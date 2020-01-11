BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Virginia Episcopal 76, Carolina Day School 49
HOLY CROSS (5-10)
Nick Gravely 23, Graves 4, Smith 9, Mosely 2, Keon Waller 11. Totals 21 3-4 49.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (9-7)
Ismael Plet 21, Roberts 2, Young 7, Fabio Dias 12, Robby Matos 11, Klemen Vuga 12, Andrews 8, Handy 3. Totals 29 13-14 76.
HC 13 7 13 16 — 49
VES 15 12 26 23 — 76
3-point goals: Holy Cross 4 (Gravely 2, Smith, Waller). Virginia Episcopal 5 (Young, Matos, Andrews 2, Handy).
Highlights: VES — Plet 9 rebounds; Young 7 assists, 4 rebounds; Matos 4 assists.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Premier Invitational
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
55: 1. Trei Thorogood (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6.46; 300: 1. Carl Hicks (St. Vincent) 34.89, 2. Patrick McCray (Jefferson Forest) 35.32; 500: 1. Marcus Dropik (Fairfax) 1:06.16, 32. Kyle Kurtz (Rustburg) 1:12.63; 1,000: 1. DeVion Bryant (North Point) 2:32.07, 13. Benjamin Barnett (E.C. Glass) 2:43.76; 1,600: 1. Daniel O’Brien (Virginia Episcopal) 4:15.87; 3,200: 1. Sam Keeny (South River) 9:37.29, 16. Colin Walsh (VES) 10:28.02; 55H: 1. Liam McBride (Washington-Liberty) 7.60; 4x200: 1. William Fleming 1:32.88, 3. E.C. Glass (Brandon Pearson, Avion Tucker, Kyjuan Brown, Ty Foster) 1:34.03; 4x400: 1. Freedom (Woodbridge) 3:25.53; 4x800: 1. Loudoun Valley 7:58.13, 13. Liberty Christian (Joshua Macasa, TJ Griffin, Kai Moore, Nathaniel Poff) 9:01.98; HJ: 1. Morey Campbell (North Point) 6-02.00, T12. Tucker (E.C. Glass) 5-06.00, T12. Griffin (Liberty Christian) 5-06.00; PV: 1. Spencer Evans (Lake Norman) 16-08.00, 9. Moore (Liberty Christian) 12-03.00; LJ: 1. Donald Adams (Collegiate) 21-03.25, 14. Tucker (E.C. Glass) 19-05.75; TJ: 1. Chase Drewery (North Point) 45-10.25, 17. Q Foster (E.C. Glass) 38-00.00; SP: 1. Lance Penegar (Metrolina Christian) 52-05.00, 10. Beisser (Liberty Christian) 43-11.50.
Note: O’Brien set the nation’s fastest time in the 1,600. The previous best was set by Loudoun Valley’s Carlos Shultz at 4:18.15 in the Liberty Christmas Invitational on Dec. 14.
VTCA Winter Classic
At VMI Corps Training Center
55: 1. Chris Tyree (Thomas Dale) 6.46, 52. Blake Riddlebarger (Jefferson Forest) 7.04; 300: 1. Dante Jackson (Episcopal) 34.13, 21. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 36.69; 500: 1. Jack Daly (Patriot) 1:05.57, 23. Joseph Whaley (Jefferson Forest) 1:11.83; 1,000: 1. David Beck (Harrisonburg) 2:32.82, 22. Lance Jonzen (Jefferson Forest) 2:49.11; 1,600: 1. Jacob Plummer (L.C. Bird) 4:24.32, 17. Timothy Krone (Jefferson Forest) 4:51.14; 3,200: 1. Colby Burcham (Deep Run) 9:46.54, 32. Bryce Davis (Jefferson Forest) 11:17.86; 55H: 1. Marcus Wilson (Patriot) 7.52, 17. Judah Praise (Jefferson Forest) 8.63; 4x200: 1. L.C. Bird 1:30.66, 28. Staunton River (Bryce Cook, Logan McClung, Brysome New, Nick Perry) 1:49.70; 4x400: 1. Battlefield 3:26.01, 18. Staunton River (Malakhi Gregory, Spencer Kearns, Kayden Ryder, Cy Therrien) 3:45.91; 4x800: 1. Deep Run 7:57.92, 15. Staunton River (Keith Johnson, Kearns, Samuel Puente, Ryder) 9:08.08; HJ: 1. Ian Thompson (George Marshall) 6-00.00; PV: 1. Tyler Lynch (Battlefield) 14-06.00; LJ: 1. Keyandre Midgett (Highland Springs) 21-09.00, 29. Andrew Qi (Jefferson Forest) 18-05.25; TJ: 1. Midgett (Highland Springs) 45-11.75, 27. Gregory (Staunton River) 36-03.50; SP: 1. Mathieu Masse-Pelletier (Woodberry Forest) 56-07.00, 25. Colton Hawkins (Staunton River) 39-02.50.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Premier Invitational
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
55: 1. Hannah Waller (South Lakes) 7.00, 6. Jade Lane (E.C. Glass) 7.54; 300: 1. Rachel Wilson (Fairfax) 41.59, 14. Essence Celestine (Rustburg) 44.34; 500: 1. Bronwyn Patterson (South River) 1:18.08, 4. Kyle Litke (Jefferson Forest) 1:20.10; 1,000: 1. Hannah Holland (Loudoun Valley) 3:01.78, 10. Sarah Handel (E.C. Glass) 3:13.42; 1,600: 1. Ava Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 5:13.41, 17. Jette Davidson (E.C. Glass) 5:39.26; 3,200: 1. Ryann Aycock (Cary Christian) 11:13.35; 55H: Yasmeen Tinsley (Washington-Liberty) 8.60; 4x200: 1. Washington-Liberty 1:46.67, 4. Rustburg (Emily Coates, Celestine, Parker Goldstein, Iyana Sherard) 1:49.96, 5. E.C. Glass (Lane, Miracle Ward, Sha’kerra Jerome, Sequoia Wynn) 1:50.04; 4x400: 1. Washington-Liberty 4:04.64; 4x800: 1. West Springfield 9:44.76, 5. Liberty Christian (Elle Soistmann, Lexi Tyree, Heidi Kearney, Heidi Andrews) 10:47.92; HJ: T1. Casey Allen (Altavista) 5-02.00, T1. Tiffany McLaughlin (Salem-Roanoke) 5-02.00, T3. Amanic Brown (E.C. Glass) 5-00.00, 6. Parker Goldstein (Rustburg) 5-00.00; PV: 1. Emory Pafford (Liberty Christian) 11-08.00; LJ: 1. Giulia Mesa (Washington-Liberty) 17-04.00, 3. Wynn (E.C. Glass) 16-08.50, 4. Kendra Smith (Amherst) 16-02.50; TJ: 1. Rebecca Stewart (Washington-Liberty) 37-02.00, 2. Lane (E.C. Glass) 36-07.00, 9. Aireona Hudson (Rustburg) 32-11.50; SP: 1. Wisdom Williams (T.C. William) 40-02.75, 17. Jordyn Robbins (Liberty Christian) 31-03.75.
VTCA Winter Classic
At VMI Corps Training Center
55: 1. Alicia Thomas (Potomac) 7.11, 17. Kyla Hayes (Jefferson Forest) 7.66; 300: 1. Dasia Hardy (Midlothian) 41.29, 20. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 43.63; 500: 1. Alicia Thorpe (Highland Springs) 1:16.85, 48. Jaelynn Ferguson (Staunton River) 1:34.10; 1,000: 1. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 3:02.05, 39. Katlyn Hubbard (Staunton River) 3:37.11; 1,600: 1. Alli Cryster (Hanover) 5:11.06, 21. Ashley Laneve (Jefferson Forest) 5:35.67; 3,200: 1. Gabriella Garcia (Midlothian) 11:24.14, 20. Christina Metric (Staunton River) 12:54.49; 55H: 1. Jordyn Henderson (Thomas Dale) 8.58, 13. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 9.45; 4x200: 1. Highland Springs 1:46.75; 4x400: 1. Highland Springs 4:00.29, 20. Staunton River (Emily Duncan, Jaelynn Ferguson, Hubbard, Sarah Maslen) 4:39.72; 4x800: 1. Western Albemarle 9:58.28, 5. Jefferson Forest (Shauna Skow, Beall Roberts, Lauren Vossen, Laneve) 10:34.08; HJ: 1. Brianna Jackson (Thomas Dale) 5-01.00, 14. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 4-10.00; PV: 1. Mary McKay (John Handley) 11-00.00, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 10-06.00; LJ: 1. Renecca Brendle (Mills Godwin) 17-05.00, 27. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 15-02.00; TJ: 1. Madison McConico (Thomas Dale) 37-10.00, 12. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 33-04.00; SP: 1. Megan Mann (Lee-Davis) 41-01.25, 14. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 30-07.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.