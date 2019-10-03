VOLLEYBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 3, E.C. Glass 1

At Jefferson Forest

Scores: 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22. 

Highlights: ECG — Alaysia Miller 2 aces, 14 digs; Hannah Raso 11 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Devan Funke 1 ace, 23 assists, 19 digs; Virginia Blair Trost 9 kills, 8 digs. JF — Heather Forton 38 assists, 8 aces; Hailee Blankenship 13 kills, 4 aces; Stacy Gallahan 8 kills; Mariah Soucie 9 kills. 

Records: E.C. Glass 8-5, 3-5 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 11-6, 7-1. 

Liberty Christian 3, Brookville 0

At Brookville

Scores: 25-18, 25-13, 25-8. 

Highlights: LCA — Katie Burke 22 assists; Riley Smith 8 kills; Alex Camplin 7 kills, 4 aces; Emma Rossman 7 kills, 2 blocks. BHS — Landyn Parker 2 aces, 4 kills, 7 assists, 8 digs; Parker Morrison 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Brooke Nuckols 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 assists. 

Records: LCA 7-2, 6-2. Brookville 7-9, 1-7. 

Rustburg 3, Amherst 0

At Rustburg

Scores: 25-20, 25-16, 25-18. 

Highlights: RHS — Breanna Patterson 5 kills, 1 block; Meah Coles 28 assits, 2 digs, 1 kill; Rachel Sledd 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Eden Bigham 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs. ACHS — Faith Smith 8 kills, 10 digs; Jazmyne Smith 6 kills, 2 blocks; Danielle Wentz 9 assists, 9 digs. 

Records: Amherst 7-7, 2-6. Rustburg 14-2, 7-1. 

Liberty 3, Heritage 0

At Heritage

Scores: 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.

Highlights: LHS — Fiona Taylor 7 kills; Katherine Thompson 6 kills, 4 blocks; Katie Vaughan 17 kills, 13 digs; Maria Young 21 assists, 3 kills; Rieley Taylor 18 digs. 

Records: Liberty 14-2, 6-2. Heritage 1-14, 0-9. 

Dogwood District

Appomattox 3, William Campbell 0

At Appomattox

Scores: 25-7, 25-8, 25-11.

Highlights: A — Abbey Mann 8 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs; Madison Shirey 9 aces, 8 assists; Kaydence Gilbert 5 kills, 2 digs; Ellen Peterson 3 kills, 3 blocks. 

Records: Appomattox 9-2, 4-1 Dogwood. William Campbell 2-9, 0-5. 

Chatham 3, Altavista 2

At Altavista

Scores: 19-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-11, 15-8. 

Highlights: A — Charlotte Mabry 14 assists, 2 kills; Campbell Hall 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block; Haylee Adams 25 digs. 

Records: Chatham 3-5, 2-2. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

E.C. Glass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Brookville at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

E.C. Glass at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Cross at Carlisle, at Smith River Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.

