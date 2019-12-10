BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
GW-Danville 63, Heritage 51
GW-DANVILLE (2-1)
Taevon Walden 15, Donovan Howard 14, Wesley Graves 12, McDuffie 6, Showers 5, Barley 5, Bethel 4, Dixon 2. Totals 25 7-9 63.
HERITAGE (1-3)
Jacobi Lambert 20, Deshad Gillis 10, Payton 9, Tweedy 6, Graves 5, Ferguson 1. Totals 18 9-20 51.
GW-Danville;18;16;13;16;—;63
Heritage;13;11;15;12;—;51
3-Point Goals: GW 6 (Walden 3, Graves, Barley, Showers). Heritage 4 (Payton 3, Graves).
Highlights:Heritage — Lambert 9 rebounds; Gillis 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Brookville 48, Liberty 21
LIBERTY (0-2)
Sigei 2, Tomlin 1, Kimberlin 8, Machenze Flood 10. Totals 8 4-9 21.
BROOKVILLE (4-1)
Dobyms 3, Kylie Stark 21, Elliott 8, Christian 6, Brown 2, Bonds 8. Totals 19 8-13 48.
Liberty;5;9;5;2;—;21
Brookville;16;9;14;9;—;48
3-Point Goals: Liberty 1 (Flood). Brookville 2 (Stark 2).
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant 47, Virginia Episcopal 34
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL
Carr 3, Emme Gravely 10, Tompkins 3, Outland 2, Holly Koudelka 12, Barrera 4. Totals 14 3-8 34.
NEW COVENANT (3-3, 2-1)
Walker 3, Simon 2, Rucker 8, Bailey Foster 10, Newsome 4, Prillaman 3, Brynn Katany 17. Totals 17 8-13 47.
VES;8;4;6;16;—;34
NC;16;4;17;10;—;47
3-Point Goals: Virginia Episcopal 3 (Carr, Gravely, Tompkins), New Covenant 5 (Katany 3, Foster 2).
Highlights: NC — Simon 7 rebounds; Foster 7 rebounds; Walker 4 steals.
Non-district
Staunton River 57, Heritage 22
HERITAGE (1-4)
Oakes 2, Miller 5, Davis 5, Howard 2, Graham 8. Totals 8 4-9 22.
STAUNTON RIVER (4-0)
J. Levine 7, Jones 4, Hamren 4, Sam Faw 13, Whittaker 2, Cali Levine 11, Creasey 2, Avery Adkins 14. Totals 22 10-15 57.
Heritage;6;6;5;5;—;22
S River;18;17;14;8;—;57
3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Miller, Davis), Staunton River 3 (J. Levine, Faw, C. Levine).
Highlights: SR — Adkins 6 rebounds; C. Levine 6 rebounds.
Halifax County 56, Appomattox 41
HALIFAX (3-0)
Ella Morrison 19, Townes 9, Hankins 2, Reed 8, Canada 6, Marable 6, Mitchell 4, Langford 2. Totals 23 8-18 56.
APPOMATTOX (0-2)
Cari Vrooman 20, Shania Johnson 17, Hodge 2, Wilkerson 2. Totals 16 6-10 41.
Halifax;17;14;12;13;—;56
Appomattox;12;10;13;6;—;41
3-Point Goals: Halifax County 2 (Morrison 2), Appomattox 3 (Vrooman 3).
Highlights: A — Johnson 8 rebounds; Vrooman 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-district
Salem 103, Jefferson Forest 54
At Bedford YMCA
Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: Salem 2:11.98; 200 Free: Anna Clare Fleenor (S) 2:06.59; 200 IM: Peyton Lawrence (S) 2:24.84; 50 Free: Ellyn Anama (S) 26.45; 100 Fly: Claire Peterson (S) 1:10.70; 100 Free: Lawrence (S) 1:01.36; 500 Free: Kaylee Shifflet (S) 6:37.39; 200 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Sydney Walker, Sophie Dodge, Gillian Faris, Abbey Walker) 1:56.61; 100 Back: Fleenor (S) 1:05.37; 100 Breaststroke: Anama (S) 1:14.47; 400 Free Relay: Salem 4:20.10.
BOYS SWIMMING
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 109, Salem 60
At Bedford YMCA
Individual results: 200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Daniel Murray, Connor Sauls, Ryan Learn) 1:45.37; 200 Free: Boone Fleenor (S) 1:53.17; 200 IM: Connor Sauls (JF) 2:04.90; 50 Free: Brendan Whitfield (JF) 23.02; 100 Fly: Fleenor (S) 56.86; 100 Free: Ben James (S) 50.30; 500 Free: Evan Shopbell (JF) 5:08.80; 200 Free Relay: Salem 1:35.56; 100 Back: Whitfield (JF) 57.82; 100 Breaststroke: Sauls (JF) 1:05.58; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Whitfield, Patrick Crowder, Matt Murray, Sauls) 3:28.09.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gretna at Patrick County, 5:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Hargrave Military 6 p.m.
Central Lunenburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick County at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
William Byrd at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Rappahannock, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Nelson at Fork Union, 5 p.m.
E.C. Glass, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Patrick Henry (Roanoke), Rustburg at Heritage, 6 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass, Liberty, Liberty Christian, Patrick Henry (Roanoke), Rustburg at Heritage, 6 p.m.
GIRLS DIVING
Amherst, Brookville, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian vs. E.C. Glass, at Liberty University, 6:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Brookville, Liberty Christian, Rustburg at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.