BOYS BASKETBALL
Private schools statistical leaders
Scoring
(ranked by points per game)
1. Jadon Walker (New Cov.);21.3
2. Garrison Greene (Temple);18.8
3. Nick Gravely (Holy Cross);17.3
4. Klemen Vuga (VES);11.9
5. Ismael Plet (VES);11.3
Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)
1. Garrison Greene (Temple);9.6
2. Ismael Plet (VES);8.6
3. Klemen Vuga (VES);8.2
4. David Smith (Temple);7.5
5. Travis Myers (Temple);6.2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 53, Heritage 45, OT
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-10, 8-5)
Hartless 4, Jones 5, Kellyn Sheppard 10, Alex Camplin 13, Jordyn Robbins 11, Rachel Mock 10. Totals 18 10-16 53.
HERITAGE (2-18, 2-11)
Oakes 5, Kaitlyn Lewis 14, Tamisia Davis 11, Dillard 2, Tatiyana Graham 13. Totals 18 5-10 45.
LCA;11;11;5;15;9;—;53
Heritage;6;18;9;9;3;—;45
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Sheppard 3, Camplin 3, Hartless), Heritage 4 (Lewis 2, Oakes, Davis).
Highlights: Heritage — Graham 10 rebounds, 4 steals.
Non-conference
Virginia Episcopal 38, Temple Christian 28
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (6-9)
Emma Cash 13, Belcher 7, Levering 4, Alexander 3, M. Cash 1. Totals 8 9-16 28.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (5-5)
Holly Koudelka 13, Emma Gravely 10, Carr 8, Tompkins 3, Barrera 3, Smith 1. Totals 15 6-6 38.
Temple;2;6;6;12;—;28
VES;5;21;4;8;—;38
3-Point Goals: Temple Christian 3 (E. Cash 3), Virginia Episcopal 2 (Tompkins, Barrera).
Scoring
(ranked by points per game)
1. Bailey Foster (New Cov.);12.7
2. Janna Renalds (New Cov.);11.4
3. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);11.1
4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);10.8
5. Brynn Katany (New Cov.);8.8
Rebounding
(ranked by rebounds per game)
1. Maria Mrad (Holy Cross);9.7
2. Mattie Cash (Temple);8.0
3. Sophia Rucker (New Cov.);7.3
4. Kenadi Knight (Holy Cross);5.9
5. Serena Tyree (Temple);5.5
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Nelson at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Virginia Independent Conference championship, at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Blue Ridge Conference championship, at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.
