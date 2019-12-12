BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 65, Rustburg 53
RUSTBURG (1-4, 0-3)
Shante Buchanan 16, JJ Johnson 12, Walker 9, Goard 3, Rakes 3, Reid 3, Fields 3, Gray 2, Gowen 2. Totals 19 11-18 53.
HERITAGE (2-3, 2-0)
Jacobi Lambert 16, Kyle Ferguson 15, Deshad Gillis 14, Hubbard 6, Graves 5, Tweedy 4, Harrison 3, Payton 2. Totals 25 7-13 65.
Rustburg;13;11;14;15;—;53
Heritage;12;18;22;13;—;65
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 4 (Walker, Goard, Rakes, Fields), Heritage 8 (Ferguson 3, Gillis 2, Lambert, Graves, Harrison).
Highlights: H — Tweedy 5 assists, 2 blocks; Gillis 3 steals.
E.C. Glass 70, Liberty Christian 64
E.C. GLASS (3-1, 3-0)
Raeshawn Spaulding 21, DreSean Kendrick 12, Savion Austin 10, Wood 3, Jovan Quinones 10, Hunt 8, Brestel 6. Totals 24 16-22 70.
LCA (1-3, 1-2)
Connor Hartless 12, Jalen Leftwich 22, Seth Hildebrand 16, Holmes 2, Haddon Smith 12. Totals 24 10-11 64.
Glass;7;30;11;22;—;70
LCA;18;19;10;17;—;64
3-Point Goals: Glass 6 (Spaulding 2, Wood, Quinones 3). LCA 6 (Hartless 2, Hildebrand 3, Smith).
Highlights: ECG — Conner 4 rebounds; Austin 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Kendrick 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Brestel 5 rebounds. LCA — Hartless 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Bohrnstedt 3 assists; Leftwich 5 rebounds, 2 assists.
Jefferson Forest 53, Liberty 38
JEFFERSON FOREST (3-1, 2-1)
Mark Hogsed 12, Everhart 5, Green 2, Eckart 5, Stanley 3, Johnson 3, Gage 8, Smith 2, Peters 8, Eisenhour 5.
LIBERTY (1-3, 0-2)
Micah Dudley 11, Ingram 8, French 7, Estrada 2, Crider 6, Kirkland 4.
Forest;8;12;14;19;—;53
Liberty;6;9;14;9;—;38
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Hogsed, Everhart, Stanley, Johnson), Liberty 2 (Ingram, French).
Amherst 73, Brookville 63
BROOKVILLE (2-2, 1-2 Seminole)
Donnie Cook 25, Daquan Calloway 13, Mays 4, Tayshaun Butler 15, Adkins 2, Bustos 2, Bowles 2. Totals 19 17-20 63.
AMHERST (4-1, 2-1 Seminole)
Butler 8, CJ Rose 6, Brett Waugh 25, Jones 2, Hamlett 6, Morse 2, Wooldridge 3, Juwuan Wright 12, M. Rose 9. Totals 27 18-25 73.
Brookville;20;14;13;16;—;63
Amherst;18;17;18;20;—;73
3-Point Goals: Brookville 8 (Cook 3, Calloway, Mays, Butler 3). Amherst 1 (Waugh).
Highlights: Amherst — Waugh 10 rebounds, 4 steals.
Non-conference
Holy Cross 68, Timberlake Christian 45
HOLY CROSS (5-5)
Nick Gravely 19, Graves 9, Calloway 8, Zack Smith 16, Knight 2, Keon Waller 14. Totals 27 10-12 68.
TIMBERLAKE (4-5)
Tucker Shrewsbury 15, Taevonn Colbert 11, Joe Bledsoe 12, Burrill 3, Walker 4. Totals 17 4-4 45.
Holy Cross;23;16;23;6;—;68
Timberlake;14;5;10;16;—;45
3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 4 (Gravely 2, Smith 2). TCS 7 (Shrewsbury 3, Bledsoe 2, Burrill, Colbert).
Virginia Episcopal 75, Trinity Episcopal 72
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (4-4)
Ismael Plet 18, Roberts 4, Young 5, Robby Matos 18, Walker Andrews 17, Klemen Vuga 13. Totals 25 17-22 75.
TRINITY EPISCOPAL (2-2)
Prosise 3, AJ Williams 16, Lomax 2, Henry Coleman III 32, Stinson 2, Seward 6, Burke Smith 11. Totals 25 16-20 72.
VES;20;16;19;20;—;75
Trinity;21;8;11;30;—;72
3-Point Goals: Virginia Episocpal 8 (Andrews 4, Matos 2, Young, Vuga), Trinity Episcopal 6 (Williams 3, Seward 2, Smith).
Highlights: VES — Plet 11 rebounds; Roberts 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge Conference
Holy Cross 34, Roanoke Catholic 33
HOLY CROSS (4-3)
T. Knight 3, Luther 2, K. Knight 6, Barnhart 7, Mrad 10, Davis 6.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-3)
Connelly 1, Clark 8, Myers 4, Alex Nance 14, Hemphill 2, Gracie Holmgren 4.
Holy Cross;8;8;8;10;—;34
Roanoke Catholic;7;10;5;11;—;33
3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 1 (Barnhart). Roanoke Catholic 2 (Nance 2).
Non-district
Glenvar 41, Staunton River 36
STAUNTON RIVER (4-1)
J. Levine 9, Jones 2, Faw 4, Whittaker 2, Cali Levine 14, Adkins 5.
GLENVAR (3-2)
McCauley 5, Olivia Harris 11, Donaldson 7, Thompson 8, R. Harris 8, King 2.
S River;9;12;6;9;—;36
Glenvar;7;15;4;15;—;41
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 3 (C. Levine 3).
BOYS SWIMMING
Non-district
Staunton River 60, Northside 56, Glenvar 42, Liberty 40
At Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Staunton River (Michael Meyers, Gavin Holdren, Tyler Goode, Eddie Blake) 2:18.65; 200 Freestyle: Matthew Johnson (N) 2:24.95; 200 IM: Meyers (SR) 2:33.88; 50 Freestyle: Johnson (N) 26.67; 100 Freestyle: Johnson (N) 1:07.54; 500 Freestyle: Meyers (SR) 6:05.16; 200 Freestyle Relay: Northside 1:56.67; 100 Backstroke: Gavin Holdren (SR) 1:38.37; 100 Breaststroke: Goode (SR) 1:27.48; 400 Freestyle Relay: Northside 4:35.10.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-district
Glenvar 142, Staunton River 54, Liberty 49, Northside 33
At Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Glenvar 2:25.78; 200 Freestyle: Adrianna Hall (G) 2:16.62; 200 IM: Carly Wilkes (G) 2:37.23; 50 Freestyle: Lily Kennedy (L) 33.42; 100 Butterfly: Claire Griffith (G) 1:08.43; 100 Freestyle: Hall (G) 1:01.35; 500 Freestyle: Addie Bowling Bell (SR) 8:10.65; 200 Freestyle Relay: Glenvar 2:01.52; 100 Backstroke: Wilkes (G) 1:13.54; 100 Breaststroke: Griffith (G) 1:18.66; 400 Freestyle Relay: Glenvar 4:25.19.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district
Liberty 88, Liberty Christian 81.5, Patrick Henry 80, William Fleming 55, E.C. Glass 40.5, Altavista 21, Covington 10, Amherst 7, Rustburg 4
At Heritage, Wednesday
55: Jordan Steele (L) 6.84; 300: Bryce Becker (LCA) 40.38; 500: Robert Martin (WF) 1:15.39; 1,000: Brannon Adams (L) 2:54.70; 1,600: Riley Kerr (PH) 5:06.07; 55H: Darrein Dalton (L) 9.30; 4x200: Liberty Christian (Nate Dewey, Anthony Moore, Logan Webb, Becker) 1:43.54; 4x400: Liberty (Cortez Jones, Matteo Albertin, Dalton, David Grant) 4:10.17; 4x800: Patrick Henry 9:50.34; HJ: TJ Griffin (LCA) 5-06.00; PV: Mitchell Tallagh (C) 13-01.00; LJ: Cortarius Gilmore (L) 21-08.75; TJ: Gilmore (L) 41-04.25; SP: Luke Beisser (LCA) 47-07.00.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district
Liberty Christian 110, E.C. Glass 84, Rustburg 80, Patrick Henry 58, Liberty 20, William Fleming 14, Amherst 2
At Heritage, Wednesday
55: Jade Lane (ECG) 7.66; 300: Emily Coates (R) 46.35; 500: Elle Soistmann (LCA) 1:29.73; 1,000: Heidi Andrews (LCA) 3:35.50; 1,600: Lexi Tyree (LCA) 6:06.64; 55H: Parker Goldstein (R) 9.66; 4x200: Patrick Henry 2:05.55; 4x800: Patrick Henry 11:53.54; HJ: Goldstein (R) 5-02.00; PV: Emory Pafford (LCA) 12-01.00; LJ: Sequoia Wynn (ECG) 17-01.50; TJ: Lane (ECG) 36-04.50; SP: Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 31-02.00.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carlisle at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Banner Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Banner Christian, 5 p.m.
Liberty vs. Stuarts Draft in tournament at Alleghany, 5:30 p.m.
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Heritage at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
New Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.
Rustburg, Prince Edward at Heritage, at Downtown YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton River, Lord Botetourt, Northside at Liberty, at Bedford YMCA, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
New Covenant, Chatham Hall at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.
Rustburg, Prince Edward at Heritage, at Downtown YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton River, Lord Botetourt, Northside at Liberty, at Bedford YMCA, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Staunton River, E.C. Glass, Amherst, Brookville, Liberty Christian in Titan Toughman at Hidden Valley, 3:30 p.m.
