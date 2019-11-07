VOLLEYBALL

Region 4D Semifinals

Jefferson Forest 3, E.C. Glass 0

At Jefferson Forest

Scores: 25-12, 25-18, 25-17.

Highlights: JF — Hailee Blankenship 14 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Heather Forton 29 assists, 10 digs, 3 kills; Sydney Strain 7 aces, 6 kills; Stacy Gallahan 6 kills; Alex McCray 5 kills. ECG — Hannah Raso 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Virginia Blair Trost 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Alaysia Miller 16 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist; Erin Johnson 1 ace, 1 kill, 12 assists, 16 digs. 

Records: E.C. Glass 11-9. Jefferson Forest 19-7. 

Region 3C Semifinals

Rustburg 3, Western Albemarle 0

At Rustburg

Scores: 33-31, 25-19, 25-14.

Highlights: R — Rachel Sledd 5 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Kate Hardie 14 kills, 6 digs; Delaney Scharnus 7 aces, 14 digs; Meah Coles 37 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs. 

Records: Western Albemarle 19-11. Rustburg 21-5. 

Region 2C Semifinals

Radford 3, Appomattox 0

At Brookville High

Scores: 30-28, 25-15, 25-21.

Highlights: A — Cameron Womack 22 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces; Madison Shirey 15 digs, 4 kills; Abbey Mann 9 kills, 13 digs; Kaydence Gilbert 11 kills, 3 blocks; Skylar Sams 4 aces.

Records: Radford 15-8. Appomattox 19-3. 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

VISAA Division II Championship

At Pole Green Park, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Virginia Episcopal (VES) 79, Roanoke Catholic (RC) 125, Peninsula Catholic (PC) 134, Trinity Christian (TC) 164, Veritas (V) 197, Hampton Roads (HR) 214, Isle of Wight (IW) 251, North Cross (NC) 258. Tandem Friends (TF) 293, Fredericksburg Academy 341, Nansemond-Suffolk (NS) 362, Stonebridge (SB) 368, Steward (S) 386, Trinity (TS) 426, Walsingham 430, Covenant 447, Chelsea 503, New Covenant 505, Fishburne Military 539, Southampton 559, Norfolk Collegiate 564, Fredericksburg Christian 576, Faith Christian 584, Grace Christian 585, Quantico 662, Eastern Mennonite (EM) 662, Brunswick 705, Greenbrier Christian (GC) 717, Middleburg 812, New Community 878, Broadwater 885, Banner Christian 909, Christ Chapel 826, Gateway Christian 933.

Top 25 individuals out of 305: 1. Daniel O’Brien (VES) 15:11.7, 2. Daniel Connelly (RC) 15:51.7, 3. Mason Love (TF) 15:59.8, 4. Row Stern (VES) 16:42.5, 5. Haden VonCanon (V) 16:54.3, 6. Jack Powell (IW) 16:55.2, 7. Trent Sivils (SB) 17:00.8, 8. Louka Fetter (GC) 17:06.9, 9. Nathan Stevenson (TF) 17:07.6, 10. Ryan Houlihan (PC) 17:08.3, 11. G Rose (FM) 17:10.2, 12. Daniel Hanna (TC) 17:11.0, 13. Jack Warner (PC) 17:14.2, 14. Ryan Connelly (RC) 17:15.8, 15. Patrick Daly (NC) 17:16.3, 16. Colin Walsh (VES) 17:16.4, 17. Tyler Matalevich (HR) 17:18.6, 18. Ricky Valdez (TC) 17:19.0, 19. Johnathan Mummert (PC) 17:21.4, 20. Jacob Conrod (NS) 17:23.4, 21. Josh Buckley (VES) 17:27.4, 22. Joe Hanrahan (V) 17:37.8, 23. Benjamin Poling (S) 17:45.2, 24. Jakob Gerlach (EM) 17:49.3, 25. Josh Smith (TS) 17:57.0.

TODAY'S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Nelson, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

VISAA Division III Semifinals
At Roanoke Catholic

Timberlake Christian vs. Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

New Covenant vs. Stonebridge, 8 p.m.

