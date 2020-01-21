BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 58, William Campbell 53
ALTAVISTA (5-8, 2-3 Dogwood)
Jayllen Jones 15, Coles 2, Graves 7, Bailey Stinnette 11, Marquel Dawkins 11, Stevens 3, Hunt 7, Johnson 2. Totals 21 11-14 58.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-8, 0-4 Dogwood)
Russell Thompson 12, Knight 8, Jermiah Smith 12, Solorio 4, Townes 9, Seals 4, Wood 4. Totals 21 6-10 53.
Altavista;15;20;14;9;—;58
Campbell;12;12;14;15;—;53
3-pointers: Altavista 5 (Jones, Graves, Stinnette, Dawkins, Stevens). William Campbell 5 (Smith 4, Knight).
Gretna 82, Chatham 71
GRETNA (10-3, 3-1)
Mabins 3, Taelyn Miller 10, Davrin Hall 15, Isaiah Griffin 14, Blair 5, Roman 2, Mekhi Reeves 33. Totals 30 12-21 82.
CHATHAM (5-8, 2-4)
Zae Edmunds 10, Hendricks 7, Bryan Arguetta 11, Sean Hunt 18, Nick Williams 12, Johnathon Keatts 10, Moore 3. Totals 25 15-28 71.
Gretna;16;23;20;23;—;82
Chatham;13;21;18;19;—;71
3-Point Goals: Gretna 10 (Reeves 6, Hall 2, Mabins, Miller), Chatham 6 (Arguetta 3, Hendricks 2, Moore).
Highlights: G — Reeves scored 17 of team’s 23 second-quarter points.
Blue Ridge District
Lord Botetourt 79, Staunton River 40
STAUNTON RIVER (2-12, 0-5)
J.J. Crider 4, Bates 2, Ja. Crider 7, Carter 5, Charlton 3, Jamelle Jones 15, Morris 2, Wells 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (9-6, 4-2)
Salvi 4, Arnholt 8, Prince 4, Jones 1, Tanner Selkirk 18, Conner Tilley 14, Bramblett 1, Compton 6, Mason Wheeling 12, Hale 2, Oliver 7, Camper 2.
S. River;14;11;9;6;—;40
Botetourt;21;16;21;21;—;79
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 3 (J.J. Crider, Carter, Jones), Lord Botetourt 10 (Selkirk 4, Tilley 4, Compton, Oliver).
VIC
North Cross 52, Virginia Episcopal 44
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (10-10)
Plet 9, Roberts 5, Young 8, Matos 4, Kleman Vuga 18.
NORTH CROSS (9-4)
Hines 8, Andrew 9, Nelson Etuk 14, J.Mack 4, Jackson 2, Bloomfield 3, Michael Mack 12.
VES;12;9;8;15;—;44
North Cross;11;14;11;16;—;52
3-Point Goals: Virginia Episcopal 3 (Vuga 2, Young), North Cross 3 (Andrew, Bloomfield, M. Mack).
Highlights: NC — Etuk 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Chatham 69, Gretna 68
CHATHAM (12-3, 6-0 Dogwood)
Price 2, Nysheia Miller 30, Charity Wilson 19, Quanadra Tunstall 14, Brooks 4. Totals 32 2-10 69.
GRETNA (10-4, 3-1 Dogwood)
Mora-Gil 7, Stone 2, Makeyla Mease 25, Glass 2, Ty’Nasia Witcher 28, Walker 4. Totals 23 14-31 68.
Chatham;14;14;22;19;—69
Gretna;17;17;16;18;—68
3-point goals Chatham 3 (Miller 2, Wilson). Gretna 8 (Mease 2, Witcher 6).
Highlights: G — Walker 10 rebounds; Mease 6 steals; Mora-Gil 8 steals, 6 rebounds.
Altavista 44, William Campbell 21
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-9)
Brightwell 3, Elam 4, Bradley 2, Jennings 3, Jackson 9. Totals 8 2-4 21.
ALTAVISTA (5-8)
Mabry 7, Shelton 2, Donigan 6, Nichols 2, Allen 6, Martin 2, deBernard 4, Dawson 4, Amaya Tanks 11. Totals 18 6-9 44.
Campbell;11;2;4;4;—21
Altavista;6;15;12;11;—44
3-point goals William Campbell 3 (Brightwell, Elam, Jennings). Altavista 2 (Allen 2).
Nelson 35, Appomattox 32
NELSON (5-7, 1-4)
Hailea White 10, Butler 6, Anayaih Randolph 11, Morrison 2, Martin 6. Totals 14 6-12 35.
APPOMATTOX (4-7, 1-3)
Moore 2, Cari Vrooman 10, Johnson 9, Hodge 1, Carrico 7, Hargis 1, Hatcher 2. Totals 8 14-22 32.
Nelson;11;9;2;13;—;35
Appomattox;8;6;4;14;—;32
3-Point Goals: Nelson 1 (Randolph), Appomattox 2 (Vrooman 2).
Highlights: A — Carrico 5 steals, 4 assists; Hodge 6 rebounds.
Blue Ridge Conference
Roanoke Catholic 50, Virginia Episcopal 38
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-4, 3-1)
Connelly 2, Maggie Clark 13, Isabella Myers 17, Nance 2, E. Hemphill 8, M. Hemphill 1, O'Herron 3, Holmgren 4.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (4-4, 2-3)
Carr 2, Gravely 8, Compkins 6, Outland 6, Holly Koudelka 10, Barrera 6.
Roanoke Catholic;14;15;7;14;—;50
VES;5;11;16;6;—;38
3-Point Goals: Roanoke Catholic 3 (E. Hemphill 2, Myers), Virginia Episcopal 4 (Gravely 2, Barrera 2).
Highlights: RC — Myers 13 rebounds.
Non-district
Staunton River 52, Liberty 30
LIBERTY (0-11)
Siegei 2, Sydney Dills 11, Tomlin 3, Amos 3, Kimberlin 7, Flood 4. Totals 6 9-20 30.
STAUNTON RIVER (10-4)
Jeni Levine 21, Jones 2, Hamren 9, Faw 2, Whittaker 4, C. Levine 8, Adkins 6. Totals 18 7-11 52.
Liberty;7;6;8;9;—30
Staunton River;10;20;6;16;—52
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Dills, Tomlin, Kimberlin). Staunton River 3 (J. Levine 3).
Highlights: SRHS — Adkins 8 rebounds; J. Levine 5 rebounds.
Lord Botetourt 47, Liberty Christian 29
LORD BOTETOURT (13-2)
Miette Veldman 24, Taylor 6, Wells 9, Spangler 2, Robertson 6.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-9)
Jones 4, Shepherd 6, Alex Camplin 16, Robin 1, Mock 2.
Lord Botetourt;12;9;7;19;—;47
Liberty Christian;2;6;10;11;—;29
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 6 (Wells 3, Taylor 2, Veldman). Liberty Christian 6 (Camplin 4, Shepherd 2).
William Byrd 64, Jefferson Forest 26
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-12)
Whalen 5, Pettitt 3, Heather Forton 10, Be. Hill 1, Br. Hill 5, Poindexter 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (8-7)
Firebaugh 3, Becirevic 9, Sophia Chrisley 17, Helton 3, Mutz 8, Stinnett 6, Walls 2, McCaskill 5, Mya Rosser 11.
Forest;4;4;9;9;—;26
Byrd;18;14;18;14;—;64
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Whalen, Pettitt, Forton), William Byrd 4 (Stinnett 2, Chrisley, McCaskill).
Non-conference
New Covenant 47, Timberlake Christian 37
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (5-7)
Lunetta 4, Brennah Davis 11, Abbett 7, Lecik 9, Finnerty 6. Totals 14 6-11 37.
NEW COVENANT (10-4)
Janna Renalds 13, Rucker 2, Foster 8, Newsome 2, Phoebe Prillaman 11, Brynn Katany 11. Totals 20 1-2 47.
TCS;7;10;7;13;—;37
NCS;9;15;12;11;—;47
3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 3 (Davis, Abbett, Lecik), New Covenant 6 (Renalds 2, Foster 2, Prillaman, Katany).
Highlights: NCS — Rucker 6 rebounds; Newsome 6 rebounds.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Lynchburg area honor roll
55 Dash (FAT only) — 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 7.39, 2. Jade Lane (E.C. Glass) 7.54, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 7.56; 300 Dash — 1. Emily Coates (RHS), 2. Sequoia Wynn (ECG), 3. Alaysia Oakes (HHS); 500 Dash — 1. Kylie Litke (Jefferson Forest), 2. Elle Soistmann (Liberty Christian), 3. Victoria Johnson (HHS); 1,000 Run — 1. Sarah Handel (ECG) 3:13.42, 2. Ashley Laneve (JF) 3:19.59, 3. Savannah Lawson (Nelson) 3:25.55; 1,600 Run — 1. Jette Davidson (ECG) 5:23.77, 2. Ashley Laneve (JF) 5:35.67, 3. Beall Roberts (JF) 5:39.05; 3,200 Run — 1. Cheryl Gonzolez (JF) 12:09.04, 2. Jette Davidson (ECG) 12:12.99, 3. Heidi Andrews (LCA) 12:32.15; 55 Hurdles (FAT only) — 1. Dekaila Dillard (HHS) 9.26, T2. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 9.40, T2. Kandace McIvor (JF) 9.40; 4x200 Relay — 1. Heritage 1:48.60, 2. Rustburg 1:49.02, 3. Amherst 1:49.40; 4x400 Relay — 1. Heritage 4:18.16, T2. Rustburg 4:22.39, 3. LCA 4:24.93; 4x800 Relay — 1. JF 10:31.33, 2. LCA 10:40.03, 3. Glass 10:41.14; High Jump — T1. Casey Allen (Altavista) 5-2, T1. Parker Goldstein (RHS) 5-2, T1. Victoria Johnson (HHS) 5-2; Pole Vault — 1. Emily Pafford (LCA) 12-0, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 10-6, T3. Susannah Allen (Liberty) 10-0, T3. Taryn Harvey (JF) 10-0; Long Jump — 1. Alaysia Oakes (HHS) 18-8.75, 2. Tya Blake (HHS) 17-10, 3. Sequoia Wynn (ECG) 17-1.5; Triple Jump — 1. Tya Blake (HHS) 37-3, 2. Alaysia Oakes (HHS) 36-11.75, 3. Jade Lane (ECG) 36-7; Shot Put — 1. Jalasia Jones (HHS), 2. Grayson Arnold (HHS) 33-1, 3. Tariya Dawson (RHS) 32-9.5.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Lynchburg area honor roll
55 Dash (FAT only) — 1. Patrick McCray (Jefferson Forest) 6.68, T2. Danteas Braxton (JF) 6.71, T2. Kenneth Crawford (Heritage) 6.71; 300 Dash — 1. Patrick McCray (JF) 35.28, 2. Dantes Braxton (JF) 36.51, 3. Addison Hilton (JF) 36.52; 500 Dash — 1. Patrick McCray (JF) 1:07.08, 2. Addison Hilton (JF) 1:11.03, 3. Nathaniel Poff (Liberty Christian) 1:11.33; 1,000 Run — 1. Daniel O'Brien (Virginia Episcopal) 2:30.45, 2. Benjamin Barnett (E.C. Glass) 2:39.36, 3. Will Schepens (JF) 2:45.49; 1,600 Run — 1. Daniel O'Brien (VES) 4:15.87, 2. Row Sterne (VES) 4:36.97, 3. Luke Richards (Heritage) 4:39.71; 3,200 Run — Daniel O'Brien (VES) 9:04.67, 2. Row Sterne (VES) 9:51.30, 3. Luke Richards (HHS) 10:03.10; 55 Hurdles (FAT only) — 1. Jahee Blake (HHS) 7.95, 2. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 8.34, 3. Judah Praise (JF) 8.35; 4x200 Relay — 1. JF 1:32.34, 2. Heritage 1:33.89, 3. Glass 1:34.03; 4x400 Relay — 1. JF 3:30.34, 2. LCA 3:38.74, 3. Staunton River 3:45.91; 4x800 Relay — 1. Glass 8:40.83, 2. JF 8:42.64, 3. Staunton River 8:51.85; High Jump — 1. Brian Trent (HHS) 6-4.5, 2. Judah Praise (JF) 6-2, T3. Jaleel Carthorne (HHS) 5-10, T3. Tyreese Seal (Appomattox) 5-10; Pole Vault — 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 13-0, 2. Nick Moore (Amherst) 11-6, 3. Owen Helm (ECG) 10-6; Long Jump — 1. Cortarius Gilmore (Liberty) 21-8.75, 2. Brandon Pearson (ECG) 21-5, 3. Bryce Becker (LCA) 21-2.25; Triple Jump — 1. Jolon Carthorne Jr. (HHS) 43-4, 2. Jaleal Hamlett (HHL) 43-1, 3. Bryce Becker (LCA) 41-9.5; Shot Put — 1. Luke Bessier (LHS) 47-7, 2. Jadan Merriman (ECG) 45-9, 3. Keshon Colbert (HHS) 42-10.
BOYS SWIMMING
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 105, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 51, Appomattox 11
At Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Ben Hiss, JT Lotz, Ryan Learn) 1:47.30; 200 Freestyle: Patrick Crowder (JF) 2:00.48; 200 IM: Whitfield (JF) 2:13.15; 50 Freestyle: Learn (JF) 23.84; 100 Butterfly: Whitfield (JF) 56.85; 100 Freestyle: Matt Murray (JF) 52.84; 500 Freestyle: Evan Shopbell (JF) 5:17.93; 200 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson Forest (Hiss, Evan Schonfelder, Crowder, Learn) 1:38.29; 100 Backstroke: Finn Mroz-Roakes (PH) 1:01.89; 100 Breaststroke: Hiss (JF) 1:06.62; 400 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson Forest (Whitfield, Shopbell, Murray, Crowder) 3:38.60.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-district
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 104, Jefferson Forest 44, Appomattox 17
At Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Patrick Henry (Ruby Isbell, Caroline Summerlin, Ella Higgins, Brooke Knisley) 2:01.91; 200 Freestyle: Emily Hansen (JF) 2:11.93; 200 IM: Summerlin (PH) 2:19.65; 50 Freestyle: Isbell (PH) 26.43; 100 Butterfly: Higgins (PH) 1:04.06; 100 Freestyle: Knisely (PH) 59.66; 500 Freestyle: Hansen (JF) 5:53.63; 200 Freestyle Relay: Patrick Henry (Higgins, Isbell, Summerlin, Knisley) 1:52.05; 100 Backstroke: Knisley (PH) 1:06.31; 100 Breaststroke: Higgins (PH) 1:14.17; 400 Freestyle Relay: Patrick Henry (Lane Whitlow, Emma Seidel, HIggins, Morgan Smith) 4:12.26.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Prince Edward, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Halifax County, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at George Washington, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Cross at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Nottoway at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Prince Edward at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Rockbridge, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Central Lunenburg, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Staunton River, Carroll County, James River (Buchanan), Franklin County at Franklin County YMCA, 5 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Staunton River, Carroll County, James River (Buchanan), Franklin County at Franklin County YMCA, 5 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Heritage, Liberty, Rustburg at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Amherst, E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
