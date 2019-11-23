FOOTBALL
Region 3C Semifinals
Heritage 20, Liberty Christian 7
LCA 0 7 0 0 — 7
Heritage 0 6 14 0 — 20
LCA — Will Wycoff 29 pass from Josh Nelson (Ethan Dupin kick)
HHS — Krystian Rivera 1 run (kick blocked)
HHS — KJ Vaughan 13 run (run fails)
HHS — Kyron Thomas 50 pass from Kameron Burns (Rivera run)
LCA HHS
First Downs 6 18
Rushes-Yards 20-37 53-316
Passing Yards 107 96
Passing 9-16-0 4-8-0
Total Offense 144 412
Penalties-Yards 3-22 2-20
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-2
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—LCA: Cade Wycoff 12-17, Nelson 2-(minus 11), TJ Strange 2-12, Tyler Rose 1-9, Dillon Stowers 2-10, Caleb Davidson 1-0. Heritage: Vaughan 31-223, Rivera 17-72, Deuce Crawford 1-4, Burns 4-17.
PASSING—LCA: Nelson 9-16-0 (107). Heritage: Burns 4-8-0 (96).
RECEIVING—LCA: Rose 7-45, Will Wycoff 1-29, Conner Hill 1-33. Heritage: Thomas 2-84, Brian Trent 1-6, Rivera 1-6.
Records: LCA 8-4. Heritage 11-1.
Next: Top-seeded Heritage hosts No. 2 Spotswood (12-0) in the Region 3C Championship on Friday, 7 p.m., at City Stadium.
STATE SCORES
VHSL Region Semifinals
Region 5D
North Stafford 31, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 7
Region 3A
Hopewell 35, I.C. Norcom 6
Region 3C
Region 1D
J.I. Burton 12, Chilhowie 7
