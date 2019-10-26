Timberlake Christian volleyball.jpg

VOLLEYBALL

VACA Championship

Timberlake Christian 3, Blue Ridge Christian 0

Scores: 25-13, 25-12, 25-10.

Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 11 assists, 7 digs; Maddie Lecik 9 assists, 5 kills, 4 aces; Hadley Prince 8 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces; Brennah Davis 7 kills, 14 digs; Peyton Kennedy 18 digs, 4 aces. 

Records: Timberlake Christian 29-2. 

VACA Semifinals

Timberlake Christian 3, Grace Christian 0

Scores: 25-7, 25-14, 25-9.

Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 15 assists, 8 kills, 8 digs; Maddie Lecik 10 assists, 5 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Brooke Murdock 4 solo blocks; Brooklyn FInnerty 7 kills; Peyton Kennedy 13 digs, 5 assists. 

