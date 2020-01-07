GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Rustburg 47, Liberty 27
Late Monday
RUSTBURG (4-4, 2-2 Seminole)
Delaney Scharnus 20, Jordan Lacks 10, Mayhew 1, Hudnall 1, Davis 4, Dawson 1, Bekah Funderburk 10. Totals 17 9-22 47.
LIBERTY (0-7, 0-5 Seminole)
Sigei 4, Dills 5, Tomlin 2, Amos 8, Kimberlin 5, Flood 3. Totals 9 7-22 27.
Rustburg 6 18 13 10 — 47
Liberty 3 1 12 9 — 27
3-point goals: Rustburg 4 (Scharnus 2, Lacks 2). Liberty 2 (Dills, Kimberlin).
Highlights: R — Funderburk 15 rebounds.
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tunstall at Gretna, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gretna at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Martinsville at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Staunton River, Amherst at Roanoke College Maroons High School Invitational No. 1, 4 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Staunton River, Amherst at Roanoke College Maroons High School Invitational No. 1, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst, Heritage, Liberty Christian at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Brookville, E.C. Glass, Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
