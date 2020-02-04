BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Gretna 75, Altavista 67
ALTAVISTA (6-12, 2-6)
Jayllen Jones 10, Coles 1, Stinnette 9, Marquel Dawkins 14, Stuart Hunt 33. Totals 26 10-14 67.
GRETNA (12-5, 6-2)
Mabins 4, Taelyn Miller 10, Tony King 15, Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 30, Kirby 2, Blair 3, Pannell 8. Totals 29 10-17 75.
Altavista;15;19;19;14;—;67
Gretna;18;18;16;23;—;75
3-point goals: Altavista 5 (Stinnette, Dawkins 2, Hunt 2). Gretna 7 (Hall, Griffin 5, Blair).
Nelson 64, Chatham 60
NELSON (9-11, 5-5)
Brice Wilson 19, Hughes 4, Houston Carter 16, Rose 3, Brown 2, Jaren Purvis 18, K. Carter 2. Totals 22 14-18 64.
CHATHAM (5-8, 2-7)
Steven Taylor 11, Hendricks 3, Arguetta 3, Moore 2, Sean Hunt 29, Williams 6, Owens 4, Keats 2. Totals 24 4-12 60.
Nelson;17;17;16;14;—;64
Chatham;14;18;15;13;—;60
3-point goals: Nelson 6 (Wilson, Carter 4, Rose). Chatham 8 (Taylor 3, Hendricks, Arguetta, Hunt 3).
Highlights: N — Brice Wilson scores his 1,000th career point.
Blue Ridge District
William Byrd 56, Staunton River 47
WILLIAM BYRD (5-16, 3-6)
Landon Johnson 11, Tinsley 9, Jeffery Williams 10, Early 4, Martin 6, Cawley 9, Richardson 5, Cossaboon 2. Totals 20 13-21 56.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-16, 0-9)
Izaak Charlton 15, Crider 5, Overstreet 8, Jamelle Jones 13, Bates 6. Totals 17 12-22 47.
William Byrd;9;14;18;15;—;56.
Staunton River;9;8;12;18;—;47
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Williams 2, Tinsley). Staunton River 1 (Jones).
Highlights: SRHS — Jones 15 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Gretna 54, Altavista 41
GRETNA (13-5, 6-2)
Mora-Gil 3, Makeyla Mease 15, Ashiah Glass 11, Ty’Nasia Witcher 19, Walker 6. Totals 18 14-24 54.
ALTAVISTA (7-10, 2-5)
Gonzalez 3, Nichols 4, Tanks 2, Dawson 4, Smither 9, Charlotte Mabry 19. Totals 16 2-4 41.
Gretna;9;13;12;20;—;54
Altavista;7;6;11;17;—;41
3-point goals: Gretna 4 (Mora-Gil, Mease, Witcher 2). Altavista 7 (Mabry 4, Smither 3).
Appomattox 48, Dan River 45
DAN RIVER (8-12, 4-6)
Alicea Farmer 17, Alexis Crews 11, Hardy 5, Takiya Smith 12. Totals 16 11-17 45.
APPOMATTOX (8-9, 3-4)
Moore 2, Cari Vrooman 12, Shaniya Johnson 14, Hayley Carrico 16, Hargis 4. Totals 14 17-30 48.
Dan River;5;10;9;21;—;45
Appomattox;10;13;8;17;—;48
3-point goals: Dan River 2 (Farmer, Hardy). Appomattox 3 (Vrooman 2, Carrico).
Highlights: A — Johnson eclipses 1,000 career points and had 8 rebounds; Carrico 9 rebounds, 3 blocks; Vrooman 4 assists.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.
William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Henry at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Staunton River at Liberty, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Charlottesville, 6 p.m.
Altavista at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.