BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Semifinals
George Washington 47, Jefferson Forest 43
GEORGE WASHINGTON (19-7)
Kapone Barley 12, Dixon 6, Graves 6, Walden 4, Bethel 3, Hairston 8, Howard 4, McDuffie 4. Totals 17 8-20 47.
JEFFERSON FOREST (18-8)
Hogsed 7, Dupree 3, Everhart 5, Green 6, Caleb Eckart 12, Johnson 5, Gage 5. Totals 12 14-19 43.
GW-Danville;10;8;16;13;—;47
Forest;4;12;12;15;—;43
3-Point Goals: George Washington 5 (Graves 2, Barley, Dixon, Bethel), Jefferson Forest 5 (Hogsed, Dupree, Eckart, Johnson, Gage).
Highlights: GW — Barley 6 rebounds; Dixon 6 rebounds; Graves 6 rebounds; Hairston 11 rebounds. JF — Green 6 rebounds; Peters 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Isenhour 5 rebounds.
Halifax County 62, E.C. Glass 61
E.C. GLASS (18-8)
DreSean Kendrick 13, Savion Austin 10, Wood 4, Rayvon Graham 16, Quinones 2, Conner 3, Hunt Jr. 5, Davis 2, Brestel 6. Totals 22 11-16 61.
HALIFAX (22-4)
Waller 7, Lawson 4, Wells 2, Kameron Roberts 19, Kevon Ferrell 21, Davon Jennings 10. Totals 23 14-21 62.
E.C. Glass;21;18;8;14;—;61
Halifax;14;14;16;18;—;62
3-Point Goals: Glass 6 (Graham 3, Austin, Wood, Conner), Halifax 3 (Roberts 2, Ferrell).
Highlights: ECG — Kendrick 6 assists, 6 rebounds; Austin 4 assists, 3 steals; Brestel 2 blocks.
Region 3C Semifinals
Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (20-6)
Connor Hartless 13, Rynning Bohrnstedt 14, Leftwich 8, Hildebrand 4, Haddon Smith 14. Totals 20 5-8 53.
CHARLOTTESVILLE (21-5)
Motley 6, Zymir Faulkner 13, Jacob Bowling 12, Stewart-Carter 8, Gray 3, Boyles 1, Lindsay 2, Washington 4. Totals 18 8-12 49.
LCA;10;21;16;6;—;53
Charlottesville;19;12;12;6;—;49
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 8 (Smith 4, Bohrnstedt 3, Hartless), Charlottesville 5 (Bowling 4, Gray).
Highlights: LCA — Hartless 6 assists, 3 rebounds; Bohrnstedt 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals; Leftwich 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Clay 6 rebounds, 2 assists. C — Faulkner 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Motley 8 rebounds; Stewart-Carter 7 rebounds.
Region 2C Quarterfinals
Floyd County 79, Gretna 63
GRETNA (15-7)
Mabins 4, Miller 6, Tony King 12, Micaiah Kirby 10, Devonte Blair 12, Pannell 5, Matthew Roman 14.
FLOYD COUNTY (17-6)
Tanyan Sutphin 16, Thompson 5, Dylan Bond 30, Josiah Banks 12, Kaiden Swortzel 16.
Gretna;16;16;17;14;—;63
Floyd;18;18;18;25;—;79
3-Point Goals: Gretna 6 (Blair 4, Pannell, Roman), Floyd County 8 (Bond 5, Sutphin 2, Banks).
Radford 73, Appomattox 45
APPOMATTOX (13-9)
Hurt 6, Casey Scruggs 10, Tyler Gilliam 17, Lawing 5, Clements 2, Olimpio 3, Lewis 2. Totals 18 5-10 45.
RADFORD (20-3)
Alex Kanipe 15, Cam Cormany 32, Jackson McManus 11, Wesley 2, Rupe 4, Woods 4, Baylor 2, Mabry 1, Davis 2. Totals 20 28-39 73.
Appomattox;6;19;11;9;—;45
Radford;19;18;12;24;—;73
3-Point Goals: Appomattox 4 (Scruggs 2, Lawing, Olimpio), Radford 5 (Cormany 3, Kanipe, McManus).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Semifinals
E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40
BLACKSBURG (15-11)
Gresh 2, Mc. Cheynet 1, Mariah Burks 10, Ma. Cheynet 2, Skyler Prosser 13, Currin 5, Jones 7. Totals 15 8-14 40.
E.C. GLASS (22-3)
Henry 9, Osborne 3, Amari Osei 17, Mya Hamlet 16, Goode 3, Kowalski 2, Williams 3. Totals 15 18-26 53.
Blacksburg;9;7;10;14;—;40
E.C. Glass;18;10;14;11;—;53
3-Point Goals: Blacksburg 2 (Burks 2), E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 2, Osei 2, Williams).
Highlights: ECG — Hamlet 8 rebounds, 1 block; Osborne 5 assists, 4 steals.
Region 2C Quarterfinals
Gretna 57, Patrick County 53
PATRICK COUNTY (14-11)
G. Hubbard 5, Gonzalez 3, Haas 8, Epperson 9, Hazard 4, Sierra Hubbard 18, McGhee 6. Totals 20 11-25 53.
GRETNA (18-5)
MoraGil 6, Makeyla Mease 18, Glass 4, Clark 1, Ty’Nasia Witcher 23, Walker 5. Totals 13 27-50 57.
Patrick;9;13;14;17;—;53
Gretna;13;11;19;14;—;57
3-Point Goals: Patrick County 2 (Gonzalez, Hazzard), Gretna 4 (Witcher 2, Mease, Glass).
Highlights: G — Walker 8 rebounds; Witcher 5 steals; Mease 7 steals, 4 assists.
Martinsville 45, Nelson 43
NELSON (13-10)
Hailea White 15, Butler 8, Thompson 4, Randolph 9, Morrison 4, Martin 3. Totals 17 5-10 43.
MARTINSVILLE (19-7)
Harris 12, Valentine 2, Benton 11, Hairston 9, Boyd 3, Jamison 8. Totals 17 8-22 45.
Nelson;11;11;6;15;—;43
Martinsville;8;11;13;13;—;45
3-point goals: Nelson 4 (White 2, Randolph, Martin). Martinsville 3 (Harris, Benton 2).
VISAA Division III First Round
Holy Cross 41, Brunswick Academy 36
BRUNSWICK (16-12)
Paige Jennings 12, Sadler 1, Paul 5, Saunders 3, Alyssa Rivas 15.
HOLY CROSS (17-9)
Tori Knight 10, E. Luther 2, Kenadi Knight 12, Sarah Barnhart 11, Mrad 6.
Brunswick;4;10;7;15;—;36
Holy Cross;7;6;8;20;—;41
3-Point Goals: Brunswick Academy 1 (Paul), Holy Cross 1 (Barnhart).
Next: VISAA Division III Quarterfinals, Holy Cross at Richmond Christian, 6 p.m. today.
TODAY'S EVENTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 1B semifinals
Altavista at Surry County, 6 p.m.
VISAA Division III Quarterfinals
Walsingham at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Richmond Christian, 6 p.m.
