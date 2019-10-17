VOLLEYBALL
Seminole District
Rustburg 3, Brookville 0
At Rustburg
Scores: 25-10, 25-11, 25-10
Highlights: R — Delaney Scharnus 10 digs, 3 aces; Parker Goldstein 4 kills, 1 dig; Kate Hardie 9 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 8 aces; Meah Coles 8 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill, 26 assists.
Records: Brookville 8-12. Rustburg 17-4, 10-2.
Liberty Christian 3, Liberty 0
At Liberty Christian
Scores: 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Highlights: L — Ginevra Fabriana 7 kills; Katie Vaughan 5 kills, 12 digs; Rieley Taylor 8 digs. LCA — Katie Burke 45 assists; Riley Smith 18 kills; Alex Camplin 10 kills, 19 digs.
Records: Liberty 16-5, 8-4. Liberty Christian 9-4, 8-4.
Jefferson Forest 3, Heritage 0
At Jefferson Forest
Scores: 25-16, 25-8, 25-14
Highlights: JF — Hailee Blankenship 15 kills; Heather Forton 30 assists, 6 aces, 3 kills; Stacy Gallahan 8 kills; Mariah Soucie 6 kills.
Records: Jefferson Forest 15-6, 11-1.
E.C. Glass 3, Amherst 0
At E.C. Glass
Scores: 25-19, 27-25, 25-14
Highlights: ECG — Hannah Raso 1 ace, 11 kills, 16 digs; Virginia Blair Trost 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block, 19 digs; Erin Johnson 1 ace, 2 kills, 32 assists, 12 digs; Jade Lane 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Alaysia Miller 2 aces, 15 digs.
Records: E.C. Glass 9-11, 5-7.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, Gretna 1
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23
Highlights: A — Abbey Mann 16 kills, 7 digs, 7 aces; Kaydence Gilbert 12 kills; Hayley Carrico 8 kills, 7 blocks; Cameron Womack 37 assists, 4 blocks, 8 digs.
Records: Gretna 13-3. Appomattox 13-2.
Blue Ridge District
Northside 3, Staunton River 0
At Northside
Scores: 26-24, 25-13, 25-9
Highlights: N — Tracey Hoeston 9 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Kyleen Draper 4 kills, 18 assists, 8 digs.
Records: Staunton River 3-17, 1-9. Northside 10-12, 5-5.
GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Ridge Conference
North Cross 8, New Covenant 1
At North Cross
Singles: C. Lystash (North) d. C. Simon 8-0; K. Schaefer (North) d. L. McBride 8-0; S. Hunt (North) d. E. Sayles 8-0; R. Karlen (North) d. O. Kalafian 8-1; K. Bishop (North) d. S. Forshey 8-1; R. Hoff (North) d. AC Terrell 8-2.
Doubles: Lytash/Hunt (North) d. Simon/McBride 6-0; Schaefer/Karlen (North) d. Sayles/Forshey 6-0; Kalafian/Terrell (NC) d. Bishop/Huff 6-1.
Records: New Covenant 3-3.
TODAY'S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
Gretna at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Southampton Academy, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Holy Cross at North Cross, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grace Christian at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
