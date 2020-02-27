GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 2C Semifinals
Floyd County 81, Gretna 67
FLOYD COUNTY (18-6)
Alexis Kiser 26, Hall 8, Whitlow 17, Peyton Grim 10, Underwood 2, ShaeLee Slaughter 16, Spangler 2. Totals 32 7-14 81.
GRETNA (18-6)
MoraGil 1, Mease 9, Ashiah Glass 12, Ty'Nasia Witcher 37, Walker 8. Totals 25 10-15 67.
Floyd;19;13;21;28;—;81
Gretna;16;13;26;12;—;67
3-Point Goals: Floyd County 10 (Kiser 5, Slaughter 4, Whitlow). Gretna 7 (Witcher 7).
BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Dogwood District
First Team
Tavion Belcher (Dan River), Tyler Gilliam (Appomattox), Isaiah Griffin (Gretna), Robert Carter (DR), Brice Wilson (Nelson), Tevin Hurt (ACHS), Houston Carter (NCHS), Jaren Purvis (NCHS).
Second Team
Tony King (GHS), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), Sean Hunt (Chatham), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Casey Scruggs (ACHS), Emmanuel White (DR), Taelyn Miller (GHS), Zavihian Durant (DR).
Honorable Mention
Bailey Stinnette (ACS), Jayllen Jones (ACS), Nick Williams (CHS), Chance Briggs (CHS), Zekeya Townes (WC), Jermiah Smith (WC), Tim Clements (ACHS), Ethan Lewis (DR), Jordan Price (DR), George Brown (NCHS), Jamel Rose (NCHS), Blayz McGarry (NCHS), Devonte Blair (GHS), Tabron Mabins (GHS).
Player of the Year: Tavion Belcher, Dan River.
Coach of the Year: Kenny Murphy, Dan River.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 3C Championship
Liberty Christian at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
VACA State Semifinals
At Timberlake Christian
Regents vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian vs. Westover Christian, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Championship
Pulaski County at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
VISAA Division III Semifinals
At Richard Bland College
New Covenant vs. Veritas Collegiate, 7 p.m.
VACA State Semifinals
At Timberlake Christian
Mt. Carmel vs. Stuart Hall, 3:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian vs. Faith Christian (Roanoke), 5 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, noon
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.