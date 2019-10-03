VOLLEYBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 3, E.C. Glass 1
At Jefferson Forest
Scores: 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Highlights: ECG — Alaysia Miller 2 aces, 14 digs; Hannah Raso 11 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Devan Funke 1 ace, 23 assists, 19 digs; Virginia Blair Trost 9 kills, 8 digs. JF — Heather Forton 38 assists, 8 aces; Hailee Blankenship 13 kills, 4 aces; Stacy Gallahan 8 kills; Mariah Soucie 9 kills.
Records: E.C. Glass 8-5, 3-5 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 11-6, 7-1.
Liberty Christian 3, Brookville 0
At Brookville
Scores: 25-18, 25-13, 25-8.
Highlights: LCA — Katie Burke 22 assists; Riley Smith 8 kills; Alex Camplin 7 kills, 4 aces; Emma Rossman 7 kills, 2 blocks. BHS — Landyn Parker 2 aces, 4 kills, 7 assists, 8 digs; Parker Morrison 4 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Brooke Nuckols 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 assists.
Records: LCA 7-2, 6-2. Brookville 7-9, 1-7.
Rustburg 3, Amherst 0
At Rustburg
Scores: 25-20, 25-16, 25-18.
Highlights: RHS — Breanna Patterson 5 kills, 1 block; Meah Coles 28 assits, 2 digs, 1 kill; Rachel Sledd 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Eden Bigham 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs. ACHS — Faith Smith 8 kills, 10 digs; Jazmyne Smith 6 kills, 2 blocks; Danielle Wentz 9 assists, 9 digs.
Records: Amherst 7-7, 2-6. Rustburg 14-2, 7-1.
Liberty 3, Heritage 0
At Heritage
Scores: 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.
Highlights: LHS — Fiona Taylor 7 kills; Katherine Thompson 6 kills, 4 blocks; Katie Vaughan 17 kills, 13 digs; Maria Young 21 assists, 3 kills; Rieley Taylor 18 digs.
Records: Liberty 14-2, 6-2. Heritage 1-14, 0-9.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, William Campbell 0
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-7, 25-8, 25-11.
Highlights: A — Abbey Mann 8 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs; Madison Shirey 9 aces, 8 assists; Kaydence Gilbert 5 kills, 2 digs; Ellen Peterson 3 kills, 3 blocks.
Records: Appomattox 9-2, 4-1 Dogwood. William Campbell 2-9, 0-5.
Chatham 3, Altavista 2
At Altavista
Scores: 19-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-11, 15-8.
Highlights: A — Charlotte Mabry 14 assists, 2 kills; Campbell Hall 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block; Haylee Adams 25 digs.
Records: Chatham 3-5, 2-2.
TODAY'S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
E.C. Glass at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Brookville at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
E.C. Glass at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Holy Cross at Carlisle, at Smith River Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.