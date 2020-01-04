GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roy Stanley Memorial Classic
Liberty Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 28
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-6)
Taylor Hartless 10, Jones 9, Sheppard 6, Manning 2, Alex Camplin 18, Robbins 2, Mock 2. Totals 21 0-2 49.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-4)
Drapac 1, Maggie Clark 11, Myers 6, Nance 8, Holmgren 2. Totals 10 5-6 28.
LCA 17 16 9 7 — 49
RC 3 9 7 9 — 28
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Camplin 4, Sheppard 2, Jones), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 2, Clark).
Other score: Cave Spring 58, Amherst 39
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Bulldog Invitational
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
55: 1. Cameron Rose (Hickory Ridge) 6.45, 11. Kenneth Crawford (Heritage) 6.71; 300: 1. Rose (Hickory Ridge) 33.79, 40. Jahee Blake (Heritage) 37.88; 500: 1. Jack Daly (Patriot) 1:05.78, 2. Patrick McCray (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.78; 1,000: 1. Sam Rodman (Liberty-Bealeton) 2:30.37, 2. Daniel O’Brien (Virginia Episcopal) 2:30.45; 1,600: 1. Colby Burcham (Deep Run) 4:23.78, 17. Luke Richards (Heritage) 4:39.71; 3,200: 1. Elliott Kleckner (Croatan) 9:33.62, 6. Richards (Heritage) 10:07.10, 7. Row Sterne (VES) 10:09.86; 55H: 1. Michael Bourne (Cosby) 7.36, 8. Blake (Heritage) 8.05; 4x200: 1. Norview 1:30.83, 2. Jefferson Forest (McCray, Blake Riddlebarger, Devon Watts, Dantaes Braxton) 1:32.34, 5. Heritage 1:33.89; 4x400: 1. Lee-Davis 3:30.30, 2. Jefferson Forest (Addison Hilton, Braxton, Joseph Whaley, McCray) 3:30.34, 6. Liberty Christian (Bryce Becker, Logan Webb, Nate Dewey, Nathaniel Poff) 3:38.74; 4x800: 1. Harrisonburg 8:12.25, 8. Jefferson Forest (Jed Dudley, Buck Arthur, Lance Jonzen, Will Schepens) 8:52.21; HJ: 1. Yates Hall (Broadway) 6-05.00, 4. Judah Praise (JF) 6-02.00; PV: 1. Drew Philhower (Benedictine) 15-06.00, 12. Kai Moore (LCA) 12-00.00; LJ: 1. Devin Daye-Schafer (Manchester) 23-10.50, 7. Becker (LCA) 20-02.00; TJ: 1. Ryan Lightbourne Jr. (Maury) 43-04.75, 4. Jaleal Hamlett (Heritage) 42-07.50, 8. Patrick Sales (Heritage) 40-06.50; SP: 1. Carlos Alexander (Hermitage) 56-05.00, 12. Luke Beisser (LCA) 44-01.75.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Bulldog Invitational
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
55: 1. Junyce Hasberry (Maury) 7.16, 11. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 7.56; 300: 1. Aaliyah Pyatt (Massaponax) 38.29, 15. Sequoia Wynn (E.C. Glass) 43.40, 16. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 43.48; 500: 1. Pyatt (Massaponax) 1:13.02, 10. Kylie Litke (Jefferson Forest) 1:22.94; 1,000: 1. Mary Caroline Heinen (Maggie Walker) 3:03.10, 39. Beall Roberts (JF) 3:26.70; 1,600: 1. Bethany Graham (John Champe) 4:57.58, 26. Ashley Laneve (JF) 5:44.81; 3,200: 1. Graham (John Champe) 10:56.67, 10. Heidi Andrews (Liberty Christian) 12:32.15; 55H: 1. Zariyah Black (Eastern Guilford) 8.11, 23. Kandace McIvor (JF) 9.61; 4x200: 1. Highland Springs 1:43.72; 4x400: 1. Maury 4:11.54, 7. Jefferson Forest (Litke, Sofia Marano, Addie Wisskirchen, Maci Sodikof) 4:31.84, 8. Heritage (Tya Blake, Kaelynn Hawkins, Oakes, Victoria Johnson) 4:34.53; 4x800: 1. Albemarle 9:54.00, 8. Jefferson Forest (Shauna Skow, Roberts, Lauren Vossen, Laneve) 10:57.84; HJ: 1. Casey Allen (Altavista) 5-02.00, 2. Amanic Brown (E.C. Glass) 5-00.00, 5. Parker Goldstein (Rustburg) 5-00.00, 6. Dekaila Dillard (Heritage) 4-10.00, 8. Victoria Johnson (Heritage) 4-10.00, 9. McIvor (JF) 4-10.00; PV: 1. Jamie Macecevic (North Stafford) 12-06.00, 3. Emory Pafford (LCA) 11-06.00, 9. Susannah Allen (Liberty) 10-00.00, 10. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 10-00.00, 11. Taryn Harvey (JF) 10-00.00; LJ: T1. Mekhia McCounts (Maury) 18-08.75, T1. Oakes (Heritage) 18-08.75, 7. Blake (Heritage) 16-07.75; TJ: 1. Renecca Brendel (Mills Godwin) 35-05.50, 2. Oakes (Heritage) 34-05.00, 5. Kaelynn Hawkins (Heritage) 33-10.00, 6. Jaelynn Hawkins (Heritage) 33-07.50; SP: 1. Catherine Orndorff (East Rockingham) 38-03.50, 9. Jordyn Robbins (LCA) 31-05.50.
WRESTLING
LCA Invitational
At Liberty Christian Academy
Team scores: Landstown 219, New Kent 211.5, Cosby 183.5, Jefferson Forest 164, William Byrd 144, Rockbridge County 141.5, Midlothian 138, Liberty Christian 127, Amherst 118.5, Salem 116.5, Thomas Edison 112.5, Brookville 108.5, Hidden Valley 94, Warhill 87, Rustburg 79, Liberty 74, Heritage 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 61.5, E.C. Glass 57. Roanoke Catholic 57, Appomattox 52, Staunton River 42, Dan River 33, Covenant 31.5, Greenbrier Christian 30, Randolph-Henry 26.5, James River (Midlothian) 14, Monticello 6
Championship results: 106: Patrick Burdsall (Jefferson Forest) d. Gage Bomar (Rustburg), SV-1 6-4; 113: Jeremy Muncy (Salem) p. JB Dragovich (Hidden Valley), 3:30; 120: John McCann (Liberty Christian) d. Garrett Good (Brookville), SV-1 2-0; 126: Elijah Moshenek (Dan River) p. Trace Ragland (New Kent), 3:17; 132: Ray Goode (New Kent) d. Dylan Beirne (Thomas Edison), 5-2; 138: Camron Robinson (Landstown) d. John Bolstad (Midlothian), 3-1; 145: Dom Baker (New Kent) p. Crew Gregory (Midlothian), 5:37; 152: Travis Ragland (New Kent) d. Owen Hall (Rockbridge), 5:06 (injured); 160: Bryce Sanderlin (Landstown) d. Brayden Hohman (New Kent), TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0); 170: Gannon Jones (New Kent) d. Kaine Morris (Jefferson Forest), 2-0; 182: Simeone Holmes (Cosby) p. Carter Shipp (Jefferson Forest), 1:59; 195: Isaac Dolph (Brookville) d. Travis Barnette (Staunton River), MD 11-2; 220: Zach Figart (William Byrd) d. Spencer Goolsby (Heritage), 5-3; 285: David Allio (Rockbridge) d. Hunter Richards (William Byrd), TB-1 3-2.
