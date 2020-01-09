BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 80, Heritage 63

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (7-4, 4-2 Seminole)

Connor Hartless 26, Rynning Bohrnstedt 12, Jalen Leftwich 24, Hildebrand 3, Holmes 7, Clay 4, Wilson-Hughes 2, Hatcher 2. Totals 33 5-9 80.

HERITAGE (5-6, 4-1 Seminole)

Johnson 8, Tweedy 5, Trashawn Graves 15, Thomas 2, Gillis 7, Horlsey 2, Cook 2, Kyle Ferguson 11, Jacobi Lambert 11. Totals 25 1-2 63.

Liberty Christian 16 19 26 19 — 80

Heritage 4 17 23 19 — 63

3-Point Goals: LCA 9 (Hartless 5, Bohrnstedt 2, Hildebrand, Holmes). Heritage 12 (Johnson 2, Tweedy, Graves 4, Gillis, Ferguson 3, Lambert).

Highlights: LCA — Hartless 8 assists, 6 rebounds; Bohrnstedt 6 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks; Leftwich 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Hildebrand 6 rebounds. HHS — Lambert 4 rebounds, Graves 3 assists; Thomas 3 assists, 4 rebounds; Gillis 3 steals.

Amherst 65, Liberty 53

LIBERTY (1-10, 0-5 Seminole)

Micah Dudley 14, Marquis Ingram 14, Good 6, Orange 9, Jacob Estrada 15, Crider 3, Kirkland 2. Totals 24 5-10 53.

AMHERST (6-4, 3-3 Seminole)

Elijah Butler 25, CJ Rose 8, Waugh 7, Hamlett 2, Woolridge 2, Wright 8, Marcus Rose 13. Totals 25 12-18 65.

Liberty 12 7 15 19 — 53

Amherst 18 18 21 8 — 65

3-Point Goals: Liberty 12 (Dudley 2, Ingram 3, Good, Orange 3, Estrada 3). Amherst 3 (Butler, Waugh, M. Rose).

Highlights: Amherst — Butler 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Woolridge 5 rebounds, 3 assists.

Jefferson Forest 58, Rustburg 37

RUSTBURG (2-7, 1-5 Seminole)

Goard 9, Rakes 3, Reid 6, Gowen 6, Buchanan 7, Johnson 6. Totals 15 3-11 37.

JEFFERSON FOREST (9-3, 5-1 Seminole)

Hogsed 9, Everhart 5, Green 8, Eckart 4, Stanley 8, Johnson 5, Gage 9, Smith 2, Dupree 5, Peters 2, VanRemortel 1. Totals 22 10-15 58.

Rustburg 6 10 5 16 — 37

Jefferson Forest 15 16 14 13 — 58

3-Point Goals: Rustburg 4 (Gowen, Goard, Rakes). Jefferson Forest 4 (Stanley 2, Hogsed, Gage).

E.C. Glass 61, Brookville 56

E.C. GLASS (8-4, 5-1 Seminole)

DreSean Kendrick 14, Austin 7, Wood 9, Quinones 3, Chase Conner 10, Wilson 2, Brian Hunt 10, Brestel 6. Totals 21 15-20 61.

BROOKVILLE (5-7, 1-5 Seminole)

Donnie Cook 26, Daquan Calloway 10, Mays 2, Tayshaun Butler 11, Brown 5, Zamora 2. Totals 18 16-25 56.

E.C. Glass 18 14 15 14 — 61

Brookville 14 16 10 16 — 56

3-Point Goals: Glass 4 (Wood, Conner 3). Brookville 4 (Cook 3, Butler).

Blue Ridge District

William Fleming 65, Staunton River 23

STAUNTON RIVER (0-10, 0-2)

Charlton 3, J.J. Crider 3, Overstreet 4, Carter 1, Clary 4, Jones 6, Ja. Crider 2.

WILLIAM FLEMING (8-3, 1-1)

Bannister 2, Robertson 8, Turner 3, Goode 9, Brown 3, Jackson 2, Webb 2, St. Juste 15, Fuller 2, Grogan 12, Law 2, Poindexter 5.

Staunton River 5 3 3 12 — 23

Wm. Fleming 14 21 18 12 — 65

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 2 (Charlton, Clary). William Fleming 7 (Robertson 2, Grogan 2, Goode, Brown, St. Juste).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge District

William Fleming 50, Staunton River 44

STAUNTON RIVER (6-3)

Jeni Levine 19, Jones 2, Hamren 4, Faw 7, C. Levine 2, Avery Adkins 10. Totals 17 6-11 44.

WILLIAM FLEMING (9-2)

Board 9, Lanie Bethel 12, Morgan 2, Battle 3, Ollie 1, Shakara Anderson 18, Fitzgerald 5. Totals 18 7-16 50

Staunton River 13 6 10 15 — 44

William Fleming 6 18 14 12 — 50

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 4 (J. Levine 3, Faw). Fleming 7 (Bethel 3, Anderson 3, Fitzgerald).

Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 8 rebounds, Adkins 4 blocks.

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant 47, Chatham Hall 9

CHATHAM HALL (3-4)

Denny 5, Rogers 4. Totals 3 2-2 9.

NEW COVENANT (3-1)

Walker 3, Simon 5, Janna Renalds 18, Rucker 2, Bailey Foster 10, Newsome 3, Prillaman 4, Katany 2. Totals 16 11-17 47.

Chatham Hall 2 0 5 2 — 9

New Covenant 12 9 12 14 — 47

3-Point Goals: Chatham Hall 1 (Denny). New Covenant 4 (Renalds 4).

Highlights: New Covenant — Renalds 6 steals, Rucker 9 rebounds.

TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 7 p.m.

Westover Christian at Timberlake Christian, 8 pm.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Westover Christian at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Amherst in LU Premiere Meet at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Amherst in LU Premiere Meet at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hill City Sprint & Relay Invitational at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hill City Sprint & Relay Invitational at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Staunton River at Eden- Morehead (North Carolina)

Jefferson Forest at Virginia Duals (Day 1) at Hampton Coliseum, 11 a.m.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments