VOLLEYBALL
VACA Championship
Timberlake Christian 3, Blue Ridge Christian 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-12, 25-10.
Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 11 assists, 7 digs; Maddie Lecik 9 assists, 5 kills, 4 aces; Hadley Prince 8 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces; Brennah Davis 7 kills, 14 digs; Peyton Kennedy 18 digs, 4 aces.
Records: Timberlake Christian 29-2.
VACA Semifinals
Timberlake Christian 3, Grace Christian 0
Scores: 25-7, 25-14, 25-9.
Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 15 assists, 8 kills, 8 digs; Maddie Lecik 10 assists, 5 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Brooke Murdock 4 solo blocks; Brooklyn FInnerty 7 kills; Peyton Kennedy 13 digs, 5 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.