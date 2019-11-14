FOOTBALL

Region 4D Quarterfinals

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 21

Jefferson Forest 14 0 0 7 — 21

E.C. Glass 21 14 14 6 — 55

JF — Kennan Cupit 56 run (Connor Phillips kick)

ECG — Quoterrus Craighead 15 run (Tyler Garrett kick)

JF — Danteas Braxton 57 pass from Davis Lane (Phillips kick)

ECG — D-Moe Mosley 23 pass from DreSean Kendrick (Garrett kick)

ECG — Ty Foster 1 run (Garrett kick)

ECG — Mosley 23 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)

ECG — Eli Wood 44 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)

ECG — Craighead 52 run (Garrett kick)

ECG — Foster 12 run (Garrett kick)

JF — Cupit 9 run (Phillips kick)

ECG — Craighead 3 run (kick failed)

JF ECG

First Downs 16 21

Rushes-Yards 43-276 30-288

Passing Yards 77 186

Passing 3-8-1 12-16-0

Total Offense 353 474

Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-20

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING— JF: Cupit 14-121, Jacob Hackworth 10-79, Josh Harris 5-29, Dyson Yuille 1-(minus 3), Dalton Shaw 1-4, Braxton 1-19, Lane 11-27. Glass: Kendrick 8-126, Craighead 8-90, Foster 13-67, Mac Johnson 1-5.

PASSING— JF: Lane 3-8-1-77. Glass: Kendrick 12-16-0-186.

RECEIVING— JF: Hackworth 1-12, Braxton 2-65. Glass: Mosley 4-72, Wood 1-44, Cam Robinson 1-29, Markevus Graves 3-19, Johnson 2-18, Craighead 1-4.

Records: Jefferson Forest 6-5. E.C. Glass 10-1.

Next: E.C Glass advances to the Region 4D semifinals and hosts the winner of tonight’s Pulaski vs. Blacksburg game on Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

First team: Heather Forton (Jefferson Forest), Amanda Lowe (Blacksburg), Hailee Blankenship (JF), Hannah Raso (E.C. Glass), Lydia Peton (B), Virginia Blair Trost (ECG), Addison Brown (Amherst), Sydney Strain (JF), Hope Robertson (libero) (JF).

Second team: Maddie Hall (Salem), Skylar Burton (Pulaski), Claire Jenkins (B), Nakiyah Echols (George Washington), Jazmyne Smith (A), Haleigh Brown (P), Erin Johnson (ECG), Meredith Hicks (S), Alaysia Miller (libero) (ECG).

Honorable mention: Kendall Foushee (Halifax), Molly Cox (P), Brooke Baxley (S), Madison Woody (A).

Player of the year: Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest

Coach of the year: Steve Mills, Jefferson Forest

TODAY’S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

Region 4D First Round

Amherst at Salem, 7 p.m.

Region 3C First Round

Brookville at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

At City Stadium

Heritage vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

At Williams Stadium

Liberty Christian vs. Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2C First Round

Dan River at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Region 1B First Round

Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

