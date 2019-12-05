BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 70, Jefferson Forest 49
E.C. GLASS (1-1, 1-0 Seminole)
Reashawn Spaulding 11, Kendrick 4, Savion Austin 20, Mosley 3, Hugh Wood 10, Quinones 9, Conner 3, Combs 2, Hunt 4, Wilson 2, Rennyson 2. Totals 28 6-10 70.
JEFFERSON FOREST (1-1, 0-1 Seminole)
Hogsed 7, Phillips 1, Everheart 2, Caleb Eckart 13, Stanley 5, Gage 7, Joseph Peters 10, VanRemortel 2, Isenhour 2. Totals 17 13-19 49.
E.C. Glass;12;19;18;21;—;70
Jefferson Forest;10;9;15;14—;49
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 8 (Spaulding 2, Austin 2, Wood 2, Quinones, Conner). Jefferson Forest 2 (Stanley, Gage).
Liberty Christian 84, Brookville 68
BROOKVILLE (1-1, 0-1 Seminole)
Donnie Cook 31, Daquan Calloway 11, Mays 2, Ramsey 5, TayShawn Butler 11, Adkins 3, Bowles 5. Totals 23 17-26 68.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (1-1, 1-0 Seminole)
Connor Hartless 11, Rynning Bohrnstedt 15, Jalen Leftwich 21, Hildebrand 8, Sully Holmes 10, Smith 5, Wilson-Hughes 9, Lin 3, Hatcher 2. Totals 32 8-17 84.
Brookville;4;15;24;25;—;68
LCA;23;17;19;25—;84
3-Point Goals: Brookville 6 (Cook 3, Calloway, Ramsey, Bowles). LCA 8 (Hartless 3, Bohrnstedt 4, Smith).
Highlights: LCA — Leftwich 8 assists.
Amherst 62, Rustburg 39
RUSTBURG (1-1, 0-1 Seminole)
Gray 5, Goard 8, Reid 5, Brown 2, Rakes 1, Buchanan 2, Fields 1, JJ Johnson 10, Sweeney 5. Totals 12 14-26 39.
AMHERST (2-0, 1-0 Seminole)
Elijah Butler 15, CJ Rose 2, Brett Waugh 11, Jones 6, Hamlette 5, Franklin 2, Woolridge 4, Wright 6, M. Rose 8, Andrews 1, D. Rose 2. Totals 18 24-36 62.
Rustburg;6;13;10;10;—;39
Amherst;17;16;13;16;—;62
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 1 (Reid). Amherst 2 (Butler, Waugh).
Highlights: Waugh 10 rebounds; Woolridge 8 rebounds, 3 assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Staunton River 53, Tunstall 30
STAUNTON RIVER (2-0)
Jeni Levine 12, Jones 2, Hameron 8, Sam Faw 16, Whitaker 2, C. Levine 2, Creasy 2, Adkins 9. Totals 18 14-29 53.
TUNSTALL (0-2)
Howell 4, Porter 5, Tarpley 2, Ritter 5, Barbour 1, Kayleigh Griffith 10, Elliott 3. Totals 9 11-23 30.
Staunton River;14;17;13;9;—;53
Tunstall;7;9;10;4;—;30
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 3 (J. Levine, Hameron, Faw). Tunstall 1 (Elliott).
Highlights: SRHS — Faw 7 steals, J. Levine 8 rebounds.
Non-conference
Holy Cross 41, Virginia Episcopal 30
HOLY CROSS (2-3)
T. Knight 8, K. Knight 9, Barnhart 8, Maria Mrad 14, K. Davis 2.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL
Emma Gravely 10, Olivia Tompkins 3, Mary Outland 7, Holly Koudelka 10.
Holy Cross;7;8;10;16;—;41
Virginia Episcopal;10;7;8;5;—;30
3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 2 (T. Knight, Barnhart). VES 2 (Gravely 2).
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 124, E.C. Glass 97½, Appomattox 58½, Liberty 18, William Campbell 2
Individual results (first-place only) — 55 Dash: Jade Lane (E.C. Glass) 7.58; 300 Dash: Kylie Litke (Jefferson Forest) 47.04; 500 Dash: Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 1:33.14; 55 Hurdles: Amiqua Miller (ECG) 9.70; 4x200 Relay: Appomattox 2:02.64; 4x800 Relay: Appomattox 13:39.54; High Jump: Amanic Brown (ECG) 4-10; Pole Vault: Susannah Allen (Liberty) 9-00; Long Jump: Kandace McIvor (JF) 17-00.50; Triple Jump: Lane (ECG) 35-8.50; Shot Put: Pettyjohn (JF) 30-02.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 132, Liberty 109, E.C. Glass 102, Appomattox 18, William Campbell 3
Individual results (first-place only) — 55 Dash: Jordan Steele (Liberty) 6.77; 300 Dash: Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 39.54; 500 Dash: Cortez Jones (Lib) 1:19.24; 1,000 Run: Brannon Adams (Lib) 2:53.84; 1,600 Run: Buck Arthur (JF) 5:11.94; 55 Hurdles: Judah Praise (JF) 8.87; 4x200 Relay: Liberty (Fatil Binsanorh, Steele, Felix Schulz, Cortarius Gilmore) 1:47.04; 4x400 Relay: Liberty (Cortez Jones, Matteo Albertin, Crishaun Cunningham, Darrein Dalton) 4:14.14; 4x800 Relay: Liberty (Albertin, Taylor Massey, David Grant, Finn Plattus) 11:05.64; High Jump: Praise (JF) 5-10; Pole Vault: Owen Helm (E.C. Glass) 9-00; Long Jump: Gilmore (Lib) 21-05; Triple Jump: Jaylen Calloway (JF) 40-11; Shot Put: Jadan Merriman (ECG) 43-09.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Liberty vs. Potomac Falls, in Tip Off tournament at Broadway High, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Timberlake Christian, 7 p.m.
Westover Christian at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
E.C. Glass at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Brunswick Academy at Virginia Episcopal, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Westover Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Liberty at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Brookville, Liberty, Rustburg, at Heritage, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Brookville, Liberty, Rustburg, at Heritage, at Jamerson YMCA, 6 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, TBA
WRESTLING
Liberty, Amherst in Shumaker Classic, at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
