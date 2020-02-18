BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District Championship
E.C. Glass 67, Liberty Christian 59
E.C. GLASS (17-7)
Kendrick 8, Austin 8, Hugh Wood 12, Rayvon Graham 23, Conner 3, Hunt 9, Brestel 4. Totals 24 12-22 67.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (18-6)
Hartless 4, Rynning Bohrnstedt 14, Jalen Leftwich 18, Hildebrand 6, Clay 9, Smith 8. Totals 19 15-20 59.
Glass;18;15;16;18;—;67
LCA;10;17;16;16;—;59
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 7 (Graham 3, Wood 2, Austin, Conner), Liberty Christian 6 (Bohrnstedt 2, Leftwich 2, Smith 2).
Highlights: ECG — Graham 6 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Wood 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Kendrick 4 assists, 4 rebounds. LCA — Bohrnstedt 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Leftwich 9 rebounds; Clay 6 rebounds, 2 assists.
All-Seminole District
First Team
Elijah Butler (Amherst), Donnie Cook (Brookville), Savion Austin (E.C. Glass), Hugh Wood (E.C. Glass), Jacobi Lambert (Heritage), Micah Crider (Liberty), Joseph Peters (Jefferson Forest), Jalen Leftwich (Liberty Christian), Connor Hartless (LCA).
Player of the year: Jalen Leftwich, Liberty Christian.
Coach of the year: Paul Redgate, Liberty Christian.
VIC Quarterfinals
North Cross 81, New Covenant 55
NEW COVENANT (8-17)
Newsome 8, Foster 7, Heaton 3, Wilson 3, Jad0n Walker 19, Stiva 4, Nathan Oppenheimer 11.
NORTH CROSS (17-7)
Hines 8, Zae Baines 29, Nelson Etuck 15, Robertson 4, Jordan Mack 14, Jackson 4, Bloomfield 5, Jensen 2.
New Covenant;14;9;19;13;—;55
North Cross;25;11;22;13;—;81
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 5 (Oppenheimer 3, Foster, Walker) North Cross 10 (Baines 4, Mack 4, Etuck, Bloomfield).
Other VIC quarterfinal scores: Eastern Mennonite 77, Holy Cross 35.
VACA South Quarterfinals
Roanoke Valley Christian 73, Faith Christian (Hurt) 52
FAITH HURT (4-13)
Scott 1, Lashway 4, Bell 5, William Woodford 14, Ryan Lester 28.
ROANOKE VALLEY (13-6)
Garrett Hopkins 10, Tate 9, Poff 8, Huffard 4, Hayden Whiteneck 16, J. Poe 5, C. Poe 6, Long 7, Highberger 8.
Faith;11;12;15;14;--;52
Roanoke Valley;13;18;22;20;--;73
3-Point Goals: Faith Christian 3 (Bell, Woodford, Lester), Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Tate).
Other VACA South quarterfinal scores: Timberlake Christian 77, Faith Christian (Roanoke) 74; Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47, Temple Christian 31.
Dogwood District
Gretna 71, Appomattox 65
APPOMATTOX (12-8, 7-5)
Jordan Scott 14, Luke Olimpio 13, Gilliam 7, Tevin Hurt 19, Casey Scruggs 10, Lewis 2. Totals 26 7-15 65.
GRETNA (14-6, 7-4)
Tabron Mabins 12, T. Miller 8, Tony King 10, Isaiah Griffin 30, Kirby 2, Blair 1, Pannell 2, Roman 6. Totals 27 11-19 71.
Appomattox;19;17;21;8;—;65
Gretna;19;20;17;15;—;71
3-Point Goals: Appomattox 6 (Scott 2, Scruggs 2, Olimpio, Gilliam), Gretna 6 (Mabins 4, King, Griffin).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District Championship
Amherst 66, E.C. Glass 60
AMHERST (15-7)
Kendra Smith 17, Parrish 9, Dominique Irving 10, Holland Saunders 16, J. Smith 2, Nadia West 12. Totals 21 19-31 66.
E.C. GLASS (19-3)
Jamiyah Henry 11, Osborne 1, Osei 9, Mya Hamlet 25, Jordyn Goode 10, Kowalski 2, Plaza 2. Totals 16 24-35 60.
Amherst;11;10;25;20;—;66
E.C. Glass;9;14;17;20;—;60
3-point goals: Amherst 5 (K. Smith, Parrish, Saunders 3). E.C. Glass 4 (Henry, Osei, Hamlet, Goode).
Highlights: ACHS — N. West 7 rebounds. ECG — Osei 6 rebounds; Hamlet 6 rebounds; Goode 8 rebounds, 4 steals.
Blue Ridge Conference Quarterfinals
New Covenant 57, Eastern Mennonite 33
EASTERN MENNONITE (13-10)
Avery Nussbaum 13, Ferrell 7, Mast 9, Myers 4. Totals 13 1-2 33.
NEW COVENANT (18-4)
Sophia Rucker 24, Bailey Foster 12, Newsome 3, Prillaman 2, Brynn Katany 16. Totals 24 3-5 57.
Mennonite;5;11;9;8;—;33
New Covenant;19;18;11;9;—;57
3-Point Goals: Eastern Mennonite 6 (Nussbaum 3, Ferrell 2, Mast), New Covenant 6 (Katany 4, Foster 2).
Highlights: NC — Rucker 16 rebounds, 1 block; Katany 10 assists, 5 rebounds; Foster 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Newsome 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Prillaman 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
Next: Roanoke Catholic at New Covenant, Blue Ridge Conference semifinals, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Other BRC quarterfinal scores: Holy Cross 51, Covenant 49.
VACA South quarterfinal scores: Temple Christian 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 21.
Dogwood District
Gretna 76, Appomattox 43
GRETNA (17-5, 9-2)
MoraGil 9, Makeyla Mease 14, Glass 2, Clark 2, Ty’nasia Witcher 45, Walker 4. Totals 30 5-9 76.
APPOMATTOX (11-11, 5-7)
Moore 6, Shaniya Johnson 16, Hodge 4, Carrico 3, Macee Hargis 10, Hatcher 4. Totals 18 6-9 43.
Gretna;14;25;26;11;—;76
Appomattox;11;8;13;11;—;43
3-Point Goals: Gretna 11 (Witcher 9, Mease, MoraGil), Appomattox 1 (Carrico).
Highlights: A — Carrico 10 rebounds; Hargis 11 rebounds.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Region 3C Indoor Championships
At Estes Athletic Center in Fork Union
Team scores: 1. Fluvanna County (FC) 93.5, 2. Western Albemarle (WA) 90.5, 3. Heritage (H) 72, 4. Broadway (Broad) 60, 5. Liberty Christian (LCA) 54, 6. Monticello (M) 46, 7. Charlottesville (C) 34.5, 8. Liberty (Lib) 29, 9. Turner Ashby (TA) 23, 10. Fort Defiance (FD) 19.5, 11. Spotswood (S) 19, 12. Brookville (Brook) 17, 13. Rockbridge County (RC) 16, 14. Rustburg (R) 5, 15. Wilson Memorial (WM) 4, 16. Waynesboro (W) 2.
55: 1. William Trent (M) 6.624, 2. Jordan Steele (Lib) 6.627, 3. Grant Swinehart (TA) 6.701; 300: 1. Trent (M) 35.90, 2. Joe Pinn (H) 37.57, 3. Blake Morgan (Broad) 37.81; 500: 1. Morgan (Broad) 1:09.77, 2. Josh Wawrzyniak (RC) 1:11.01, 3. Eric White (FC) 1:11.66; 1,000: 1. Joe Hawkes (WA) 2:41.03, 2. Jack Eliason (WA) 2:41.29, 3. Joseph Taylor (WA) 2:42.05; 1,600: 1. Hawkes (WA) 4:24.36, 2. Eliason (WA) 4:24.78, 3. Stuart Terrill (WA) 4:27.05; 3,200: 1. Will Krehmeyer (M) 10:06.72, 2. Owen Shifflett (WA) 10:09.32, 3. Jade Mawn (WA) 10:26.50; 55H: 1. Ledric Reid (FC) 7.60, 2. Jahee Blake (H) 7.95, 3. Nico Valle (TA) 8.32; 4x200: Heritage (Pinn, Zach Steele, Blake, Kenneth Crawford) 1:35.62, 2. Monticello 1:36.24, 3. Liberty Christian 1:38.80; 4x400: 1. Broadway (Evan Armentrout, Lewis Slater, Jeremiah Lapp, Morgan) 3:40.32, 2. Liberty Christian 3:40.44, 3. Liberty 3:45.77; 4x800: 1. Western Albemarle (Walter Moak, Eliason, Colby Acton, Hawkes) 8:29.06, 2. Fort Defiance 8:34.06, 3. Fluvanna County 8:52.78; HJ: 1. Yates Hall (Broad) 6-07.00, 2. Jaden Ferguson (FC) 6-04.00, T3. Kyron Thomas (H) and Brian Trent (H) 6-00.00; PV: 1. Easton Repko (Broad) 14-01.00, 2. Kai Moore (LCA) 13-00.00, 3. Jariq Hensen (FC) 12-06.00; LJ: 1. Ferguson (FC) 21-07.00, 2. Cameron Holland (FC) 21-04.25, 3. Trey Lloyd (Brook) 21-00.00; TJ: 1. Ferguson (FC) 43-08.00, 2. Jaleal Hamlett (H) 42-06.50, 3. Patrick Sales (H) 42-00.50; SP: 1. Eli Hartzog (FC) 53-10.00, 2. Zach Gery (TA) 47-08.00, 3. Brent Hulse (Broad) 47-00.00.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Region 3C Indoor Championships
At Estes Athletic Center in Fork Union
Team scores: 1. Heritage (H) 124, 2. Western Albemarle (WA) 97, 3. Charlottesville (C) 81, 4. Rustburg (R) 54, 5. Fluvanna County (FC) 52.5, 6. Liberty Christian (LCA) 43, 7. Wilson Memorial (WM) 29.5, 8. Turner Ashby (TA) 23, 8. Spotswood (S) 23, 10. Rockbridge County (RC) 18, 11. Fort Defiance (FD) 16, 12. Liberty (Lib) 8, 13. Monticello (M) 5, T14. Brookville (Brook) 4, T14. Broadway (Broad) 4.
55: 1. Alaysia Oakes (H) 7.44, 2. Essence Celestine (R) 7.53, 3. Emily Coates (R) 7.53; 300: 1. Oakes (H) 42.16, 2. Maddie Packer (C) 42.19, 3. Coates (R) 42.61; 500: 1. Mary Milby (S) 1:19.61, 2. Elizabeth Davis (WA) 1:23.39, 3. Gabbi Hawkins (TA) 1:23.63; 1,000: 1. Sterling Hull (WA) 3:09.22, 2. Lucia Hoskins (C) 3:14.96, 3. Eliza Dana (WM) 3:16.42; 1,600: 1. Hull (WA) 5:18.29, 2. Jenna Stutzman (WA) 5:26.82, 3. Dana (WM) 5:32.97; 3,200: 1. Emily Smeds (FC) 12:27.71, 2. Caroline Jones (WA) 12:28.18, 3. Makenna Baker (LCA) 12:31.20; 55H: 1. Shea Hart (FC) 9.10, 2. Dekaila Dillard (H) 9.32, 3. Parker Goldstein (R) 9.35; 4x200: 1. Charlottesville (Elizabeth Burns, Packer, Amalia Ventre, Eliza Schock) 1:50.24, 2. Rustburg 1:50.75, 3. Turner Ashby 1:54.19; 4x400: 1. Heritage (Victoria Johnson, Kaelynn Hawkins, Tya Blake, Oakes) 4:18.20, 2. Charlottesville 4:18.36, 3. Western Albemarle 4:24.21; 4x800: 1. Charlottesville (Autumn Hiller, Lucia Hoskins, Kika Van der Pluijm, Lily Wielar) 10:27.09, 2. Liberty Christian 10:32.48, 3. Fluvanna County 10:40.75; HJ: 1. Johnson (H) 5-02.00, 2. Packer (C) 5-02.00, 3. Goldstein (R) 5-02.00; PV: 1. Emory Pafford (LCA) 12-00.00, 2. Susannah Allen (Lib) 10-06.00, 3. Megan Futty (WA) 10-06.00; LJ: 1. Oakes (H) 17-05.50, 2. Blake (H) 16-09.25, 3. Jerralee Testa (TA) 15-08.00; TJ: 1. Blake (H) 38-00.50, 2. Burns (C) 36-03.00, 3. Oakes (H) 35-07.00; SP: 1. Graysen Arnold (H) 36-02.00, 2. Laura Major (WM) 34-10.50, 3. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 34-10.00.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Region 1B championships at Arthur Ashe Center (Richmond), 10 a.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Region 1B championships at Arthur Ashe Center (Richmond), 10 a.m.
