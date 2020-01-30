GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 49, Amherst 38
E.C. GLASS (15-1, 11-0 Seminole)
Mya Hamlet 18, Jamiyah Henry 13, Osborne 9, Osei 7, Goode 2. Totals 15 15-21 49.
AMHERST (12-5, 8-3)
Kendra Smith 10, J. West 8, Ki. Smith 6, N. West 6, Parrish 5, J. Smith 2, Irving 1. Totals 17 4-12 38.
E.C. Glass;18;16;7;8;—;49
Amherst;9;11;8;10;—;38
3-pointers: Glass 6 (Henry 2, Hamlet 2, Osborne, Osei).
Highlights: ECG — Osborne 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Osei 2 steals; Hamlet 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Goode 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
Brookville 51, Rustburg 42
RUSTBURG (8-9, 4-7)
Metz 2, Scharnus 2, Jordan Lacks 13, Mayhew 2, Davis 5, Dawson 8, Rebekah Funderburk 10. Totals 18 3-6 42.
BROOKVILLE (15-4, 10-1)
Kylie Stark 20, Elliott 7, Tavia Christian 16, Bonds 1, Evans 5, Pennington 2. Totals 18 14-27 51.
Rustburg;6;9;11;16;—;51
Brookville;14;14;14;9;—;42
3-pointers: Rustburg 3 (Lacks 3). Brookville 2 (Stark, Evans).
Jefferson Forest 49, Heritage 42
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-14)
Gould 1, Paris Pettitt 18, Br. Hill 4, Forton 5, Bella Hill 10, Poindexter 9, Martin 2. Totals 17 12-18 49.
HERITAGE (2-16, 2-9)
Oakes 7, Lewis 6, Tamisia Davis 11, Dillard 4, Tatiyana Graham 14. Totals 17 6-14 42.
Jeff. Forest;14;12;15;8;—;49
Heritage;9;12;11;10;—;42
3-pointers: JF 3 (Pettitt 3). Heritage 2 (Davis 2).
Highlights: HHS — Graham 15 rebounds, Dillard 8 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 39, Liberty 18
LIBERTY (0-14)
Dills 4, Tomlin 2, Kimberlan 2, Machenze Flood 10. Totals 7 4-8 18.
LCA (8-10, 6-5)
Hartless 5, Jones 2, Hawkins 2, Rogers 2, Alex Camplin 16, Robbins 6, Mock 4, Anderson 2. Totals 17 0-0 39.
Liberty;2;8;4;4;—;18
LCA;16;5;11;7;—;39
3-pointers: Liberty none. LCA 5 (Camplin 4, Hartless).
Non-conference
New Covenant 35, Grace Christian (Staunton) 18
NEW COVENANT (12-4)
Simon 3, Rucker 3, Bailey Foster 11, Newsome 3, Prillaman 6, Katany 9. Totals 11 9-13 35.
GRACE CHRISTIAN (2-14)
Wilson 5, Dryer 2, Wells 6, Walker 5. Totals 6 2-4 18.
New Covenant;4;5;17;9;—;35
Grace;8;4;3;3;—;18
3-pointers: NC 4 (Foster 2, Prillaman, Katany). Grace 4 (Wilson, Wells 2, Walker).
Highlights: NC — Foster 6 rebounds; Prillaman 2 blocks; Katany 5 steals; Rucker 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Private schools' statistical leaders
Scoring
;Games;Pts.;Avg.
1. Bailey Foster, New Covenant 8;97;12.1
2. Janna Renalds, New Covenant;9;109;12.1
3. Maria Mrad, Holy Cross;15;174;11.6
4. Kenadi Knight, Holy Cross;15;150;10.0
5. Brynn Katany, New Covenant;12;113;9.4
Rebounding
;Games;Rebs.;Avg.
1. Maria Mrad, Holy Cross;15;157;10.5
2. Sophia Rucker, New Covenant;8;53;6.6
3. Kenadi Knight, Holy Cross;15;91;6.1
4. Sarah Barnhart, Holy Cross;14;77;5.5
5. Serena Tyree, Temple;12;58;4.8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Independent Conference
Virginia Episcopal 75, Benedictine 61
BENEDICTINE (13-11)
Bridges 4, Herman 3, Fisher 3, Tank Tomlin 17, Cosby 9, Brandon Jenkins 19, Williams 6. Totals 27 1-3 61.
VES (12-12, 1-2 VIC)
Plet 8, Young 8, Fabio Dias 17, Robby Matos 18, Piskiner 2, Klemen Vuga 17, Andrews 5. Totals 30 9-13 75.
Benedictine;19;10;13;19;—;61
VES;16;23;19;17;—;75
3-pointers: Benedictine 6 (Herman, Tomlin 3, Cosby, Jenkins). VES 6 (Young 2, Dias 3, Andrews).
Highlights: VES — Matos 5 assists, 5 steals; Plet 13 rebounds; Dias 9 rebounds; Vuga 13 rebounds; Young 5 rebounds.
Private schools' statistical leaders
Scoring
;Games;Pts.;Avg.
1. Jadon Walker, New Covenant;17;364;21.4
2. Garrison Greene, Temple;15;256;18.3
3. Nick Gravely, Holy Cross;18;317;17.6
4. Ismael Plet, VES;20;241;12.1
5. Walker Andrews, VES;16;188;11.8
Rebounding
;Games;Rebs.;Avg.
1. Garrison Greene, Temple;15;125;8.9
2. Ismael Plet, VES;20;168;8.4
3. David Smith, Temple;13;101;7.8
4. Klemen Vuga, VES;18;128;7.1
5. Jadon Walker, New Covenant;17;106;6.2
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant at Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Westover Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.
North Cross at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Gretna, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Temple Christian, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Appomattox vs. Prince Edward, at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.
Seminole District championship, at Jamerson YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Appomattox vs. Prince Edward, at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.
Seminole District championship, at Jamerson YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
