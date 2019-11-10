Heritage vs. LCA 12

Heritage running back Krystian Rivera runs down the field with the ball during the game against Liberty Christian Academy on Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at City Stadium.

 PHOTOS BY Emily Elconin/THE NEWS & ADVANCE Heritage running back Krystian Rivera rushes down the field against Liberty Christian on Friday night. BELOW: LCA wide receiver Tyler Rose

attempts to reach the first-down marker.

FOOTBALL

VHSL Final Weekly Ratings

Region 4D

1. Salem (9-1);31.80
2. E.C. Glass (9-1);29.30
3. Pulaski Co. (8-2);29.10
4. Halifax Co. (7-3);26.00
5. GW-Danville (7-3);25.90
6. Blacksburg (6-4);24.40
7. Jefferson Forest (6-4);24.00
8. Amherst (2-8);18.90
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD

Amherst at Salem

Jeferson Forest at E.C. Glass

Blacksburg at Pulaski County

George Washington at Halifax County

Region 3C

1. Heritage (9-1);29.80
2. Spotswood (10-0):28.40
3. Rockbridge Co. (8-2);24.90
4. Liberty Christian (7-3);24.10
5. Turner Ashby (6-4);21.10
6. Brookville (4-6);20.70
7. Fluvanna Co. (5-5);19.30
8. W. Albemarle (4-6);19.10
9. Fort Defiance (5-5);18.80
10. Rustburg (3-7);18.70
11. Monticello (2-8);17.10
12. Wilson Memorial (2-8);16.90
13. Liberty (1-9);16.10
14. Charlottesville (0-10);15.50
15. Broadway (1-9);15.00
16. Waynesboro (0-10);13.90
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD

Western Albemarle at Heritage

Fluvanna County at Spotswood

Brookville at Rockbridge County

Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian

Region 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (10-0);30.40
2. Northside (7-3);26.10
3. Magna Vista (7-3);25.50
4. Hidden Valley (6-4);25.40
5. Christiansburg (5-5);22.90
6. Bassett (6-4);22.70
7. Abingdon (5-5);21.30
8. William Byrd (3-7);19.10
9. Carroll Co. (3-7);17.40
10. Staunton River (1-9);16.20
11. Cave Spring (1-9);16.00
12. Tunstall (1-9);15.30
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD

William Byrd at Lord Botetourt

Abingdon at Northside

Bassett at Magna Vista

Christiansburg at Hidden Valley

Region 2C

1. Appomattox (8-2);25.00
2. Radford (8-2);24.00
3. Gretna (7-3);23.00
4. Glenvar (6-4);20.60
5. Floyd Co. (6-4);20.50
6. Dan River (6-4);20.40
7. Patrick Co. (5-5);19.70
8. Chatham (6-4);17.90
9. Fort Chiswell (4-6);17.60
10. Giles (3-7);17.20
11. Nelson (4-6);17.00
12. James River (4-6);16.40
13. Martinsville (0-10);13.30
14. Alleghany (1-9);12.50
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD

Chatham at Appomattox

Patrick County at Radford

Dan River at Gretna

Floyd County at Glenvar

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (10-0);28.60
2. Sussex Central (8-2);22.40
3. William Campbell (5-5);18.70
4. Central Lunenburg (5-5);17.20
5. Franklin (3-7);15.70
6. Altavista (3-7);14.70
7. Surry (2-8);13.00
8. Rappahannock Co. (1-9);12.10
9. Cumberland (0-10);11.20
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD

Rappahannock County at Riverheads

Surry at Sussex Central

Altavista at William Campbell

Franklin at Central Lunenburg

MONDAY'S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Region 1B Semifinals

Altavista at Riverheads, 6 p.m.

