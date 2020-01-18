FOOTBALL
Class 3 All-State Teams
OFFENSE
First team: QB — Meziah Scott (Petersburg); Center — Shante’ Giles (Heritage); Offensive Lineman — Ron Webster (Hopewell), Troy Everett (Lord Botetourt), Gage Basham (LB), Colston Powers (LB); Running Back — KJ Vaughan (Her), Hunter Rice (LB), Christian Fisher (Northside); Wide Receiver —Rob Smith (Spotswood), Shyhiem Cannon (Norcom), Marion Haley (Skyline); Tight End —Tyler Neville (Lafayette); Kicker — Keegan Shackford (Independence); Kick Returner — Treveon Henderson (Hopewell); All-Purpose — Treveon Henderson (Hopewell).
Second team: QB — Ryan High (Spots); C — Isaiah Roberson (Hope); OL — Ethan Blank (North), Landen Baker (Hope), Conner Duncan (Goochland), Colby Morris (Spots); RB — Robert Briggs (Hope), Andrew Turner (Phoebus), Ethan Barnhart (Spots); WR — Kyron Thomas (Her), Kameron Holman (Gooch), Dimario Brooks (James Monroe); TE — Kelly Mitchell (Hidden Valley); K — Seth Deaton (Staunton River); KR — Devin McCray (Gooch); AP — Christian Fisher (North).
DEFENSE
First team: Defensive Lineman — Keyon Williams (Hopewell), Austin Gilliam (Phoebus), Xavier Stephens (Lord Botetourt); Defensive End — Josiah Silver (Phoe), Reggie Ruffin (Hope); Linebacker — Spencer Goolsby (Heritage), Kaiveon Cox (Hope), Joshua Austin (Phoe), Isiah Stephens (LB); Defensive Back — Brian Trent (Her), Devin McCray (Goochland), Corey Wilson (Phoe), Karon Prunty (Norcom); Punter — Keegan Shackford (Independence); Punt Returner — Kyron Thomas (Her); All-Purpose — Kendrick Braxton (Gooch).
Second team: DL — Will Wolfe (Skyline), Khalil Holman (Gooch), Ethan Blank (Northside); DE — Krystian Rivera (Her), Zach Horton (North); LB — Ben Conahan (Spots), Will Stratton (Gooch), Jordan Hall (James Monroe), Jacob Elliot (North); DB — Kyle Arnholt (LB), Zion Hubbard (Hope), Aidan Ryan (JM), Kyron Thomas (Her); P — Keshawn Colbert (Her), Mikey Rago (LB); PR — Dimario Brooks (JM); AP — Jacob Elliot (North).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Liberty Christian 61, New Covenant 45
NEW COVENANT (5-10)
Newsome 6, Foster 3, Heaton 4, Wilson 2, Jadon Walker 25, Spiva 2, Oppenheimer 3. Totals 18 3-8 45.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (11-4)
Connor Hartless 15, Bohrnstedt 5, Jalen Leftwich 16, Seth Hildebrand 16, Holmes 2, Clay 1, Wilson-Hughes 2, Stowers 4. Totals 20 17-24 61.
New Covenant;16;9;12;8;—;45
Liberty Christian;20;15;5;21;—;61
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 6 (Foster, Walker 4, Oppenheimer). LCA 4 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt, Hildebrand 2).
Highlights: NC — Wilson 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Spiva 9 rebounds. LCA — Hartless 5 assists, 7 rebounds; Leftwich 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 blocks.
WRESTLING
Brookville Duals
At Brookville High School
Finals match: Jefferson Forest 47, Grassfield 24
Championship round results: Round 7: Liberty Christian 46, Deep Run 36; Rustburg 60, Tunstall 12; Jefferson Forest 54, Franklin County 12; Dinwiddie 43, E.C. Glass 12. Round 6: Liberty Christian 47, Hidden Valley 36; Franklin County 45, Rustburg 36; Brookville 56, Deep Run 15; Tunstall 39, Chatham 12. Round 5: Jefferson Forest 60, Hidden Valley 12; Grassfield 39, Brookville 37; Deep Run 54, E.C. Glass 14; Dinwiddie 48, Chatham 12. Round 4: Hidden Valley 46, Brookville 36; Grassfield 46, Liberty Christian 28; Franklin County 52, E.C. Glass 23; Deep Run 42, Tunstall 30.
Qualifying round results: Round 3: Brookville 54, Tunstall 18, Grassfield 70, Rustburg 8, Franklin County 42, Chatham 30. Round 2: Brookville 54, E.C. Glass 21; Grassfield 53, Hidden Valley 18; Jefferson Forest 69, Deep Run 9; Liberty Christian 57, Chatham 12. Round 1: E.C. Glass 28, Tunstall 27; Hidden Valley 53, Rustburg 20; Jefferson Forest 72, Dinwiddie 12; Liberty Christian 40, Franklin County 39.
Big Blue Invitational
At Christiansburg High School
Team scores: 1. Christiansburg 220, 2. Brentsville District 173, 3. Eastern View 168, 4. Rockbridge Co. 166, 5. Washington (W.Va.) 161, 6. Cabell Midland (W.Va.) 158, 7. Powhatan 137.5, 8. Herbert Hoover (W.Va.) 131, 9. Greenbrier East (W.Va.) 130, 10. Independence (W.Va.) 123.5, 11. Abingdon 115.5, 12. William Byrd 112, 13. Lord Botetourt 105.5, 14. James River 103.5, 15. Grayson Co. 101.5, 16. Wirt Co. (W.Va.) 96, 17. Patrick Henry 94.5, 18. Hurricane (W.Va.) 89, 19. Salem 87, 20. Blacksburg 83.5, 21. Staunton River 81, 22. Heritage 77.5, 23. Millbrook 67.5, 24. Cave Spring 59, 25. William Monroe 51, 26. Glenvar 50, 27. Collegiate School 38, 28. Floyd Co. 34.5, 29. Carroll Co. 33, 30. East Rockingham 26.5, 31. Randolph-Henry 18, 32. Auburn 13.
Championship results: 106: Junior Policarpo (Christiansburg) dec. Justin Clark (Rockbridge Co.) 8-7; 113: Matthew Bartley (Cabell Midland, W.Va.) p. Zander Shiley (Washington, W.Va.) 3:17; 120: Brandon Crowder (Christiansburg) dec. Foster Cardinale (Brentsville) 8-1; 126: Sean Hall (Powhatan) dec. Luke Robie (Christiansburg) 8-6; 132: Ethan Hardy (Washington, W.Va.) dec. John Carayiannis (Brentsville) 7-4; 138: Johnny Laird (Eastern View) dec. Jack Newton (Abingdon) 6-4; 145: Sean Dawson (Independence, W.Va.) dec. Kip Nininger (Christiansburg) 5-4; 152: Jack Campbell (Abingdon) dec. Mark Daroshefski (Cave Spring) 7-1; 160: Drew Shurina (Eastern View) dec. Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge Co.) 3-2; 170: Ricardo Harrington (Patrick Henry) dec. Griffin Smythers (Eastern View) 3-2; 182: Nathan Warden (Christiansburg) md.CJ Taylor (Eastern View) 14-4; 195: Jace Bradbury (Washington, W.Va.) md. Linwood Hill (Powhatan) 13-5; 220: Spencer Goolsby (Heritage) med. forfeit over Zach Figart (William Byrd); 285: David Allio (Rockbridge Co.) p. Tyler Nix (Brentsville) 2:39.
