BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Gretna 75, Altavista 67

ALTAVISTA (6-12, 2-6)

Jayllen Jones 10, Coles 1, Stinnette 9, Marquel Dawkins 14, Stuart Hunt 33. Totals 26 10-14 67.

GRETNA (12-5, 6-2)

Mabins 4, Taelyn Miller 10, Tony King 15, Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 30, Kirby 2, Blair 3, Pannell 8. Totals 29 10-17 75. 

Altavista;15;19;19;14;—;67

Gretna;18;18;16;23;—;75

3-point goals: Altavista 5 (Stinnette, Dawkins 2, Hunt 2). Gretna 7 (Hall, Griffin 5, Blair). 

Nelson 64, Chatham 60

NELSON (9-11, 5-5)

Brice Wilson 19, Hughes 4, Houston Carter 16, Rose 3, Brown 2, Jaren Purvis 18, K. Carter 2. Totals 22 14-18 64. 

CHATHAM (5-8, 2-7)

Steven Taylor 11, Hendricks 3, Arguetta 3, Moore 2, Sean Hunt 29, Williams 6, Owens 4, Keats 2. Totals 24 4-12 60.

Nelson;17;17;16;14;;64

Chatham;14;18;15;13;—;60

3-point goals: Nelson 6 (Wilson, Carter 4, Rose). Chatham 8 (Taylor 3, Hendricks, Arguetta, Hunt 3). 

Highlights: N — Brice Wilson scores his 1,000th career point. 

Blue Ridge District

William Byrd 56, Staunton River 47

WILLIAM BYRD (5-16, 3-6)

Landon Johnson 11, Tinsley 9, Jeffery Williams 10, Early 4, Martin 6, Cawley 9, Richardson 5, Cossaboon 2. Totals 20 13-21 56.

STAUNTON RIVER (2-16, 0-9)

Izaak Charlton 15, Crider 5, Overstreet 8, Jamelle Jones 13, Bates 6. Totals 17 12-22 47.

William Byrd;9;14;18;15;—;56.

Staunton River;9;8;12;18;—;47

3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Williams 2, Tinsley). Staunton River 1 (Jones). 

Highlights: SRHS — Jones 15 rebounds. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Gretna 54, Altavista 41

GRETNA (13-5, 6-2)

Mora-Gil 3, Makeyla Mease 15, Ashiah Glass 11, Ty’Nasia Witcher 19, Walker 6. Totals 18 14-24 54.

ALTAVISTA (7-10, 2-5)

Gonzalez 3, Nichols 4, Tanks 2, Dawson 4, Smither 9, Charlotte Mabry 19. Totals 16 2-4 41.

Gretna;9;13;12;20;—;54

Altavista;7;6;11;17;—;41

3-point goals: Gretna 4 (Mora-Gil, Mease, Witcher 2). Altavista 7 (Mabry 4, Smither 3).

Appomattox 48, Dan River 45

DAN RIVER (8-12, 4-6)

Alicea Farmer 17, Alexis Crews 11, Hardy 5, Takiya Smith 12. Totals 16 11-17 45. 

APPOMATTOX (8-9, 3-4)

Moore 2, Cari Vrooman 12, Shaniya Johnson 14, Hayley Carrico 16, Hargis 4. Totals 14 17-30 48. 

Dan River;5;10;9;21;—;45

Appomattox;10;13;8;17;—;48

3-point goals: Dan River 2 (Farmer, Hardy). Appomattox 3 (Vrooman 2, Carrico). 

Highlights: A — Johnson eclipses 1,000 career points and had 8 rebounds; Carrico 9 rebounds, 3 blocks; Vrooman 4 assists. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Henry at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Staunton River at Liberty, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Charlottesville, 6 p.m.

Altavista at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

