BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

James River (Buchanan) 60, Staunton River 49

STAUNTON RIVER (0-9)

Izaak Charlton 16, J.J. Crider 9, Overstreet 4, Grey Clary 11, Bates 4, Ja. Crider 5.

JAMES RIVER (3-7)

Everett Bowman 16, Ryan Steger 13, Heath Andrews 10, Moran 7, Patrick Clevenger 11, Alderson 3.

S River;16;10;14;9;—;49

J River;18;17;8;17;—;60

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 7 (Clary 3, Charlton 2, J.J. Crider 2), James River 8 (Bowman 3, Steger 2, Andrews 2, Clevenger).

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna vs. James River (Buchanan) in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County, 1:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass vs. Wilson Memorial in tournament at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgeview Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Liberty vs. Radford in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian at Temple Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Nelson, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Staunton River, E.C. Glass, Liberty, Brookville, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, William Byrd, Salem, Hidden Valley in Liberty Christian Academy Invitational, 4 p.m.

