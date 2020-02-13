GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District Tournament
Amherst 48, Brookville 43, OT
AMHERST (14-7)
Kendra Smith 15, Ki. Smith 2, Parrish 6, Irving 3, J. Smith 7, Saunders 7, N. West 8. Totals 14 20-30 48.
BROOKVILLE (17-6)
Kylie Stark 21, Elliott 9, Christian 5, Brown 2, Bonds 2, Watkins 2, Evans 2. Totals 13 14-17 43.
Amherst;9;2;14;10;13;—;48
Brookville;7;5;16;7;8;—;43
3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Stark 2, Elliott).
E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 26
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-11)
Hartless 1, Jones 2, Camplin 3, Robbins 7, Rachel Mock 11, Anderson 2. Totals 9 8-11 26.
E.C. GLASS (18-2)
Henry 3, Osborne 5, Amari Osei 18, Hamlet 7, Jordyn Wright-Goode 16, Kowalski 2, Plaza 2, Thomas 2, Williams 3. Totals 21 9-13 58.
LCA;0;3;11;12;—;26
Glass;15;14;17;12;—;58
3-Point Goals: Glass 5 (Osei 4, Williams).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 steals, 4 assists; Osborne 5 steals; Hamlet 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Wright-Goode 7 rebounds.
Blue Ridge Conference
Holy Cross 52, Carlisle 47
CARLISLE (7-11, 4-4)
Amara Harrell 31, Gammons 2, Adkins 2, Daisy Harris 12.
HOLY CROSS (15-7, 9-4)
Tori Knight 10, E. Luther 5, Kenadi Knight 20, Barnhart 8, Mrad 8, Davis 2.
Carlisle;8;16;7;16;—;48
Holy Cross;7;14;15;16;—;52
3-Point Goals: Carlisle 3 (Harrell 3), Holy Cross 1 (Mrad).
Highlights: First time in 13 years Holy Cross has beaten Carlisle.
BOYS BASKETBALL
VIC
Holy Cross 58, Carlisle 57
CARLISLE (11-12)
Isaiah Eggleston 21, Grubb 4, Henry 2, Stuart 2, Ryan Holiday 19, Wagner 4, Fain 5. Totals 21 12-14 57.
HOLY CROSS (10-16)
Nick Gravely 16, Graves 6, TJ Calloway 10, Knight 2, Mosley 8, Keon Waller 16. Totals 22 6-7 58.
Carlisle;6;16;18;17;—;57
Holy Cross;15;6;16;21;—;58
3-Point Goals: Carlisle 3 (Eggleston 2, Holiday). Holy Cross 6 (Gravely 2, Calloway 2, Waller 2).
Highlights: HC — Gravely 10 rebounds, Waller 8 rebounds.
Note: Gravely hit go-ahead free throw with 7 seconds remaining.
Private schools statistical leaders
Scoring
(ranked by points per game)
1. Bailey Foster (New Cov.);12.8
2. Janna Renalds (New Cov.);11.7
3. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);11.1
4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);10.8
5. Allie Levering (Temple);8.9
Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)
1. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);9.7
2. Sophia Rucker (New Cov.);8.6
3. Mattie Cash (Temple);7.8
4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);5.9
5. Serena Tyree (Temple);5.3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Private schools statistical leaders
Scoring
(ranked by points per game)
1. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);21.9
2. Garrison Greene (Temple);18.0
3. Nick Gravely (Holy Cross);17.0
4. Klemen Vuga (VES);11.5
5. Ismael Plet (VES);11.0
Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)
1. Garrison Greene (Temple);9.2
2. Ismael Plet (VES);9.1
3. Klemen Vuga (VES);8.0
4. David Smith (Temple);7.4
5. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);6.1
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District semifinals: Heritage at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Seminole District semifinals: E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
William Campbell at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Stuart Hall, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge District semifinals: Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt, at Franklin County High, 5:30 p.m.
Lynchburg Homeschool at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Stuart Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Central Virginia Homeschool at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Nelson, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Region 3D tournament at Christiansburg, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.