BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Liberty Christian 84, Virginia Episcopal 61
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (9-8)
Ismael Plet 12, Piercen Young 16, Fabio Dias 10, Matos 9, Piskiner 5, Vuga 9. Totals 21 12-20 61.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-4)
Connor Hartless 10, Rynning Bohrnstedt 10, Jalen Leftwich 22, Seth Hildebrand 27, Sullivan Holmes 10, Clay 3, Wilson-Hughes 2. Totals 30 17-23 84.
VES;15;19;10;17;—;61
LCA;21;24;23;16;—;84
3-Point Goals: VES 7 (Young 3, Dias 2, Piskiner, Vuga). LCA 7 (Bohrnstedt, Leftwich, Hildebrand 5).
Highlights: VES — Plet 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Roberts 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Young 7 rebounds, 3 assists. LCA — Hartless 6 assists, 7 rebounds; Bohrnstedt 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Leftwich 8 assists, 8 rebounds; Hildebrand 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Clay 5 rebounds, 2 blocks; Holmes 6 rebounds.
Gretna 68, Bassett 65
GRETNA (8-2)
Mabins 9, Taelyn Miller 15, Tony King 11, Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 11, Pannell 2, Mekhi Reeves 17. Totals 26 9-18 68.
BASSETT (1-10)
Brown 3, Jaxon Ford 12, Darius Hairston 20, Cunningham 5, Dominic Gill 25. Totals 25 8-19 65.
Gretna;17;15;17;19;—;68
Bassett;13;13;17;22;—;65
3-Point Goals: Gretna 7 (Mabins 2, Miller 2, Reeves 2, Hall). Bassett 5 (Ford 3, Brown, Hairston).
Highlights: G — King 4 for 4 from the FT line to close game.
Blue Ridge District
William Byrd 62, Staunton River 44
STAUNTON RIVER (1-11, 0-3)
Izaak Charlton 11, Overstreet 5, Eanes 2, Jones 6, Crider 8, Morris 9, Lambert 3.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-10, 1-2)
Johnson 7, Ethan Tinsley 21, Meador 2, Turner 2, Williams 6, Tyler Martin 13, Cawley 7, Cossaboon 2, Hendrick 2.
Staunton River;8;13;16;7;—;44
William Byrd;12;20;16;14;—;62
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 5 (Charlton, Overstreet, Jones, Cridler, Lambert). William Byrd 8 (Tinsley 5, Williams, Johnson, Martin).
VIC
New Covenant 58, Fishburne Military 45
FISHBURNE MILITARY (1-9, 0-7)
Dobson 5, Ulman 2 2-2 7, Brent 7 2-2 18, Alexander 1 1-1 3, Christian 1 0-0 2, Altis 3 4-4 10. Totals 16 9-17 45.
NEW COVENANT (5-8, 2-6)
Newsome 2 0-0 4, Foster 1 2-2 5, Walker 11 8-8 31, Spiva 4 2-2 10, Oppenheimer 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 14-19 58.
Fishburne;2;17;13;13;—;45
New Covenant;9;11;22;16;—;58
3-Point Goals: Fishburne Military 4 (Brent 2, Dobson, Ulman), New Covenant 2 (Foster, Walker).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Dan River 33, Altavista 30
DAN RIVER (7-5, 3-2)
Farmer 6, Noble 2, Crews 8, Takiya Smith 17. Totals 14 2-8 33.
ALTAVISTA (4-6, 1-2)
Gonzalez 2, Shelton 2, Smither 6, Milton 2, Allen 3, Dawson 4, Charlotte Mabry 11. Totals 11 4-6 30.
Dan River;4;10;2;17;—;33
Altavista;10;4;9;7;—;30
3-Point Goals: Dan River 3 (Crews 2, Farmer), Altavista 4 (Smither 2, Allen, Mabry).
Chatham 39, Appomattox 37
CHATHAM (9-3, 3-0 Dogwood)
Price 2, Miller 8, Wilson 8, Quanadra Tunstall 10, Totten 2, Roark 9. Totals 15 8-25 39.
APPOMATTOX (3-6, 1-2 Dogwood)
Vrooman 2, Shaniya Johnson 21, Hodge 1, Carrico 9, Morgan 2, Hatcher 2. Totals 13 10-19 37.
Chatham;9;10;5;15;—;39
Appomattox;16;9;6;6;—;37
3-Point Goals: Chatham 1 (Wilson). Appomattox 1 (Carrico).
Highlights: ACHS — Hodge 10 rebounds; Carrico 4 steals, 3 assists, 7 rebounds; Johnson 7 rebounds.
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 66, William Byrd 53
STAUNTON RIVER (8-4, 1-3 Blue Ridge)
Jeni Levine 17, Jones 5, Maddie Hamren 21, Faw 7, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 4, Creasey 2, Adkins 8. Totals 20 22-31 66.
WILLIAM BYRD (7-6, 1-2 Blue Ridge)
Becirevic 2, Sophia Chrisley 16, Helton 5, Mutz 7, Emilie McCaskill 16, Rosser 7. Totals 17 17-25 53.
Staunton River;16;12;19;19;—;66
Wm. Byrd;10;13;11;19;—;53
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 4 (Hamren 3, Faw). William Byrd 2 (McCaskill, Rosser).
Highlights: Staunton River — J. Levine 6 steals, 5 assists.
Blue Ridge Conference
Virginia Episcopal 44, Covenant 42
COVENANT (4-8, 1-4)
L. Tiouririne 5, A. Tiouririne 3, DeVore 2, Claire Marie Colley 11, Ella Dalton 21. Totals 14 9-21 42.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (3-4, 2-2)
Carr 2, Emme Gravely 14, Williams 2, Tompkins 7, Outland 4, Holly Koudelka 10, Barrera 5. Totals 17 8-12 44.
Covenant;7;16;11;9;—;42
VES;10;8;8;18;—;44
3-Point Goals: Covenant 5 (Colley 3, Dalton 2), Virginia Episcopal 2 (Gravely, Barrera).
Highlights: VES — Tompkins go-ahead layup in final minute; Carr 8 rebounds.
Roanoke Catholic 51, New Covenant 46
NEW COVENANT (7-4, 4-2)
Walker 2, Reynolds 9, Foster 9, Newsome 2, Pat Prillaman 10, Bri Katany 14.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-4, 2-1)
Connelly 3, Maggie Clark 20, Myers 8, E. Hemphill 6, N. Hemphill 4, O'Herron 8, Holmgren 2.
New Covenant;16;10;11;9;—;46
Roanoke Catholic;7;8;15;21;—;51
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 5 (Katany 3, Reynolds, Foster), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Clark 2, E. Hemphill 2, O'Herron 2, Connelly).
Non-district
Holy Cross 48, Timberlake Christian 35
HOLY CROSS (7-5)
T. Knight 4, Kennendy Knight 11, Sarah Barnhart 12, Maria Mrad 17, Davis 4. Totals 19 6-9 48.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (3-7)
Emily Abbett 15, Brooklyn Finnerty 11, Lecik 3, Davis 4, Lunetta 2. Totals 10 9-15 35.
Holy Cross;14;9;12;13;—;48
Timberlake;10;4;10;11;—;35
3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 1 (Barnhart). Timberlake 2 (Abbett, Lecik).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tunstall at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
William Campbell at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gretna at Patrick County, 5:30 p.m.
Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.
Rustburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Buckingham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.
Appomattox, Brookville, Goochland at Prince Edward, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst, Cave Spring, Northside at William Byrd, 6 p.m.
Liberty, Western Albemarle, Heritage at Heritage, 6 p.m.
