BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-District

Liberty Christian 68, GW-Danville 55

GW-DANVILLE 

Showers 4, Kapone Barley 15, Graves 8, Taevon Walden 17, Hairston 2, Howard 6, Pritchett 1, McDuffie 2. Totals 20 8-14 55. 

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 

Connor Hartless 14, Rynning Bohrnstedt 11, Jalen Leftwich 23, Seth Hildebrand 14, Clay 2, Smith  2, Jung 2. Totals 26 13-15 68. 

GW;11;17;18;9;—;55

LCA;15;18;20;15;—;68

3-Point Goals: GW 7 (Barley 2, Graves 2, Walden 3). LCA 3 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt 2). 

Highlights: GW — Howard 7 rebounds, Showers 2 assists, 3 rebounds. LCA — Hartless 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Bohrnstedt 5 steals, 3 assists. 

Brookville 51, William Campbell 45

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-3)

Thompson 5, Keshon Knight 10, Boyd 4, Smith 3, Allen 7, Zekeya Townes 11, Seals 5. Totals 13 18-33 45. 

BROOKVILLE (3-3)

Donnie Cook 16, Daquan Calloway 10, Mays 4, Ramsey 2, Butler 9, Adkins 1, Brown 8, Bustos 1. Totals 14 20-25 51. 

Campbell;10;12;14;9;—;45

Brookville;9;13;11;18;—;51

3-Point Goals: William Campbell 1 (Allen). Brookville 3 (Butler 2, Cook). 

Highlights: BHS — Mays 10 rebounds, Butler 6 steals. 

Jefferson Forest 67, Gretna 56

JEFFERSON FOREST (5-1)

Hogsed 9, Jordan Everhart 13, Green 4, Caleb Eckart 11, Johnson 9, Gage 8, Dupree 3, Elliot 2, Peters 4, Isenhour 4. Totals 23 18-25 67. 

GRETNA (2-1)

T. Mabins 3, Tony King 10, Daveron Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 21, Nykyi King 5, Mekhi Reeves 14. Totals 21 8-10 56. 

Forest;11;18;19;19;—;67

Gretna;11;16;10;19;—;56

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Hogsed, Gage, Dupree). Gretna 6 (Mabins, Hall, Griffin, N. King, Reeves 2). 

Highlights: JF — Johnson had 2 steals, 1 block and was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final 1:20. 

E.C. Glass 49, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 44

PATRICK HENRY (3-3) 

Jamie Smith 13, Jalen Cook 11, Palmer 7, Faulkner 7, Crump 2, Beasley 2, Roberson 2. Totals 17 7-14 44. 

E.C. GLASS (5-1)

Spaulding 7, Kendrick 8, Austin 9, Wood 5, Quinones 2, Conner 3, Hunt 4, Jack Brestel 11. Totals 18 9-18 49. 

Patrick Henry;11;10;12;11;—;44

E.C. Glass;8;9;16;16;—;49

3-Point Goals: Patrick Henry 3 (Cook, Palmer, Faulkner). Glass 4 (Spaulding, Austin, Wood, Brestel). 

Highlights: ECG — Austin 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Brestel 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Kendrick 4 assists, 3 rebounds. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

New Covenant 36, Veritas 18

VERITAS

Tatum Evans 2, Lilly Kate Drew 2, Gabby Evans 2, Lydia Warden 6, Laura Gahaghan 4, Bella Griffin 2. Totals 6 6-10 18.  

NEW COVENANT

Janna Renalds 2, Bailey Foster 13, Emilee Newsome 2, Phoebe Prillaman 6, Brynn Katany 13. Totals 16 0-2 36. 

Veritas;6;0;6;6;—;178

New Covenant;17;9;6;4;—;36

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 4 (Foster, Katany 3). 

Highlights: New Covenant — Sophia Rucker 11 rebounds. 

FOOTBALL

Class 4 all-state teams

Offense

First team: Quarterback — DreSean Kendrick (E.C. Glass); Center — Patrick McEachin (Lake Taylor); Offensive Lineman — Termaine Baker (LT), Noah Gick (Tuscarora), Cedric Carter (Patrick Henry-R); Running Back — Robert Barlow (Dinwiddie), Malik Newton (LT), Bryce Duke (Tusc); Wide Receiver — Darious Speight (LT), Jevonn Gilyard (Tusc), Romy Miner (Broad Run); Tight End — Ikeem Wright (LT); Kicker — Garrett Hutchinson (Eastern View); Kick Returner — Alex Spangler (EV); All-Purpose — Ethan Gick (Tusc).

Second team: QB — Mitch Griffs (BR); C — Jack Fielding (BR); OL — Charles Grant (Churchland), Gabe El-Fiky (Tusc), BJ Wheat (ECG), Garrison Wheatley (Monacan); RB — Isaiah Persinger (Salem), Wesley Graves (GW-Danville), Jarrett Hunter (Louisa); Wide Receiver — Messiah Russell (Warwick), Cedric Drumgoole (Din), Alex Spangler (BR); K — Jack Hendren (Sherando); KR — Kole Jones (Great Bridge); AP — Alex Sikkar (PH).

Defense

First team: Defensive Lineman — Kevin Gholson (PH), Matei Fitz (Tusc), Holden Fretz (ECG); Defensive End — D’Anta Johnson (Din), Dallas Spruill (LT); Linebacker — Ikeem Wright (LT), Payne Bauer (Sher), Chaz Allison (BR), Bobby Pinello (Sal); Defensive Back — Kenny Gallop Jr. (Church), Tre’von White (Liberty-Bealeton), Pierre Royster (LT), Jayden McDonald (Sal); Punter — Jimmy Kibble (Loudoun County); Punt Returner — Alex Spangler (EV); All-Purpose — Shayne Parham (Din).

Second team: DL — Tyrique Tucker (LT), Marquale Benton (Church), Cornell Lucess (Din); DE — Kesean Dyson (BR), Cooper Thunell (Loudoun Valley); LB — James Epps (PH), Will Hatfield (Tusc), Jovante Hobbs (Din), Malik Newton (LT); DB — Messiah Russell (War), Alex Washington (Louisa), Robert Barlow (Din), Cam Chambers (BR); P — Luke Goforth (Blacksburg); PR — Jabril Hayes (Sher); AP — Joseph Groves (LC).

Offensive player of the year: Malik Newton, Lake Taylor

Defensive player of the year: Ikeem Wright, Lake Taylor

Coach of the year: Hank Sawyer, Lake Taylor.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 187, Heritage 97, Liberty 95, Rustburg 35

at Bedford Area YMCA

200 Medley Relay: LCA (Hazel Bohrnstedt, Sarah Kappler, Caroline Holley, Savannah Towles) 2:14.09; 200 Free: Sarah Kappler (LCA) 2:41.52; 200 IM: Hazel Bohrnstedt (LCA) 2:49.33; 50 Free: Caroline Holley (LCA) 29.34; 100 Fly: Holley (LCA) 1:10.67; 100 Free: Towles (LCA) 1:04.48; 500 Free: Eujine Kim (Heritage) 6:30.61; 200 Free Relay: LCA (Towles, Holley, Kappler, Bohrnstedt) 2:01.18; 100 Back: Towles (LCA) 1:17.31; 100 Breaststroke: Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:22.89; 400 Free Relay: LCA (Lora Tollerson, Madison Bivens, Savannah Bauserman, Erica Payne) 5:11.32. 

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 155, Heritage 140, Liberty 51, Rustburg 23

at Bedford Area YMCA

200 Medley Relay: LCA (Ethan Smith, Kevin Tang, Josh Powell, Jake Choi) 2:03.14; 200 Free: Austin Gilmore (LCA) 2:30.83; 200 IM: Dustin Manning (Heritage) 2:42.59; 50 Free: Parker Foster (Heritage) 25.43; 100 Fly: Jake Choi (LCA) 1:08.45; 100 Free: Foster (Heritage) 59.36; 500 Free: Manning (Heritage) 6:30.61; 200 Free Relay: LCA (Drew Thomas, Smith, Josh Powell, Choi) 1:47.62; 100 Back: Choi (LCA) 1:09.55; 100 Breaststroke: Kevin Tang (LCA) 1:16.29; 400 Free Relay: Heritage (Alexander Lamar, Charlie Smallshaw, Caleb Mink, Manning) 4:27.04. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Temple Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Charlotte Latin School, 6:30 p.m.

Nelson at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Temple Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 4 p.m.

Nelson at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Franklin County 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Nelson at Heritage, 9 a.m.

Staunton River, Brookville, Amherst in Holiday Track Classic, at Liberty University, noon

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Amherst, Brookville in Holiday Track Classic, at Liberty University, noon

WRESTLING

Jefferson Forest at Ocean Lakes in Mike Duman’s Toys for Tots Invitational, 3 p.m.

Staunton River, Brookville at Turner Ashby, 4 p.m.

 

