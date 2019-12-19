BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-District
Liberty Christian 68, GW-Danville 55
GW-DANVILLE
Showers 4, Kapone Barley 15, Graves 8, Taevon Walden 17, Hairston 2, Howard 6, Pritchett 1, McDuffie 2. Totals 20 8-14 55.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Connor Hartless 14, Rynning Bohrnstedt 11, Jalen Leftwich 23, Seth Hildebrand 14, Clay 2, Smith 2, Jung 2. Totals 26 13-15 68.
GW;11;17;18;9;—;55
LCA;15;18;20;15;—;68
3-Point Goals: GW 7 (Barley 2, Graves 2, Walden 3). LCA 3 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt 2).
Highlights: GW — Howard 7 rebounds, Showers 2 assists, 3 rebounds. LCA — Hartless 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Bohrnstedt 5 steals, 3 assists.
Brookville 51, William Campbell 45
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-3)
Thompson 5, Keshon Knight 10, Boyd 4, Smith 3, Allen 7, Zekeya Townes 11, Seals 5. Totals 13 18-33 45.
BROOKVILLE (3-3)
Donnie Cook 16, Daquan Calloway 10, Mays 4, Ramsey 2, Butler 9, Adkins 1, Brown 8, Bustos 1. Totals 14 20-25 51.
Campbell;10;12;14;9;—;45
Brookville;9;13;11;18;—;51
3-Point Goals: William Campbell 1 (Allen). Brookville 3 (Butler 2, Cook).
Highlights: BHS — Mays 10 rebounds, Butler 6 steals.
Jefferson Forest 67, Gretna 56
JEFFERSON FOREST (5-1)
Hogsed 9, Jordan Everhart 13, Green 4, Caleb Eckart 11, Johnson 9, Gage 8, Dupree 3, Elliot 2, Peters 4, Isenhour 4. Totals 23 18-25 67.
GRETNA (2-1)
T. Mabins 3, Tony King 10, Daveron Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 21, Nykyi King 5, Mekhi Reeves 14. Totals 21 8-10 56.
Forest;11;18;19;19;—;67
Gretna;11;16;10;19;—;56
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Hogsed, Gage, Dupree). Gretna 6 (Mabins, Hall, Griffin, N. King, Reeves 2).
Highlights: JF — Johnson had 2 steals, 1 block and was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 1:20.
E.C. Glass 49, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 44
PATRICK HENRY (3-3)
Jamie Smith 13, Jalen Cook 11, Palmer 7, Faulkner 7, Crump 2, Beasley 2, Roberson 2. Totals 17 7-14 44.
E.C. GLASS (5-1)
Spaulding 7, Kendrick 8, Austin 9, Wood 5, Quinones 2, Conner 3, Hunt 4, Jack Brestel 11. Totals 18 9-18 49.
Patrick Henry;11;10;12;11;—;44
E.C. Glass;8;9;16;16;—;49
3-Point Goals: Patrick Henry 3 (Cook, Palmer, Faulkner). Glass 4 (Spaulding, Austin, Wood, Brestel).
Highlights: ECG — Austin 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Brestel 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Kendrick 4 assists, 3 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
New Covenant 36, Veritas 18
VERITAS
Tatum Evans 2, Lilly Kate Drew 2, Gabby Evans 2, Lydia Warden 6, Laura Gahaghan 4, Bella Griffin 2. Totals 6 6-10 18.
NEW COVENANT
Janna Renalds 2, Bailey Foster 13, Emilee Newsome 2, Phoebe Prillaman 6, Brynn Katany 13. Totals 16 0-2 36.
Veritas;6;0;6;6;—;178
New Covenant;17;9;6;4;—;36
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 4 (Foster, Katany 3).
Highlights: New Covenant — Sophia Rucker 11 rebounds.
FOOTBALL
Class 4 all-state teams
Offense
First team: Quarterback — DreSean Kendrick (E.C. Glass); Center — Patrick McEachin (Lake Taylor); Offensive Lineman — Termaine Baker (LT), Noah Gick (Tuscarora), Cedric Carter (Patrick Henry-R); Running Back — Robert Barlow (Dinwiddie), Malik Newton (LT), Bryce Duke (Tusc); Wide Receiver — Darious Speight (LT), Jevonn Gilyard (Tusc), Romy Miner (Broad Run); Tight End — Ikeem Wright (LT); Kicker — Garrett Hutchinson (Eastern View); Kick Returner — Alex Spangler (EV); All-Purpose — Ethan Gick (Tusc).
Second team: QB — Mitch Griffs (BR); C — Jack Fielding (BR); OL — Charles Grant (Churchland), Gabe El-Fiky (Tusc), BJ Wheat (ECG), Garrison Wheatley (Monacan); RB — Isaiah Persinger (Salem), Wesley Graves (GW-Danville), Jarrett Hunter (Louisa); Wide Receiver — Messiah Russell (Warwick), Cedric Drumgoole (Din), Alex Spangler (BR); K — Jack Hendren (Sherando); KR — Kole Jones (Great Bridge); AP — Alex Sikkar (PH).
Defense
First team: Defensive Lineman — Kevin Gholson (PH), Matei Fitz (Tusc), Holden Fretz (ECG); Defensive End — D’Anta Johnson (Din), Dallas Spruill (LT); Linebacker — Ikeem Wright (LT), Payne Bauer (Sher), Chaz Allison (BR), Bobby Pinello (Sal); Defensive Back — Kenny Gallop Jr. (Church), Tre’von White (Liberty-Bealeton), Pierre Royster (LT), Jayden McDonald (Sal); Punter — Jimmy Kibble (Loudoun County); Punt Returner — Alex Spangler (EV); All-Purpose — Shayne Parham (Din).
Second team: DL — Tyrique Tucker (LT), Marquale Benton (Church), Cornell Lucess (Din); DE — Kesean Dyson (BR), Cooper Thunell (Loudoun Valley); LB — James Epps (PH), Will Hatfield (Tusc), Jovante Hobbs (Din), Malik Newton (LT); DB — Messiah Russell (War), Alex Washington (Louisa), Robert Barlow (Din), Cam Chambers (BR); P — Luke Goforth (Blacksburg); PR — Jabril Hayes (Sher); AP — Joseph Groves (LC).
Offensive player of the year: Malik Newton, Lake Taylor
Defensive player of the year: Ikeem Wright, Lake Taylor
Coach of the year: Hank Sawyer, Lake Taylor.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 187, Heritage 97, Liberty 95, Rustburg 35
at Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: LCA (Hazel Bohrnstedt, Sarah Kappler, Caroline Holley, Savannah Towles) 2:14.09; 200 Free: Sarah Kappler (LCA) 2:41.52; 200 IM: Hazel Bohrnstedt (LCA) 2:49.33; 50 Free: Caroline Holley (LCA) 29.34; 100 Fly: Holley (LCA) 1:10.67; 100 Free: Towles (LCA) 1:04.48; 500 Free: Eujine Kim (Heritage) 6:30.61; 200 Free Relay: LCA (Towles, Holley, Kappler, Bohrnstedt) 2:01.18; 100 Back: Towles (LCA) 1:17.31; 100 Breaststroke: Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:22.89; 400 Free Relay: LCA (Lora Tollerson, Madison Bivens, Savannah Bauserman, Erica Payne) 5:11.32.
BOYS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 155, Heritage 140, Liberty 51, Rustburg 23
at Bedford Area YMCA
200 Medley Relay: LCA (Ethan Smith, Kevin Tang, Josh Powell, Jake Choi) 2:03.14; 200 Free: Austin Gilmore (LCA) 2:30.83; 200 IM: Dustin Manning (Heritage) 2:42.59; 50 Free: Parker Foster (Heritage) 25.43; 100 Fly: Jake Choi (LCA) 1:08.45; 100 Free: Foster (Heritage) 59.36; 500 Free: Manning (Heritage) 6:30.61; 200 Free Relay: LCA (Drew Thomas, Smith, Josh Powell, Choi) 1:47.62; 100 Back: Choi (LCA) 1:09.55; 100 Breaststroke: Kevin Tang (LCA) 1:16.29; 400 Free Relay: Heritage (Alexander Lamar, Charlie Smallshaw, Caleb Mink, Manning) 4:27.04.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Temple Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Charlotte Latin School, 6:30 p.m.
Nelson at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Temple Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 4 p.m.
Nelson at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Franklin County 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Nelson at Heritage, 9 a.m.
Staunton River, Brookville, Amherst in Holiday Track Classic, at Liberty University, noon
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Staunton River, Amherst, Brookville in Holiday Track Classic, at Liberty University, noon
WRESTLING
Jefferson Forest at Ocean Lakes in Mike Duman’s Toys for Tots Invitational, 3 p.m.
Staunton River, Brookville at Turner Ashby, 4 p.m.
