GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 47, Liberty 27

Late Monday

RUSTBURG (4-4, 2-2 Seminole)

Delaney Scharnus 20, Jordan Lacks 10, Mayhew 1, Hudnall 1, Davis 4, Dawson 1, Bekah Funderburk 10. Totals 17 9-22 47.

LIBERTY (0-7, 0-5 Seminole)

Sigei 4, Dills 5, Tomlin 2, Amos 8, Kimberlin 5, Flood 3. Totals 9 7-22 27.

Rustburg 6 18 13 10 — 47

Liberty 3 1 12 9 — 27

3-point goals: Rustburg 4 (Scharnus 2, Lacks 2). Liberty 2 (Dills, Kimberlin).

Highlights: R — Funderburk 15 rebounds.

TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunstall at Gretna, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gretna at Tunstall, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Martinsville at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Amherst at Roanoke College Maroons High School Invitational No. 1, 4 p.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Amherst at Roanoke College Maroons High School Invitational No. 1, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Amherst, Heritage, Liberty Christian at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Brookville, E.C. Glass, Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments