GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 49, Amherst 38

E.C. GLASS (15-1, 11-0 Seminole)

Mya Hamlet 18, Jamiyah Henry 13, Osborne 9, Osei 7, Goode 2. Totals 15 15-21 49. 

AMHERST (12-5, 8-3)

Kendra Smith 10, J. West 8, Ki. Smith 6, N. West 6, Parrish 5, J. Smith 2, Irving 1. Totals 17 4-12 38. 

E.C. Glass;18;16;7;8;—;49

Amherst;9;11;8;10;—;38

3-pointers: Glass 6 (Henry 2, Hamlet 2, Osborne, Osei). 

Highlights: ECG — Osborne 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Osei 2 steals; Hamlet 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Goode 7 rebounds, 4 steals. 

Brookville 51, Rustburg 42

RUSTBURG (8-9, 4-7)

Metz 2, Scharnus 2, Jordan Lacks 13, Mayhew 2, Davis 5, Dawson 8, Rebekah Funderburk 10. Totals 18 3-6 42. 

BROOKVILLE (15-4, 10-1)

Kylie Stark 20, Elliott 7, Tavia Christian 16, Bonds 1, Evans 5, Pennington 2. Totals 18 14-27 51. 

Rustburg;6;9;11;16;—;51

Brookville;14;14;14;9;—;42

3-pointers: Rustburg 3 (Lacks 3). Brookville 2 (Stark, Evans). 

Jefferson Forest 49, Heritage 42

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-14)

Gould 1, Paris Pettitt 18, Br. Hill 4, Forton 5, Bella Hill 10, Poindexter 9, Martin 2.  Totals 17 12-18 49. 

HERITAGE (2-16, 2-9)

Oakes 7, Lewis 6, Tamisia Davis 11, Dillard 4, Tatiyana Graham 14. Totals 17 6-14 42. 

Jeff. Forest;14;12;15;8;—;49

Heritage;9;12;11;10;—;42

3-pointers: JF 3 (Pettitt 3). Heritage 2 (Davis 2). 

Highlights: HHS — Graham 15 rebounds, Dillard 8 rebounds. 

Liberty Christian 39, Liberty 18

LIBERTY (0-14)

Dills 4, Tomlin 2, Kimberlan 2, Machenze Flood 10. Totals 7 4-8 18. 

LCA (8-10, 6-5)

Hartless 5, Jones 2, Hawkins 2, Rogers 2, Alex Camplin 16, Robbins 6, Mock 4, Anderson 2. Totals 17 0-0 39. 

Liberty;2;8;4;4;—;18

LCA;16;5;11;7;—;39

3-pointers: Liberty none. LCA 5 (Camplin 4, Hartless). 

Non-conference

New Covenant 35, Grace Christian (Staunton) 18

NEW COVENANT (12-4) 

Simon 3, Rucker 3, Bailey Foster 11, Newsome 3, Prillaman 6, Katany 9. Totals 11 9-13 35. 

GRACE CHRISTIAN (2-14)

Wilson 5, Dryer 2, Wells 6, Walker 5. Totals 6 2-4 18. 

New Covenant;4;5;17;9;—;35

Grace;8;4;3;3;—;18

3-pointers: NC 4 (Foster 2, Prillaman, Katany). Grace 4 (Wilson, Wells 2, Walker). 

Highlights: NC — Foster 6 rebounds; Prillaman 2 blocks; Katany 5 steals; Rucker 10 rebounds, 2 blocks. 

Private schools' statistical leaders

Scoring

;Games;Pts.;Avg.

1. Bailey Foster, New Covenant 8;97;12.1

2. Janna Renalds, New Covenant;9;109;12.1

3. Maria Mrad, Holy Cross;15;174;11.6

4. Kenadi Knight, Holy Cross;15;150;10.0

5. Brynn Katany, New Covenant;12;113;9.4

Rebounding

;Games;Rebs.;Avg.

1. Maria Mrad, Holy Cross;15;157;10.5

2. Sophia Rucker, New Covenant;8;53;6.6

3. Kenadi Knight, Holy Cross;15;91;6.1

4. Sarah Barnhart, Holy Cross;14;77;5.5

5. Serena Tyree, Temple;12;58;4.8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Independent Conference

Virginia Episcopal 75, Benedictine 61

BENEDICTINE (13-11)

Bridges 4, Herman 3, Fisher 3, Tank Tomlin 17, Cosby 9, Brandon Jenkins 19, Williams 6. Totals 27 1-3 61. 

VES (12-12, 1-2 VIC)

Plet 8, Young 8, Fabio Dias 17, Robby Matos 18, Piskiner 2, Klemen Vuga 17, Andrews 5. Totals 30 9-13 75. 

Benedictine;19;10;13;19;—;61

VES;16;23;19;17;—;75

3-pointers: Benedictine 6 (Herman, Tomlin 3, Cosby, Jenkins). VES 6 (Young 2, Dias 3, Andrews). 

Highlights: VES — Matos 5 assists, 5 steals; Plet 13 rebounds; Dias 9 rebounds; Vuga 13 rebounds; Young 5 rebounds. 

Private schools' statistical leaders

Scoring

;Games;Pts.;Avg.

1. Jadon Walker, New Covenant;17;364;21.4

2. Garrison Greene, Temple;15;256;18.3

3. Nick Gravely, Holy Cross;18;317;17.6

4. Ismael Plet, VES;20;241;12.1

5. Walker Andrews, VES;16;188;11.8

Rebounding

;Games;Rebs.;Avg.

1. Garrison Greene, Temple;15;125;8.9

2. Ismael Plet, VES;20;168;8.4

3. David Smith, Temple;13;101;7.8

4. Klemen Vuga, VES;18;128;7.1

5. Jadon Walker, New Covenant;17;106;6.2

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Covenant at Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Westover Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.

North Cross at New Covenant, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Gretna, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Temple Christian, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Appomattox vs. Prince Edward, at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.

Seminole District championship, at Jamerson YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Appomattox vs. Prince Edward, at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.

Seminole District championship, at Jamerson YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments