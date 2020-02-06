BOYS BASKETBALL

Private schools statistical leaders

Scoring

(ranked by points per game)

1. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);21.3

2. Garrison Greene (Temple);18.8

3. Nick Gravely (Holy Cross);17.3

4. Klemen Vuga (VES);11.9

5. Ismael Plet (VES);11.3

Rebounding

(ranked by rebounds per game)

1. Garrison Greene (Temple);9.6

2. Ismael Plet (VES);8.6

3. Klemen Vuga (VES);8.2

4. David Smith (Temple);7.5

5. Travis Myers (Temple);6.2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 53, Heritage 45, OT

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-10, 8-5)

Hartless 4, Jones 5, Kellyn Sheppard 10, Alex Camplin 13, Jordyn Robbins 11, Rachel Mock 10. Totals 18 10-16 53.

HERITAGE (2-18, 2-11)

Oakes 5, Kaitlyn Lewis 14, Tamisia Davis 11, Dillard 2, Tatiyana Graham 13. Totals 18 5-10 45.

LCA;11;11;5;15;9;—;53

Heritage;6;18;9;9;3;—;45

3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Sheppard 3, Camplin 3, Hartless), Heritage 4 (Lewis 2, Oakes, Davis).

Highlights: Heritage — Graham 10 rebounds, 4 steals.

Non-conference

Virginia Episcopal 38, Temple Christian 28

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (6-9)

Emma Cash 13, Belcher 7, Levering 4, Alexander 3, M. Cash 1. Totals 8 9-16 28.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (5-5)

Holly Koudelka 13, Emma Gravely 10, Carr 8, Tompkins 3, Barrera 3, Smith 1. Totals 15 6-6 38.

Temple;2;6;6;12;—;28

VES;5;21;4;8;—;38

3-Point Goals: Temple Christian 3 (E. Cash 3), Virginia Episcopal 2 (Tompkins, Barrera).

Private schools statistical leaders

Scoring

(ranked by points per game)

1. Bailey Foster (New Cov.);12.7

2. Janna Renalds (New Cov.);11.4

3. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);11.1

4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);10.8

5. Brynn Katany (New Cov.);8.8

Rebounding

(ranked by rebounds per game)

1. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);9.7

2. Mattie Cash (Temple);8.0

3. Sophia Rucker (New Cov.);7.3

4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);5.9

5. Serena Tyree (Temple);5.5

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Nelson at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Virginia Independent Conference championship, at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Blue Ridge Conference championship, at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments