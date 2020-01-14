BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Liberty Christian 84, Virginia Episcopal 61

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (9-8)

Ismael Plet 12, Piercen Young 16, Fabio Dias 10, Matos 9, Piskiner 5, Vuga 9. Totals 21 12-20 61. 

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-4)

Connor Hartless 10, Rynning Bohrnstedt 10, Jalen Leftwich 22, Seth Hildebrand 27, Sullivan Holmes 10, Clay 3, Wilson-Hughes 2. Totals 30 17-23 84. 

VES;15;19;10;17;—;61

LCA;21;24;23;16;—;84

3-Point Goals: VES 7 (Young 3, Dias 2, Piskiner, Vuga). LCA 7 (Bohrnstedt, Leftwich, Hildebrand 5). 

Highlights: VES — Plet 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Roberts 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks; Young 7 rebounds, 3 assists. LCA — Hartless 6 assists, 7 rebounds; Bohrnstedt 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Leftwich 8 assists, 8 rebounds; Hildebrand 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Clay 5 rebounds, 2 blocks; Holmes 6 rebounds.

Gretna 68, Bassett 65

GRETNA (8-2)

Mabins 9, Taelyn Miller 15, Tony King 11, Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 11, Pannell 2, Mekhi Reeves 17. Totals 26 9-18 68.

BASSETT (1-10)

Brown 3, Jaxon Ford 12, Darius Hairston 20, Cunningham 5, Dominic Gill 25. Totals 25 8-19 65.

Gretna;17;15;17;19;—;68

Bassett;13;13;17;22;—;65

3-Point Goals: Gretna 7 (Mabins 2, Miller 2, Reeves 2, Hall). Bassett 5 (Ford 3, Brown, Hairston).

Highlights: G — King 4 for 4 from the FT line to close game.

Blue Ridge District

William Byrd 62, Staunton River 44

STAUNTON RIVER (1-11, 0-3)

Izaak Charlton 11, Overstreet 5, Eanes 2, Jones 6, Crider 8, Morris 9, Lambert 3.

WILLIAM BYRD (4-10, 1-2)

Johnson 7, Ethan Tinsley 21, Meador 2, Turner 2, Williams 6, Tyler Martin 13, Cawley 7, Cossaboon 2, Hendrick 2.

Staunton River;8;13;16;7;—;44

William Byrd;12;20;16;14;—;62

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 5 (Charlton, Overstreet, Jones, Cridler, Lambert). William Byrd 8 (Tinsley 5, Williams, Johnson, Martin).

VIC

New Covenant 58, Fishburne Military 45

FISHBURNE MILITARY (1-9, 0-7)

Dobson 5, Ulman 2 2-2 7, Brent 7 2-2 18, Alexander 1 1-1 3, Christian 1 0-0 2, Altis 3 4-4 10. Totals 16 9-17 45.

NEW COVENANT (5-8, 2-6)

Newsome 2 0-0 4, Foster 1 2-2 5, Walker 11 8-8 31, Spiva 4 2-2 10, Oppenheimer 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 14-19 58.

Fishburne;2;17;13;13;—;45

New Covenant;9;11;22;16;—;58

3-Point Goals: Fishburne Military 4 (Brent 2, Dobson, Ulman), New Covenant 2 (Foster, Walker).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Dan River 33, Altavista 30

DAN RIVER (7-5, 3-2)

Farmer 6, Noble 2, Crews 8, Takiya Smith 17. Totals 14 2-8 33.

ALTAVISTA (4-6, 1-2)

Gonzalez 2, Shelton 2, Smither 6, Milton 2, Allen 3, Dawson 4, Charlotte Mabry 11. Totals 11 4-6 30.

Dan River;4;10;2;17;—;33

Altavista;10;4;9;7;—;30

3-Point Goals: Dan River 3 (Crews 2, Farmer), Altavista 4 (Smither 2, Allen, Mabry).

Chatham 39, Appomattox 37

CHATHAM (9-3, 3-0 Dogwood)

Price 2, Miller 8, Wilson 8, Quanadra Tunstall 10, Totten 2, Roark 9. Totals 15 8-25 39. 

APPOMATTOX (3-6, 1-2 Dogwood)

Vrooman 2, Shaniya Johnson 21, Hodge 1, Carrico 9, Morgan 2, Hatcher 2. Totals 13 10-19 37. 

Chatham;9;10;5;15;—;39

Appomattox;16;9;6;6;—;37

3-Point Goals: Chatham 1 (Wilson). Appomattox 1 (Carrico). 

Highlights: ACHS — Hodge 10 rebounds; Carrico 4 steals, 3 assists, 7 rebounds; Johnson 7 rebounds. 

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 66, William Byrd 53

STAUNTON RIVER (8-4, 1-3 Blue Ridge)

Jeni Levine 17, Jones 5, Maddie Hamren 21, Faw 7, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 4, Creasey 2, Adkins 8. Totals 20 22-31 66. 

WILLIAM BYRD (7-6, 1-2 Blue Ridge)

Becirevic 2, Sophia Chrisley 16, Helton 5, Mutz 7, Emilie McCaskill 16, Rosser 7. Totals 17 17-25 53. 

Staunton River;16;12;19;19;—;66

Wm. Byrd;10;13;11;19;—;53

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 4 (Hamren 3, Faw). William Byrd 2 (McCaskill, Rosser). 

Highlights: Staunton River — J. Levine 6 steals, 5 assists.

Blue Ridge Conference

Virginia Episcopal 44, Covenant 42

COVENANT (4-8, 1-4)

L. Tiouririne 5, A. Tiouririne 3, DeVore 2, Claire Marie Colley 11, Ella Dalton 21. Totals 14 9-21 42.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (3-4, 2-2)

Carr 2, Emme Gravely 14, Williams 2, Tompkins 7, Outland 4, Holly Koudelka 10, Barrera 5. Totals 17 8-12 44.

Covenant;7;16;11;9;—;42

VES;10;8;8;18;—;44

3-Point Goals: Covenant 5 (Colley 3, Dalton 2), Virginia Episcopal 2 (Gravely, Barrera).

Highlights: VES — Tompkins go-ahead layup in final minute; Carr 8 rebounds.

Roanoke Catholic 51, New Covenant 46

NEW COVENANT (7-4, 4-2)

Walker 2, Reynolds 9, Foster 9, Newsome 2, Pat Prillaman 10, Bri Katany 14.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-4, 2-1)

Connelly 3, Maggie Clark 20, Myers 8, E. Hemphill 6, N. Hemphill 4, O'Herron 8, Holmgren 2.

New Covenant;16;10;11;9;—;46

Roanoke Catholic;7;8;15;21;—;51

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 5 (Katany 3, Reynolds, Foster), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Clark 2, E. Hemphill 2, O'Herron 2, Connelly).

Non-district

Holy Cross 48, Timberlake Christian 35

HOLY CROSS (7-5)

T. Knight 4, Kennendy Knight 11, Sarah Barnhart 12, Maria Mrad 17, Davis 4. Totals 19 6-9 48.  

TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (3-7)

Emily Abbett 15, Brooklyn Finnerty 11, Lecik 3, Davis 4, Lunetta 2. Totals 10 9-15 35. 

Holy Cross;14;9;12;13;—;48

Timberlake;10;4;10;11;—;35

3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 1 (Barnhart). Timberlake 2 (Abbett, Lecik).  

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunstall at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gretna at Patrick County, 5:30 p.m.

Charlottesville at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

Rustburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Buckingham at Nelson, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.

Appomattox, Brookville, Goochland at Prince Edward, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Amherst, Cave Spring, Northside at William Byrd, 6 p.m.

Liberty, Western Albemarle, Heritage at Heritage, 6 p.m.

