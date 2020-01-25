BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Amherst 73, Timberlake Christian 49
TIMBERLAKE (4-12)
Taevonn Colbert 20, Joseph Bledsoe 15, Burrill 2, Bryant 2, Walker 6, Epps 4. Totals 14 16-22 49.
AMHERST (9-5)
Elijah Butler 16, CJ Rose 10, Waugh 8, Jones 5, Hamlett 2, Franklin 2, Kam Woolridge 12, Wright 2, Marcus Rose 12, Andrews 2, D. Rose 2. Totals 33 3-7 73.
Timberlake 14 8 11 16 — 49
Amherst 24 32 10 7 — 73
3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 5 (Bledsoe 3, Colbert 2), Amherst 4 (M. Rose 2, C. Rose, Jones).
Highlights: A — Butler 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Woolridge 5 steals, 7 assists; D. Rose 6 rebounds.
Non-conference
Holy Cross 64, Stuart Hall 54
STUART HALL (7-4)
Lucas Nkunzumwani 15, Rising 6, Chapman 2, Chris Littlefield 13, Tang 4, White 4, Abili 2, Andrew Forero 12. Totals 21 12-21 54.
HOLY CROSS (8-11)
Nick Gravely 19, Micah Graves 13, Calloway 4, Zack Smith 10, Knight 2, Keon Waller 16. Totals 24 11-17 64.
Stuart Hall 10 14 13 17 — 54
Holy Cross 19 8 20 17 — 64
3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 5 (Waller 2, Gravey, Graves, Smith).
Highlights: HC — Graves 12 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Holy Cross 45, Stuart Hall 30
STUART HALL (7-4)
Swanson 2, Ruby Adkins 15, Lexie Lee 13.
HOLY CROSS (9-6)
T. Knight 3, E. Luther 2, K. Knight 9, Sarah Barnhart 11, Maria Mrad 20.
Stuart Hall 9 6 5 10 — 30
Holy Cross 10 9 10 16 — 45
3-Point Goals: Stuart Hall 3 (Lee 2, Adkins), Holy Cross 2 (Mrad 2).
WRESTLING
Pioneer Duals
At Heritage High
First place: Spotswood; second place: Liberty Christian; third place: Lord Botetourt
Outstanding wrestler: Spencer Goolsby, Heritage, 220 pounds
Heritage 66, Bluestone 12
106: Double forfeit; 113: Morgan Parrish (H) by forfeit; 120: Legacy Dammones (H) by forfeit; 126: Ob Burks (H) p. Kevin Price, 1:21; 132: Lee Thulin (H) by forfeit; 138: Isiah Dove (H) by forfeit; 145: Pait Peirce (H) by forfeit; 152: Davion Marshall (H) p. Dravion Nelson, 2:15; 160: Christian Stone (H) by forfeit; 170: Cemonya Callaway (H) by forfeit; 182: Jay Jay Morris (H) by forfeit; 195: Rayvean Graves (H) by forfeit; 220: Goolsby (H) by forfeit; 285: Gavin Womack (H) p. Jason Terry (B), 0:48.
Exhibition: Goolsby (H) p. Neil Clayton; Parrish p. Blake.
Spotswood 42, Heritage 34
106: Double forfeit; 113: Joshua Hartman (S) p. Parrish, 0:25; 120: Drammones (H) p. Matthew Ford, 2:26; 126: Taha Rafeeq (S) p. O. Burks, 1:48; 132: Thulin (H) d. Ty Khochareun, 15-2; 138: Dove (H) p. David Bragg, 0:49; 145: Michael Roadcap (S) p. Pierce, 1:01; 152: Marshall (H) by forfeit; 160: Stone (H) d. Keaton Robey, 9-3; 170: Phillip Hartman (S) p. Callaway, 0:27; 182: John Van Huss (S) p. Morris, 4:57; 195: Ethan Barnhart (S) p. Graves, 1:09; 220: Goolsby (H) d. Ben Conahan, 9-3; 285: Womack (H) p. Colby Morris, 3:32.
Heritage 60, Halifax County 11
106: Double forfeit; 113: Parrish (H) by forfeit; 120: Colin Saunders (HC) p. Dammones, 1:09; 126: O. Burks (H) by forfeit; 132: Thulin (H) by forfeit; 138: Dove (H) p. James Francis, 1:08; 145: Alex Driggs (HC) p. Pierce, 1:15; 152: Marshall (H) by forfeit; 160: Stone (H) p. Leo Walter, 1:11; 172: Callaway (H) p. Jacob Davis, 1:38; 182: Double forfeit; 195: Graves (H) by forfeit; 220: Goolsby (H) by forfeit; 295: Womack (H) p. Wilson, 1:09.
Heritage 53, Virginia Episcopal 28
106: Double forfeit; 113: Parrish (H) p. Arthur Benedict, 1:10; 120: Dammones (H) p. Patrick Dirom, 0:46; 126: William Barnes (VES) p. O. Burks, 1:59; 132: Thulin (H) p. Andrew Smith, 2:57; 138: Dove (H) d. Olmert, TF 20-4; 145: Pierce (H) by forfeit; 152: Marshall (H) p. William Varner, 0:48; 160: Stone (H) by forfeit; 170: Reilly Holleran (VES) p. Callaway, 0:46; 182: Double forfeit; 195: Nana Kofi Obeng-Mensah (VES) d. Graves, 10-2; 220: Goolsby (H) p. Negunes Ovincy, 1:28; 285: Womack (H) p. Ebubechukwu Mbulu, 0:24.
John Champe Cancer Classic
At John Champe High
Team scores: Fauquier 200, Colgan 180.5, James Wood 147.5, Mountain View 144.5, West Springfield 138.5, John Champe 129, Loudoun County 124, Freedom (South Riding) 112.5, Amherst 99, Lake Braddock 88, Briar Woods 79, Courtland 54, Harrisonburg 35.5
Finals — 160: Parker Hoden (Amherst) d. Samuel Adkins (James Wood), 5-2; 182: Sam Fisher (Fauquier) p. Josh Brooks (Amherst), 1:36; 195: Isaiah Causey (Colgan) d. Donald Perry (Amherst), 4-1; 285: Tanner Traugutt (West Springfield) d. Willie Jarvis (Amherst), TF-1.5 3:05 (17-0).
Big Red Invitational
At Riverheads High
Team scores: Riverheads 207.5, William Byrd 179.5, Sherando 150, Glenvar 136, Alleghany 134, Strasburg 95.5, Appomattox 82.5, Covington 74, Madison County 72, Cave Spring 66.5, Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg) 57, Staunton 45, Potomac Falls 33, Central Woodstock 30
Finals — 152: Oyis Mark Daroshefski (Cave Spring) d. Pierce Bryant (Appomattox), 10-5.
