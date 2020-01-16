NewsAdvance logo.jpg

BOYS BASKETBALL

VIC

North Cross 63, Holy Cross 44

NORTH CROSS (8-4, 5-2)

Hines 6, Nick Andrew 15, Etuk 4, J. Mack 8, James Jackson 17, Bloomfield 7, M. Mack 6.

HOLY CROSS (5-10, 2-5)

Nick Gravely 13, Zack Smith 12, Graves 6, Callaway 5, Waller 8.

North Cross;20;15;15;13;—;63

Holy Cross;14;10;11;9;—;44

3-Point Goals: North Cross 8 (Andrew 3, Hines 2, Jackson 2, Bloomfield), Holy Cross 2 (Gravely 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 52, Heritage 44

AMHERST (11-3, 7-1)

Ke. Smith 4, Ki. Smith 6, Parrish 5, Irving 8, Saunders 4, J. Smith 9, J. West 8, N. West 8. Totals 18 16-20 52.

HERITAGE (2-12, 2-6)

Alaysia Oakes 12, Miller 2, Kelso 2, Tamsia Davis 18, Tatiyana Graham 10. Totals 15 9-20 44.

Amherst;11;10;14;17;—;52

Heritage;9;13;3;19;—;44

3-Point Goals: Heritage 5 (Davis 3, Oakes 2).

Highlights: H — Graham 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Davis 3 steals.

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant 61, Fuqua 22

FUQUA (0-9)

M. Schmidt 2, Elena Meader 10, A. Schmidt 5, Mason 2, Puckett 3. Totals 9 3-8 22. 

NEW COVENANT (8-4, 4-1 BRC)

Walker 4, Simon 3, Janna Renalds 11, Rucker 1, Bailey Foster 17, Newsome 2, Phoebe Prillaman 12, Brynn Katany 11. Totals 21 10-19 61. 

Fuqua;6;7;4;5;—;22

New Covenant;17;22;10;12;—;61

3-Point Goals: Fuqua 1 (A. Schmidt). New Covenant 9 (Renalds 3, Foster, Prillaman 2, Katany 3). '

Highlights: NC — Rucker 8 rebounds. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.

William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Fishburne Military at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 4 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Heritage, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Brookville, Rustburg, Staunton River in Virginia Showcase at Liberty University, 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Heritage, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Staunton River in Virginia Showcase at Liberty University, 11:30 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Brookville, Appomattox at E.C. Glass, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.

Staunton River, Alleghany, Franklin County at William Fleming, at Kirk Family YMCA, 6 p.m.

Liberty, Prince Edward, Wilson Memorial at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest, Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, at Virginia Gators Swim Club, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Brookville, Appomattox at E.C. Glass, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.

Staunton River, Alleghany, Franklin County at William Fleming, at Kirk Family YMCA, 6 p.m.

Liberty, Prince Edward, Wilson Memorial at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest, Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, at Virginia Gators Swim Club, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Heritage at Christiansburg, 12:30 p.m.

