FOOTBALL
Region 4D Quarterfinals
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 21
Jefferson Forest 14 0 0 7 — 21
E.C. Glass 21 14 14 6 — 55
JF — Kennan Cupit 56 run (Connor Phillips kick)
ECG — Quoterrus Craighead 15 run (Tyler Garrett kick)
JF — Danteas Braxton 57 pass from Davis Lane (Phillips kick)
ECG — D-Moe Mosley 23 pass from DreSean Kendrick (Garrett kick)
ECG — Ty Foster 1 run (Garrett kick)
ECG — Mosley 23 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)
ECG — Eli Wood 44 pass from Kendrick (Garrett kick)
ECG — Craighead 52 run (Garrett kick)
ECG — Foster 12 run (Garrett kick)
JF — Cupit 9 run (Phillips kick)
ECG — Craighead 3 run (kick failed)
JF ECG
First Downs 16 21
Rushes-Yards 43-276 30-288
Passing Yards 77 186
Passing 3-8-1 12-16-0
Total Offense 353 474
Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-20
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 1-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING— JF: Cupit 14-121, Jacob Hackworth 10-79, Josh Harris 5-29, Dyson Yuille 1-(minus 3), Dalton Shaw 1-4, Braxton 1-19, Lane 11-27. Glass: Kendrick 8-126, Craighead 8-90, Foster 13-67, Mac Johnson 1-5.
PASSING— JF: Lane 3-8-1-77. Glass: Kendrick 12-16-0-186.
RECEIVING— JF: Hackworth 1-12, Braxton 2-65. Glass: Mosley 4-72, Wood 1-44, Cam Robinson 1-29, Markevus Graves 3-19, Johnson 2-18, Craighead 1-4.
Records: Jefferson Forest 6-5. E.C. Glass 10-1.
Next: E.C Glass advances to the Region 4D semifinals and hosts the winner of tonight’s Pulaski vs. Blacksburg game on Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
All-Region 4D Teams
First team: Heather Forton (Jefferson Forest), Amanda Lowe (Blacksburg), Hailee Blankenship (JF), Hannah Raso (E.C. Glass), Lydia Peton (B), Virginia Blair Trost (ECG), Addison Brown (Amherst), Sydney Strain (JF), Hope Robertson (libero) (JF).
Second team: Maddie Hall (Salem), Skylar Burton (Pulaski), Claire Jenkins (B), Nakiyah Echols (George Washington), Jazmyne Smith (A), Haleigh Brown (P), Erin Johnson (ECG), Meredith Hicks (S), Alaysia Miller (libero) (ECG).
Honorable mention: Kendall Foushee (Halifax), Molly Cox (P), Brooke Baxley (S), Madison Woody (A).
Player of the year: Heather Forton, Jefferson Forest
Coach of the year: Steve Mills, Jefferson Forest
TODAY’S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
Region 4D First Round
Amherst at Salem, 7 p.m.
Region 3C First Round
Brookville at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
At City Stadium
Heritage vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
At Williams Stadium
Liberty Christian vs. Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
Region 2C First Round
Dan River at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Region 1B First Round
Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
