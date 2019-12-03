BOYS BASKETBALL
VACA
Timberlake Christian 84, Faith Christian (Hurt) 43
FAITH CHRISTIAN (0-1, 0-1)
Scott 3, Lashway 4, Brandon Bell 10, Woodford 12, Adams 6, Lester 6, Patti 2. Totals 18 2-3 43.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (3-0, 1-0)
Tucker Shrewsbury 32, Taevonn Colbert 17, Cameron Walker 16, Luke Burrill 10, Liu 9. Totals 37 3-8 84.
Faith 6 17 11 9 — 43
Timberlake 22 16 25 24 — 84
3-Point Goals: Faith Christian 5 (Bell 2, Woodford 2, Scott), Timberlake Christian 7 (Shrewsbury 2, Colbert 2, Burrill 2, Liu).
Highlights: TCS — Walker 14 rebounds, Colbert 10 assists.
Virginia Independent Conference
Holy Cross 52, New Covenant 51
NEW COVENANT (3-2)
Newsome 5, Dalton Foster 10, Thad Heaton 10, Wilson 2, Jadon Walker 14, Spiva 2, Johnson 2, Oppenheimer 2. Totals 20 8-16 51.
HOLY CROSS (2-1)
Nick Gravely 15, Graves 9, Calloway 7, Zach Smith 11, Waller 8, Ward 2. Totals 21 4-8 52.
New Covenant 11 14 10 16 — 51
Holy Cross 11 14 14 13 — 52
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 3 (Foster 2, Walker). Holy Cross 6 (Gravely, Graves, Calloway, Smith, Waller 2).
Highlights: HC — Gravely 4 steals; Graves 12 rebounds, 4 steals.
Non-district
Rustburg 68, Altavista 54
ALTAVISTA (0-1)
Jayllen Jones 11, Bailey Stinnette 11, Dawkins 2, Pannell 2, Hart 6, Stuart Hunt 22. Totals 19 14-28 54.
RUSTBURG (1-0)
Gray 4, Walker 2, Arie Goard 19, Coleman 2, Brown 4, Gowen 1, Kyle Fields 16, JJ Johnson 12, Sweeney 4, Caldwell 4. Totals 26 13-28 68.
Altavista 11 17 7 19 — 54
Rustburg 16 16 20 16 — 68
3-Point Goals: Altavista 2 (Jones, Stinnette), Rustburg 3 (Fields 2, Sweeney).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant 41, Holy Cross 33
NEW COVENANT (1-3, 1-1)
Walker 2, Janna Renalds 10, Bailey Foster 13, Newsome 4, Prillaman 7, Katany 5. Totals 12 14-24 41.
HOLY CROSS (1-3, 1-1)
T. Knight 2, Kenadi Knight 12, Barnhart 6, Mrad 9, Davis 4. Totals 14 4-12 33.
New Covenant 7 15 7 12 — 41
Holy Cross 10 11 5 7 — 33
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 3 (Renalds 2, Foster), Holy Cross 1 (Mrad).
Non-district
Altavista 55, Rustburg 40
RUSTBURG (0-1)
Scharnus 6, Jordan Lacks 19, Nance 2, Davis 2, Funderburk 2, Dawson 9. Totals 15 5-7 40.
ALTAVISTA (1-0)
Gonzalez 7, Charlotte Mabry 22, Shelton 2, Milton 8, Casey Allen 12, Dawson 4. Totals 18 15-24 55.
Rustburg 11 8 1 20 — 40
Altavista 11 16 7 21 — 55
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 5 (Lacks 5), Altavista 4 (Mabry 2, Allen 2).
Lord Botetourt 66, Brookville 37
LORD BOTETOURT (1-0)
Miete Veldman 34, Taylor Robertson 10, Taylor 2, Myers 4, Wells 4, Spangler 3, Brumfield 4, Griffin 5. Totals 27 10-15 66.
BROOKVILLE (1-1)
Dobyns 1, Kylie Stark 18, Elliot 7, Christian 8, Brown 3. Totals 15 4-5 37.
Botetourt 19 10 20 17 — 66
Brookville 9 14 4 10 — 37
3-Point Goals: Lord Botetourt 2 (Veldman, Spangler), Brookville 3 (Stark, Elliot, Brown).
Halifax 66, Appomattox 41
APPOMATTOX (0-1)
Moore 5 Vrooman 7, Shaniya Johnson 18, Hodge 4, Carrico 4, Hargis 1, Hatcher 2. Totals 8 24-32 41.
HALIFAX (1-0)
Bailey 5, Morrison 8, Giggetts 5, Gooden 2,, Easley 4, Hankins 2, Reed 5, Canada 2, Jeffress 20, Marable 4, Mitchell 6, Langford 3. Totals 29 3-7 66.
Appomattox 9 8 6 18 — 41
Halifax 23 17 14 12 — 66
3-Point Goals: Appomattox 1 (Vrooman). Halifax 5 (Morrison 2, Reed, Jeffress, Langford).
BOYS SWIMMING
Bedford County Meet
Jefferson Forest 102, Staunton River 43, Liberty 12
At Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Adam Ellett, Daniel Murray, Ryan Learn, Jarred Newcomb) 1:56.76; 200 Freestyle: Jonathan Rivers (SR) 2:00.35; 200 IM: Murray (JF) 2:19.03; 50 Freestyle: Learn (JF) 23.62; 100 Butterfly: Rivers (SR) 58.36; 100 Freestyle: Sam Quintana (JF) 57.16; 500 Freestyle: Carter Rice (JF) 5:55.09; 200 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson Forest (Connor Champney, Jarred Newcomb, Davis Sneed, Quintana) 1:44.01; 100 Backstroke: Ellett (JF) 1:10.72; 100 Breaststroke: Murray (JF) 1:08.59; 400 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson Forest (Trey Phillips, Ellett, Owen Rempfer, Champney) 4:13.25.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bedford County Meet
Jefferson Forest 114, Liberty 27, Staunton River 15
At Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Sophie Dodge, Emily Hansen, Sydney Walker, Abbey Walker) 2:10.01; 200 Freestyle: Dodge (JF) 2:24.35; 200 IM: Hansen (JF) 2:32.52; 50 Freestyle: S. Walker (JF) 29.69; 100 Butterfly: Ellen Phillips (JF) 1:29.90; 100 Freestyle: A. Walker (JF) 1:04.31; 500 Freestyle: Hansen (JF) 6:04.91; 200 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson Forest (Rylee Champney, Siera Burks, Aalyiah Carver, Phillips) 2:15.85; 100 Backstroke: Dodge (JF) 1:13.07; 100 Breaststroke: Kira Kruckenberg (JF) 1:25.42; 400 Freestyle Relay: Jefferson Forest (A. Walker, S. Walker, Dodge, Hansen) 4:22.44.
VOLLEYBALL
VHSL Class 3 All-State
First team: Miette Veldman (Lord Botetourt), Briana Macias (Tabb), Kate Hardie (Rustburg), Aallyah Chunn (Skyline), Jordyn Kepler (Lord Botetourt), Frannie Sine (Hidden Valley), Ally Clark (Tabb), Courtlyn Hawkins (Park View), Kenleigh Gunter (libero, Lord Botetourt), Amber Parker (defensive specialist, Western Albemarle).
Second team: Mary King (Goochland), Sarah Callender (Tabb), Maddie Painter (Fort Defiance), Jordyn Clemmer (Rockbridge), Anna Maddox (Rustburg), Cam Davenport (Hidden Valley), Graceon Armstrong (Rockbridge), Trinity Wonderling (Goochland), Ellie Spencer (libero, Goochland), Lexi Clark (defensive specialist, William Monroe).
Player of the year: Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt.
Coach of the year: Julie Conner, Lord Botetourt.
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcolpal at Benedictine, 6:30 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Henry at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville at Amherst, 7 p.m.
