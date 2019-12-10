BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

GW-Danville 63, Heritage 51

GW-DANVILLE (2-1)

Taevon Walden 15, Donovan Howard 14, Wesley Graves 12, McDuffie 6, Showers 5, Barley 5, Bethel 4, Dixon 2. Totals 25 7-9 63. 

HERITAGE (1-3)

Jacobi Lambert 20, Deshad Gillis 10, Payton 9, Tweedy 6, Graves 5, Ferguson 1. Totals 18 9-20 51. 

GW-Danville;18;16;13;16;—;63

Heritage;13;11;15;12;—;51

3-Point Goals: GW 6 (Walden 3, Graves, Barley, Showers). Heritage 4 (Payton 3, Graves). 

Highlights:Heritage — Lambert 9 rebounds; Gillis 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 48, Liberty 21

LIBERTY (0-2)

Sigei 2, Tomlin 1, Kimberlin 8, Machenze Flood 10. Totals 8 4-9 21.

BROOKVILLE (4-1)

Dobyms 3, Kylie Stark 21, Elliott 8, Christian 6, Brown 2, Bonds 8. Totals 19 8-13 48.

Liberty;5;9;5;2;—;21

Brookville;16;9;14;9;—;48

3-Point Goals: Liberty 1 (Flood). Brookville 2 (Stark 2).

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant 47, Virginia Episcopal 34

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL

Carr 3, Emme Gravely 10, Tompkins 3, Outland 2, Holly Koudelka 12, Barrera 4. Totals 14 3-8 34.

NEW COVENANT (3-3, 2-1)

Walker 3, Simon 2, Rucker 8, Bailey Foster 10, Newsome 4, Prillaman 3, Brynn Katany 17. Totals 17 8-13 47.

VES;8;4;6;16;—;34

NC;16;4;17;10;—;47

3-Point Goals: Virginia Episcopal 3 (Carr, Gravely, Tompkins), New Covenant 5 (Katany 3, Foster 2).

Highlights: NC — Simon 7 rebounds; Foster 7 rebounds; Walker 4 steals.

Non-district

Staunton River 57, Heritage 22

HERITAGE (1-4)

Oakes 2, Miller 5, Davis 5, Howard 2, Graham 8. Totals 8 4-9 22.

STAUNTON RIVER (4-0)

J. Levine 7, Jones 4, Hamren 4, Sam Faw 13, Whittaker 2, Cali Levine 11, Creasey 2, Avery Adkins 14. Totals 22 10-15 57.

Heritage;6;6;5;5;—;22

S River;18;17;14;8;—;57

3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Miller, Davis), Staunton River 3 (J. Levine, Faw, C. Levine).

Highlights: SR — Adkins 6 rebounds; C. Levine 6 rebounds.

Halifax County 56, Appomattox 41

HALIFAX (3-0)

Ella Morrison 19, Townes 9, Hankins 2, Reed 8, Canada 6, Marable 6, Mitchell 4, Langford 2. Totals 23 8-18 56.

APPOMATTOX (0-2)

Cari Vrooman 20, Shania Johnson 17, Hodge 2, Wilkerson 2. Totals 16 6-10 41.

Halifax;17;14;12;13;—;56

Appomattox;12;10;13;6;—;41

3-Point Goals: Halifax County 2 (Morrison 2), Appomattox 3 (Vrooman 3).

Highlights: A — Johnson 8 rebounds; Vrooman 7 rebounds, 4 assists.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-district

Salem 103, Jefferson Forest 54

At Bedford YMCA

Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: Salem 2:11.98; 200 Free: Anna Clare Fleenor (S) 2:06.59; 200 IM: Peyton Lawrence (S) 2:24.84; 50 Free: Ellyn Anama (S) 26.45; 100 Fly: Claire Peterson (S) 1:10.70; 100 Free: Lawrence (S) 1:01.36; 500 Free: Kaylee Shifflet (S) 6:37.39; 200 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Sydney Walker, Sophie Dodge, Gillian Faris, Abbey Walker) 1:56.61; 100 Back: Fleenor (S) 1:05.37; 100 Breaststroke: Anama (S) 1:14.47; 400 Free Relay: Salem 4:20.10. 

BOYS SWIMMING

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 109, Salem 60

At Bedford YMCA

Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Daniel Murray, Connor Sauls, Ryan Learn) 1:45.37; 200 Free: Boone Fleenor (S) 1:53.17; 200 IM: Connor Sauls (JF) 2:04.90; 50 Free: Brendan Whitfield (JF) 23.02; 100 Fly: Fleenor (S) 56.86; 100 Free: Ben James (S) 50.30; 500 Free: Evan Shopbell (JF) 5:08.80; 200 Free Relay: Salem 1:35.56; 100 Back: Whitfield (JF) 57.82; 100 Breaststroke: Sauls (JF) 1:05.58; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Whitfield, Patrick Crowder, Matt Murray, Sauls) 3:28.09. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna at Patrick County, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Hargrave Military 6 p.m.

Central Lunenburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

William Byrd at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Rappahannock, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Nelson at Fork Union, 5 p.m.

E.C. Glass, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Patrick Henry (Roanoke), Rustburg at Heritage, 6 p.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Patrick Henry (Roanoke), Rustburg at Heritage, 6 p.m.

GIRLS DIVING

Amherst, Brookville, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian vs. E.C. Glass, at Liberty University, 6:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Brookville, Liberty Christian, Rustburg at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

