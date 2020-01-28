BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Gretna 70, Nelson 67

NELSON (8-10, 5-3 Dogwood)

Brice Wilson 11, Mason Hughes 15, Houston Carter 20, Brown 2, Blayz McGarry 10, Gray 2, Purvis 7. Totals 25 8-16 67. 

GRETNA (11-4, 4-2)

Taelyn Miller 13, King 8, Hall 6, Isaiah Griffin 11, Kirby 5, Blair 6, DaKavin Pannell 11, Matthew Roman 10. Totals 24 14-31 70. 

Nelson;12;19;19;17;—;67

Gretna;17;20;12;21;—;70

3-pointers: Nelson 9 (Wilson, Hughes 5, Carter 2, McGarry). Gretna 8 (Miller 3, Hall, Kirby, Blair, Pannell 2). 

Appomattox 69, Altavista 52

APPOMATTOX (6-6, 1-3)

Olimpio 8, Tyler Gilliam 16, Tevin Hurt 19, Scruggs 4, Timmy Clements 12, Lawing 2, Ferguson 4, Lewis 4. Totals 31 1-2 69.

ALTAVISTA (6-10, 2-5)

Jayllen Jones 12, Coles 7, Graves 3, Bailey Stinnette 12, Dawkins 1, Stevens 6, Hunt 9, McGann 2. Totals 20 6-11 52.

Appomattox;16;12;25;16;—;69

Altavista;13;6;15;18;—;52

3-pointers: Appomattox (Clements 4, Olimpio 2). Altavista 6 (Graves, Stinnette 2, Stevens 2, Hunt).

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 65, Liberty 53

E.C. GLASS (11-6, 7-3)

Kendrick 2, Savion Austin 25, Graham 7, Quinones 4, Wilson 6, Jairus Davis 11, Jack Brestel 10. Totals 27 2-7 65. 

LIBERTY (3-14, 2-8)

Dudley 12, Ingram 4, French 2, Good 15, Orange 9, Crider 4, Kirkland 8. Totals 21 2-2 53. 

Glass;19;24;12;10;—;65

Liberty;12;15;14;12;—;53

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 9 (Austin 7, Graham, Davis). Liberty 10 (Dudley 2, Good 5, Orange 3). 

Highlights: ECG — Austin 4 steals, 1 assist; Graham 9 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals. 

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton River 57

LORD BOTETOURT (11-7, 6-2 Blue Ridge)

Logan Bramblett 10, J. Salvi 4, Arnholt 4, D. Salvi 2, Tanner Selkirk 22, Hale 8, Wheeling 6, Compton 1, Tilley 8, Prince 4. Totals 26 11-23 69.

STAUNTON RIVER (2-16, 0-7)

JJ Crider 17, Overstreet 6, Lambert 5, Carter 6, Jones 9, Collin Bates 12, Ja. Crider 2. Totals 22 6-9 57.

Botetourt;14;19;15;21;—;69

S River;19;9;13;16;—;57

3-Point Goals: Lord Botetourt 6 (Bramblett 2, Hale 2, Tilley 2), Staunton River 7 (JJ Crider 3, Bates 2, Lambert, Jones).

VACA

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Temple Christian 44

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (8-7)

Fields 4, Reese 5, Harris 4, Garrison Greene 21, Smith 8, Myers 2.

ROANOKE VALLEY (10-5)

Luke Tate 16, Huffard 9, Whitenack 5, J. Poe 4, C. Poe 1, Long 9, Brandon Highberger 10.

Temple;8;9;12;15;—;44

Rke Valley;14;11;10;19;—;54

3-Point Goals: Temple Christian 2 (Reese, Harris), Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Tate 3, Whitenack, Long).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Dan River 51, William Campbell 33

DAN RIVER (8-10, 4-4 Dogwood)

Farmer 4, Wells 6, Richardson 2, Noble 5, Alexis Crews 18, Bowes 4, Takiiya Smith 12. Totals 18 12-20 51. 

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-11, 0-6)

Amya Jackson 14, Jennings 4, Brightwell 8, Bradley 4, Elam 2. Totals 11 10-17 33. 

Dan River;8;19;15;9;—;51

Campbell;4;5;11;13;—;33

3-pointers: Dan River 3 (Wells 2, Crews). William Campbell 1 (Brightwell). 

Altavista 31, Appomattox 23

ALTAVISTA (7-9, 3-4)

Mabry 6, Nichols 4, Casey Allen 15, Dawson 6. Totals 11 4-7 31.

APPOMATTOX (6-8, 1-4)

Vrooman 8, Johnson 7, Carrico 7, Morgan 1. Totals 7 6-14 23.

Altavista;10;4;8;9;—;31

Appomattox;6;6;5;6;—;23

3-Point Goals: Altavista 5 (Allen 4, Mabry), Appomattox 3 (Vrooman 2, Carrico).

Highlights: Appo — Johnson 7 rebounds; Carrico 5 rebounds; Vrooman 4 steals.

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt 61, Staunton River 43

STAUNTON RIVER (11-6, 2-5)

Jeni Levine 10, Jones 5, Maddie Hamren 10, Faw 7, Whitaker 2, C. Levine 4, Atkins 4. Totals 15 12-18 43.

LORD BOTETOURT (15-2, 7-0)

Miette Veldman 16, Myers 2, Meredith Wells 10, Spangler 5, Brumfield 2, Taylor Robertson 15, Kenleigh Gunter 11. Totals 20 18-25 61.

S River;8;10;11;14;—;43

Botetourt;17;12;15;17;—;61

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 1 (Hamren), Lord Botetourt 3 (Wells 2, Spangler).

VACA

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Temple Christian 45

ROANOKE VALLEY (11-4)

Angelina Jones 14, Moser 9, Mioduszewski 8, Huffard 9, Butler 7, Ferro 2, Hurt 1.

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (4-8)

Allie Levering 25, Cash 8, Doss 4, Alexander 4, Morris 2, Mayberry 2.

Rke Valley;11;12;10;17;—;50

Temple;16;14;10;5;—;45

3-Point Goals: Temple Christian 2 (Levering 2).

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

William Campbell at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Henry at Altavista, 7 p.m. 

Brunswick Academy at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick Academy at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Buckingham, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Heritage, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Rustburg at Brookville, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Seminole District Diving Championships at Liberty University, 7 p.m. 

