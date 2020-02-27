GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 2C Semifinals

Floyd County 81, Gretna 67

FLOYD COUNTY (18-6)

Alexis Kiser 26, Hall 8, Whitlow 17, Peyton Grim 10, Underwood 2, ShaeLee Slaughter 16, Spangler 2. Totals 32 7-14 81. 

GRETNA (18-6)

MoraGil 1, Mease 9, Ashiah Glass 12, Ty'Nasia Witcher 37, Walker 8. Totals 25 10-15 67. 

Floyd;19;13;21;28;—;81

Gretna;16;13;26;12;—;67

3-Point Goals: Floyd County 10 (Kiser 5, Slaughter 4, Whitlow). Gretna 7 (Witcher 7). 

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Dogwood District

First Team

Tavion Belcher (Dan River), Tyler Gilliam (Appomattox), Isaiah Griffin (Gretna), Robert Carter (DR), Brice Wilson (Nelson), Tevin Hurt (ACHS), Houston Carter (NCHS), Jaren Purvis (NCHS).

Second Team

Tony King (GHS), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), Sean Hunt (Chatham), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Casey Scruggs (ACHS), Emmanuel White (DR), Taelyn Miller (GHS), Zavihian Durant (DR).

Honorable Mention

Bailey Stinnette (ACS), Jayllen Jones (ACS), Nick Williams (CHS), Chance Briggs (CHS), Zekeya Townes (WC), Jermiah Smith (WC), Tim Clements (ACHS), Ethan Lewis (DR), Jordan Price (DR), George Brown (NCHS), Jamel Rose (NCHS), Blayz McGarry (NCHS), Devonte Blair (GHS), Tabron Mabins (GHS).

Player of the Year: Tavion Belcher, Dan River.

Coach of the Year: Kenny Murphy, Dan River. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Region 3C Championship

Liberty Christian at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

VACA State Semifinals
At Timberlake Christian

Regents vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian vs. Westover Christian, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Championship

Pulaski County at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

VISAA Division III Semifinals
At Richard Bland College

New Covenant vs. Veritas Collegiate, 7 p.m.

VACA State Semifinals
At Timberlake Christian

Mt. Carmel vs. Stuart Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian vs. Faith Christian (Roanoke), 5 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, noon

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, noon

