FOOTBALL
VHSL Final Weekly Ratings
Region 4D
1. Salem (9-1);31.80
2. E.C. Glass (9-1);29.30
3. Pulaski Co. (8-2);29.10
4. Halifax Co. (7-3);26.00
5. GW-Danville (7-3);25.90
6. Blacksburg (6-4);24.40
7. Jefferson Forest (6-4);24.00
8. Amherst (2-8);18.90
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD
Amherst at Salem
Jeferson Forest at E.C. Glass
Blacksburg at Pulaski County
George Washington at Halifax County
Region 3C
1. Heritage (9-1);29.80
2. Spotswood (10-0):28.40
3. Rockbridge Co. (8-2);24.90
4. Liberty Christian (7-3);24.10
5. Turner Ashby (6-4);21.10
6. Brookville (4-6);20.70
7. Fluvanna Co. (5-5);19.30
8. W. Albemarle (4-6);19.10
9. Fort Defiance (5-5);18.80
10. Rustburg (3-7);18.70
11. Monticello (2-8);17.10
12. Wilson Memorial (2-8);16.90
13. Liberty (1-9);16.10
14. Charlottesville (0-10);15.50
15. Broadway (1-9);15.00
16. Waynesboro (0-10);13.90
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD
Western Albemarle at Heritage
Fluvanna County at Spotswood
Brookville at Rockbridge County
Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian
Region 3D
1. Lord Botetourt (10-0);30.40
2. Northside (7-3);26.10
3. Magna Vista (7-3);25.50
4. Hidden Valley (6-4);25.40
5. Christiansburg (5-5);22.90
6. Bassett (6-4);22.70
7. Abingdon (5-5);21.30
8. William Byrd (3-7);19.10
9. Carroll Co. (3-7);17.40
10. Staunton River (1-9);16.20
11. Cave Spring (1-9);16.00
12. Tunstall (1-9);15.30
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD
William Byrd at Lord Botetourt
Abingdon at Northside
Bassett at Magna Vista
Christiansburg at Hidden Valley
Region 2C
1. Appomattox (8-2);25.00
2. Radford (8-2);24.00
3. Gretna (7-3);23.00
4. Glenvar (6-4);20.60
5. Floyd Co. (6-4);20.50
6. Dan River (6-4);20.40
7. Patrick Co. (5-5);19.70
8. Chatham (6-4);17.90
9. Fort Chiswell (4-6);17.60
10. Giles (3-7);17.20
11. Nelson (4-6);17.00
12. James River (4-6);16.40
13. Martinsville (0-10);13.30
14. Alleghany (1-9);12.50
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD
Chatham at Appomattox
Patrick County at Radford
Dan River at Gretna
Floyd County at Glenvar
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (10-0);28.60
2. Sussex Central (8-2);22.40
3. William Campbell (5-5);18.70
4. Central Lunenburg (5-5);17.20
5. Franklin (3-7);15.70
6. Altavista (3-7);14.70
7. Surry (2-8);13.00
8. Rappahannock Co. (1-9);12.10
9. Cumberland (0-10);11.20
First-Round Matchups
Dates and times TBD
Rappahannock County at Riverheads
Surry at Sussex Central
Altavista at William Campbell
Franklin at Central Lunenburg
MONDAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Region 1B Semifinals
Altavista at Riverheads, 6 p.m.
