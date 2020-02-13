GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District Tournament

Amherst 48, Brookville 43, OT

AMHERST (14-7)

Kendra Smith 15, Ki. Smith 2, Parrish 6, Irving 3, J. Smith 7, Saunders 7, N. West 8. Totals 14 20-30 48.

BROOKVILLE (17-6)

Kylie Stark 21, Elliott 9, Christian 5, Brown 2, Bonds 2, Watkins 2, Evans 2. Totals 13 14-17 43.

Amherst;9;2;14;10;13;—;48

Brookville;7;5;16;7;8;—;43

3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Stark 2, Elliott).

E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 26

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-11)

Hartless 1, Jones 2, Camplin 3, Robbins 7, Rachel Mock 11, Anderson 2. Totals 9 8-11 26. 

E.C. GLASS (18-2)

Henry 3, Osborne 5, Amari Osei 18, Hamlet 7, Jordyn Wright-Goode 16, Kowalski 2, Plaza 2, Thomas 2, Williams 3. Totals 21 9-13 58. 

LCA;0;3;11;12;—;26

Glass;15;14;17;12;—;58

3-Point Goals: Glass 5 (Osei 4, Williams). 

Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 steals, 4 assists; Osborne 5 steals; Hamlet 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Wright-Goode 7 rebounds. 

Blue Ridge Conference

Holy Cross 52, Carlisle 47

CARLISLE (7-11, 4-4)

Amara Harrell 31, Gammons 2, Adkins 2, Daisy Harris 12.

HOLY CROSS (15-7, 9-4)

Tori Knight 10, E. Luther 5, Kenadi Knight 20, Barnhart 8, Mrad 8, Davis 2.

Carlisle;8;16;7;16;—;48

Holy Cross;7;14;15;16;—;52

3-Point Goals: Carlisle 3 (Harrell 3), Holy Cross 1 (Mrad).

Highlights: First time in 13 years Holy Cross has beaten Carlisle.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VIC

Holy Cross 58, Carlisle 57

CARLISLE (11-12)

Isaiah Eggleston 21, Grubb 4, Henry 2, Stuart 2, Ryan Holiday 19, Wagner 4, Fain 5. Totals 21 12-14 57. 

HOLY CROSS (10-16)

Nick Gravely 16, Graves 6, TJ Calloway 10, Knight 2, Mosley 8, Keon Waller 16. Totals 22 6-7 58. 

Carlisle;6;16;18;17;—;57

Holy Cross;15;6;16;21;—;58

3-Point Goals: Carlisle 3 (Eggleston 2, Holiday). Holy Cross 6 (Gravely 2, Calloway 2, Waller 2). 

Highlights: HC — Gravely 10 rebounds, Waller 8 rebounds. 

Note: Gravely hit go-ahead free throw with 7 seconds remaining. 

Private schools statistical leaders

Scoring
(ranked by points per game)

1. Bailey Foster (New Cov.);12.8

2. Janna Renalds (New Cov.);11.7

3. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);11.1

4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);10.8

5. Allie Levering (Temple);8.9

Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)

1. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);9.7

2. Sophia Rucker (New Cov.);8.6

3. Mattie Cash (Temple);7.8

4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);5.9

5. Serena Tyree (Temple);5.3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Private schools statistical leaders

Scoring
(ranked by points per game)

1. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);21.9

2. Garrison Greene (Temple);18.0

3. Nick Gravely (Holy Cross);17.0

4. Klemen Vuga (VES);11.5

5. Ismael Plet (VES);11.0

Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)

1. Garrison Greene (Temple);9.2

2. Ismael Plet (VES);9.1

3. Klemen Vuga (VES);8.0

4. David Smith (Temple);7.4

5. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);6.1

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District semifinals: Heritage at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Seminole District semifinals: E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

William Campbell at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Stuart Hall, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge District semifinals: Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt, at Franklin County High, 5:30 p.m.

Lynchburg Homeschool at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Stuart Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Central Virginia Homeschool at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.

Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Nelson, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Region 3D tournament at Christiansburg, 2 p.m.

