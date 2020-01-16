BOYS BASKETBALL
VIC
North Cross 63, Holy Cross 44
NORTH CROSS (8-4, 5-2)
Hines 6, Nick Andrew 15, Etuk 4, J. Mack 8, James Jackson 17, Bloomfield 7, M. Mack 6.
HOLY CROSS (5-10, 2-5)
Nick Gravely 13, Zack Smith 12, Graves 6, Callaway 5, Waller 8.
North Cross;20;15;15;13;—;63
Holy Cross;14;10;11;9;—;44
3-Point Goals: North Cross 8 (Andrew 3, Hines 2, Jackson 2, Bloomfield), Holy Cross 2 (Gravely 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 52, Heritage 44
AMHERST (11-3, 7-1)
Ke. Smith 4, Ki. Smith 6, Parrish 5, Irving 8, Saunders 4, J. Smith 9, J. West 8, N. West 8. Totals 18 16-20 52.
HERITAGE (2-12, 2-6)
Alaysia Oakes 12, Miller 2, Kelso 2, Tamsia Davis 18, Tatiyana Graham 10. Totals 15 9-20 44.
Amherst;11;10;14;17;—;52
Heritage;9;13;3;19;—;44
3-Point Goals: Heritage 5 (Davis 3, Oakes 2).
Highlights: H — Graham 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Davis 3 steals.
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant 61, Fuqua 22
FUQUA (0-9)
M. Schmidt 2, Elena Meader 10, A. Schmidt 5, Mason 2, Puckett 3. Totals 9 3-8 22.
NEW COVENANT (8-4, 4-1 BRC)
Walker 4, Simon 3, Janna Renalds 11, Rucker 1, Bailey Foster 17, Newsome 2, Phoebe Prillaman 12, Brynn Katany 11. Totals 21 10-19 61.
Fuqua;6;7;4;5;—;22
New Covenant;17;22;10;12;—;61
3-Point Goals: Fuqua 1 (A. Schmidt). New Covenant 9 (Renalds 3, Foster, Prillaman 2, Katany 3). '
Highlights: NC — Rucker 8 rebounds.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Fishburne Military at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 4 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Appomattox at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Heritage, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Brookville, Rustburg, Staunton River in Virginia Showcase at Liberty University, 11:30 a.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Heritage, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Staunton River in Virginia Showcase at Liberty University, 11:30 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Brookville, Appomattox at E.C. Glass, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.
Staunton River, Alleghany, Franklin County at William Fleming, at Kirk Family YMCA, 6 p.m.
Liberty, Prince Edward, Wilson Memorial at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest, Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, at Virginia Gators Swim Club, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Brookville, Appomattox at E.C. Glass, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.
Staunton River, Alleghany, Franklin County at William Fleming, at Kirk Family YMCA, 6 p.m.
Liberty, Prince Edward, Wilson Memorial at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest, Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, at Virginia Gators Swim Club, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Heritage at Christiansburg, 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.