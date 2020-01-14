Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT... PLAN ON FOG OVERNIGHT ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITY WILL BE LESS THAN ONE- HALF MILE IN SOME LOCATIONS AND TO NEAR ZERO IN OTHERS. SLOW DOWN AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN DRIVING CONDITIONS. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES.