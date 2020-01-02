BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
James River (Buchanan) 60, Staunton River 49
STAUNTON RIVER (0-9)
Izaak Charlton 16, J.J. Crider 9, Overstreet 4, Grey Clary 11, Bates 4, Ja. Crider 5.
JAMES RIVER (3-7)
Everett Bowman 16, Ryan Steger 13, Heath Andrews 10, Moran 7, Patrick Clevenger 11, Alderson 3.
S River;16;10;14;9;—;49
J River;18;17;8;17;—;60
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 7 (Clary 3, Charlton 2, J.J. Crider 2), James River 8 (Bowman 3, Steger 2, Andrews 2, Clevenger).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gretna vs. James River (Buchanan) in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County, 1:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass vs. Wilson Memorial in tournament at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.
Liberty vs. Radford in Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ridgeview Christian at Temple Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Nelson, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Staunton River, E.C. Glass, Liberty, Brookville, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, William Byrd, Salem, Hidden Valley in Liberty Christian Academy Invitational, 4 p.m.
