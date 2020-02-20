GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge Conference semifinals
New Covenant 47, Roanoke Catholic 40
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (13-8)
Johnson 5, Clark 7, Myers 8, E. Hemphill 5, Margaret Hemphill 14, Jones 3. Totals 15 4-8 40.
NEW COVENANT (19-4)
Simon 1, Rucker 1, Bailey Foster 13, Newsome 8, Prillaman 2, Brynn Katany 22. Totals 17 6-17 47.
Roanoke Catholic;7;14;15;4;—;40
New Covenant;11;8;14;14;—;47
3-point goals: RC 6 (Johnson, Clark, E. Hemphill, M. Hemphill 2, Jones). NC 7 (Foster 2, Katany 5).
Highlights: NC — Rucker 8 rebounds, Newsome 7 rebounds, Foster 4 assists.
Note: New Covenant plays Miller in the BRC title game at Roanoke College's Cregger Center on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
State tournament qualifiers
Class 2 (At Salem Civic Center, today and Saturday) — 126: John Martin (Appomattox), 160: Pierce Bryant (App), 170: Gage Meador (App).
Class 3 (At Salem Civic Center, today and Saturday) — 106: Gage Bomar (Rustburg);113: Jalen Fyffe (Brookville); 120: Trace Markham (Liberty), John McCann (Liberty Christian); 126: Justin Mutter (Staunton River), Garrett Good (Brook); 132: Seth Wood (Lib), Quintavius Harris (Brook), Grant Brammer (LCA); 138: Bobby Moran (Brook), Conner McCann (LCA); 145: Isaac Davis (Lib); 152: Toby Schoffstall (LCA); 160: Trey Thomasson (SRHS); 170: Michael Viar (Brook), Jacob Kirtley (SRHS); 182: Caleb Davidson (LCA); 195: Travis Barnette (SRHS), Isaac Dolph (Brook); 220: Spencer Goolsby (Heritage); 285: Gavin Womack (HHS).
Class 4 (At Leesburg’s Tuscarora High, today and Saturday) — 106: Patrick Bursall (Jefferson Forest), Stephen Honeycutt (E.C. Glass); 113: Blake Schmitt (JF), Ethan Busby (Amherst); 120: Nick Kauffman (JF); 126: Bobby Cole (JF); 132: Ian Evans (JF), William Olichney (ECG); 138: Brian Honeycutt (ECG), Kylee Martin (Amh), Matthew Wirth (JF); 145: Floyd Wells (JF); 152: Kohen Holt (JF); 160: Parker Hoden (Amh), Devin Page (Amh); 170: Kaine Morris (JF), William Lankford (ECG); 182: Josh Brooks (Amh), Cohl Stegall (ECG); 195: Carter Shipp (JF), Donald Perry (Amh); 220: Devin Bailey (ECG), Corey Shipp (JF); 285: Willie Jarvis (Amh), Jake Lee (JF).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Private schools statistical leaders
Scoring
(ranked by points per game)
1. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);21.4
2. Nick Gravely (Holy Cross);17.0
3. Klemen Vuga (VES);11.8
4. Walker Andrews (VES);11.1
5. Ismael Plet (VES);11.0
Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)
1. Ismael Plet (VES):9.2
2. Klemen Vuga (VES);8.4
3. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);6.0
4. Desmond Roberts (VES);5.9
5. Micah Graves (Holy Cross);5.6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Private schools statistical leaders
Scoring
(ranked by points per game)
1. Emily Abbett (Timberlake);13.8
2. Bailey Foster (New Cov.);13.4
3. Brooklyn Finnerty (Timberlake);12.1
T4. Janna Renalds (New Cov.);11.7
T4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);11.7
Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)
1. Brooklyn Finnerty (Timberlake);15.3
2. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);10.0
3. Sophia Rucker (New Cov.);8.9
4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);5.9
5. Sarah Barnhart (Holy Cross);5.4
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 4D quarterfinals: Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
Region 3C quarterfinals: Broadway at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Region 4D quarterfinals: Salem at E.C. Glass, 7:30 p.m.
Region 3C quarterfinals: Heritage at Spotswood, 7:45 p.m.
Chatham at Gretna, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 4D quarterfinals: Blacksburg at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Region 4D quarterfinals: Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Region 3C quarterfinals: Brookville at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Region 3C quarterfinals: Liberty Christian at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Class 3 state championship at SwimRVA (Richmond), 9:05 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Class 3 state championship at SwimRVA (Richmond), 9:05 a.m.
WRESTLING
Class 4 state championship at Tuscarora, 8 a.m.
Classes 2 and 3 state championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.
