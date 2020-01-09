BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 80, Heritage 63
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (7-4, 4-2 Seminole)
Connor Hartless 26, Rynning Bohrnstedt 12, Jalen Leftwich 24, Hildebrand 3, Holmes 7, Clay 4, Wilson-Hughes 2, Hatcher 2. Totals 33 5-9 80.
HERITAGE (5-6, 4-1 Seminole)
Johnson 8, Tweedy 5, Trashawn Graves 15, Thomas 2, Gillis 7, Horlsey 2, Cook 2, Kyle Ferguson 11, Jacobi Lambert 11. Totals 25 1-2 63.
Liberty Christian 16 19 26 19 — 80
Heritage 4 17 23 19 — 63
3-Point Goals: LCA 9 (Hartless 5, Bohrnstedt 2, Hildebrand, Holmes). Heritage 12 (Johnson 2, Tweedy, Graves 4, Gillis, Ferguson 3, Lambert).
Highlights: LCA — Hartless 8 assists, 6 rebounds; Bohrnstedt 6 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Leftwich 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Hildebrand 6 rebounds. HHS — Lambert 4 rebounds, Graves 3 assists; Thomas 3 assists, 4 rebounds; Gillis 3 steals.
Amherst 65, Liberty 53
LIBERTY (1-10, 0-5 Seminole)
Micah Dudley 14, Marquis Ingram 14, Good 6, Orange 9, Jacob Estrada 15, Crider 3, Kirkland 2. Totals 24 5-10 53.
AMHERST (6-4, 3-3 Seminole)
Elijah Butler 25, CJ Rose 8, Waugh 7, Hamlett 2, Woolridge 2, Wright 8, Marcus Rose 13. Totals 25 12-18 65.
Liberty 12 7 15 19 — 53
Amherst 18 18 21 8 — 65
3-Point Goals: Liberty 12 (Dudley 2, Ingram 3, Good, Orange 3, Estrada 3). Amherst 3 (Butler, Waugh, M. Rose).
Highlights: Amherst — Butler 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Woolridge 5 rebounds, 3 assists.
Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 37
RUSTBURG (2-7, 1-5 Seminole)
Goard 9, Rakes 3, Reid 6, Gowen 6, Buchanan 7, Johnson 6. Totals 15 3-11 37.
JEFFERSON FOREST (9-3, 5-1 Seminole)
Hogsed 9, Everhart 5, Green 8, Eckart 4, Stanley 8, Johnson 5, Gage 9, Smith 2, Dupree 5, Peters 2, VanRemortel 1. Totals 22 10-15 58.
Rustburg 6 10 5 16 — 37
Jefferson Forest 15 16 14 13 — 58
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 4 (Gowen, Goard, Rakes). Jefferson Forest 4 (Stanley 2, Hogsed, Gage).
E.C. Glass 61, Brookville 56
E.C. GLASS (8-4, 5-1 Seminole)
DreSean Kendrick 14, Austin 7, Wood 9, Quinones 3, Chase Conner 10, Wilson 2, Brian Hunt 10, Brestel 6. Totals 21 15-20 61.
BROOKVILLE (5-7, 1-5 Seminole)
Donnie Cook 26, Daquan Calloway 10, Mays 2, Tayshaun Butler 11, Brown 5, Zamora 2. Totals 18 16-25 56.
E.C. Glass 18 14 15 14 — 61
Brookville 14 16 10 16 — 56
3-Point Goals: Glass 4 (Wood, Conner 3). Brookville 4 (Cook 3, Butler).
Blue Ridge District
William Fleming 65, Staunton River 23
STAUNTON RIVER (0-10, 0-2)
Charlton 3, J.J. Crider 3, Overstreet 4, Carter 1, Clary 4, Jones 6, Ja. Crider 2.
WILLIAM FLEMING (8-3, 1-1)
Bannister 2, Robertson 8, Turner 3, Goode 9, Brown 3, Jackson 2, Webb 2, St. Juste 15, Fuller 2, Grogan 12, Law 2, Poindexter 5.
Staunton River 5 3 3 12 — 23
Wm. Fleming 14 21 18 12 — 65
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 2 (Charlton, Clary). William Fleming 7 (Robertson 2, Grogan 2, Goode, Brown, St. Juste).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge District
William Fleming 50, Staunton River 44
STAUNTON RIVER (6-3)
Jeni Levine 19, Jones 2, Hamren 4, Faw 7, C. Levine 2, Avery Adkins 10. Totals 17 6-11 44.
WILLIAM FLEMING (9-2)
Board 9, Lanie Bethel 12, Morgan 2, Battle 3, Ollie 1, Shakara Anderson 18, Fitzgerald 5. Totals 18 7-16 50
Staunton River 13 6 10 15 — 44
William Fleming 6 18 14 12 — 50
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 4 (J. Levine 3, Faw). Fleming 7 (Bethel 3, Anderson 3, Fitzgerald).
Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 8 rebounds, Adkins 4 blocks.
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant 47, Chatham Hall 9
CHATHAM HALL (3-4)
Denny 5, Rogers 4. Totals 3 2-2 9.
NEW COVENANT (3-1)
Walker 3, Simon 5, Janna Renalds 18, Rucker 2, Bailey Foster 10, Newsome 3, Prillaman 4, Katany 2. Totals 16 11-17 47.
Chatham Hall 2 0 5 2 — 9
New Covenant 12 9 12 14 — 47
3-Point Goals: Chatham Hall 1 (Denny). New Covenant 4 (Renalds 4).
Highlights: New Covenant — Renalds 6 steals, Rucker 9 rebounds.
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
Westover Christian at Timberlake Christian, 8 pm.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Westover Christian at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Amherst in LU Premiere Meet at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Amherst in LU Premiere Meet at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Hill City Sprint & Relay Invitational at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hill City Sprint & Relay Invitational at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Staunton River at Eden- Morehead (North Carolina)
Jefferson Forest at Virginia Duals (Day 1) at Hampton Coliseum, 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.