at Westover Christian, 5 p.m.
Veritas School at Timberlake Christian, 6 p.m.
