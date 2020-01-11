BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Virginia Episcopal 76, Carolina Day School 49

HOLY CROSS (5-10)

Nick Gravely 23, Graves 4, Smith 9, Mosely 2, Keon Waller 11. Totals 21 3-4 49.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (9-7)

Ismael Plet 21, Roberts 2, Young 7, Fabio Dias 12, Robby Matos 11, Klemen Vuga 12, Andrews 8, Handy 3. Totals 29 13-14 76.

HC 13 7 13 16 — 49

VES 15 12 26 23 — 76

3-point goals: Holy Cross 4 (Gravely 2, Smith, Waller). Virginia Episcopal 5 (Young, Matos, Andrews 2, Handy).

Highlights: VES — Plet 9 rebounds; Young 7 assists, 4 rebounds; Matos 4 assists.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty Premier Invitational

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

55: 1. Trei Thorogood (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6.46; 300: 1. Carl Hicks (St. Vincent) 34.89, 2. Patrick McCray (Jefferson Forest) 35.32; 500: 1. Marcus Dropik (Fairfax) 1:06.16, 32. Kyle Kurtz (Rustburg) 1:12.63; 1,000: 1. DeVion Bryant (North Point) 2:32.07, 13. Benjamin Barnett (E.C. Glass) 2:43.76; 1,600: 1. Daniel O’Brien (Virginia Episcopal) 4:15.87; 3,200: 1. Sam Keeny (South River) 9:37.29, 16. Colin Walsh (VES) 10:28.02; 55H: 1. Liam McBride (Washington-Liberty) 7.60; 4x200: 1. William Fleming 1:32.88, 3. E.C. Glass (Brandon Pearson, Avion Tucker, Kyjuan Brown, Ty Foster) 1:34.03; 4x400: 1. Freedom (Woodbridge) 3:25.53; 4x800: 1. Loudoun Valley 7:58.13, 13. Liberty Christian (Joshua Macasa, TJ Griffin, Kai Moore, Nathaniel Poff) 9:01.98; HJ: 1. Morey Campbell (North Point) 6-02.00, T12. Tucker (E.C. Glass) 5-06.00, T12. Griffin (Liberty Christian) 5-06.00; PV: 1. Spencer Evans (Lake Norman) 16-08.00, 9. Moore (Liberty Christian) 12-03.00; LJ: 1. Donald Adams (Collegiate) 21-03.25, 14. Tucker (E.C. Glass) 19-05.75; TJ: 1. Chase Drewery (North Point) 45-10.25, 17. Q Foster (E.C. Glass) 38-00.00; SP: 1. Lance Penegar (Metrolina Christian) 52-05.00, 10. Beisser (Liberty Christian) 43-11.50.

Note: O’Brien set the nation’s fastest time in the 1,600. The previous best was set by Loudoun Valley’s Carlos Shultz at 4:18.15 in the Liberty Christmas Invitational on Dec. 14.

VTCA Winter Classic

At VMI Corps Training Center

55: 1. Chris Tyree (Thomas Dale) 6.46, 52. Blake Riddlebarger (Jefferson Forest) 7.04; 300: 1. Dante Jackson (Episcopal) 34.13, 21. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 36.69; 500: 1. Jack Daly (Patriot) 1:05.57, 23. Joseph Whaley (Jefferson Forest) 1:11.83; 1,000: 1. David Beck (Harrisonburg) 2:32.82, 22. Lance Jonzen (Jefferson Forest) 2:49.11; 1,600: 1. Jacob Plummer (L.C. Bird) 4:24.32, 17. Timothy Krone (Jefferson Forest) 4:51.14; 3,200: 1. Colby Burcham (Deep Run) 9:46.54, 32. Bryce Davis (Jefferson Forest) 11:17.86; 55H: 1. Marcus Wilson (Patriot) 7.52, 17. Judah Praise (Jefferson Forest) 8.63; 4x200: 1. L.C. Bird 1:30.66, 28. Staunton River (Bryce Cook, Logan McClung, Brysome New, Nick Perry) 1:49.70; 4x400: 1. Battlefield 3:26.01, 18. Staunton River (Malakhi Gregory, Spencer Kearns, Kayden Ryder, Cy Therrien) 3:45.91; 4x800: 1. Deep Run 7:57.92, 15. Staunton River (Keith Johnson, Kearns, Samuel Puente, Ryder) 9:08.08; HJ: 1. Ian Thompson (George Marshall) 6-00.00; PV: 1. Tyler Lynch (Battlefield) 14-06.00; LJ: 1. Keyandre Midgett (Highland Springs) 21-09.00, 29. Andrew Qi (Jefferson Forest) 18-05.25; TJ: 1. Midgett (Highland Springs) 45-11.75, 27. Gregory (Staunton River) 36-03.50; SP: 1. Mathieu Masse-Pelletier (Woodberry Forest) 56-07.00, 25. Colton Hawkins (Staunton River) 39-02.50.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty Premier Invitational

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

55: 1. Hannah Waller (South Lakes) 7.00, 6. Jade Lane (E.C. Glass) 7.54; 300: 1. Rachel Wilson (Fairfax) 41.59, 14. Essence Celestine (Rustburg) 44.34; 500: 1. Bronwyn Patterson (South River) 1:18.08, 4. Kyle Litke (Jefferson Forest) 1:20.10; 1,000: 1. Hannah Holland (Loudoun Valley) 3:01.78, 10. Sarah Handel (E.C. Glass) 3:13.42; 1,600: 1. Ava Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 5:13.41, 17. Jette Davidson (E.C. Glass) 5:39.26; 3,200: 1. Ryann Aycock (Cary Christian) 11:13.35; 55H: Yasmeen Tinsley (Washington-Liberty) 8.60; 4x200: 1. Washington-Liberty 1:46.67, 4. Rustburg (Emily Coates, Celestine, Parker Goldstein, Iyana Sherard) 1:49.96, 5. E.C. Glass (Lane, Miracle Ward, Sha’kerra Jerome, Sequoia Wynn) 1:50.04; 4x400: 1. Washington-Liberty 4:04.64; 4x800: 1. West Springfield 9:44.76, 5. Liberty Christian (Elle Soistmann, Lexi Tyree, Heidi Kearney, Heidi Andrews) 10:47.92; HJ: T1. Casey Allen (Altavista) 5-02.00, T1. Tiffany McLaughlin (Salem-Roanoke) 5-02.00, T3. Amanic Brown (E.C. Glass) 5-00.00, 6. Parker Goldstein (Rustburg) 5-00.00; PV: 1. Emory Pafford (Liberty Christian) 11-08.00; LJ: 1. Giulia Mesa (Washington-Liberty) 17-04.00, 3. Wynn (E.C. Glass) 16-08.50, 4. Kendra Smith (Amherst) 16-02.50; TJ: 1. Rebecca Stewart (Washington-Liberty) 37-02.00, 2. Lane (E.C. Glass) 36-07.00, 9. Aireona Hudson (Rustburg) 32-11.50; SP: 1. Wisdom Williams (T.C. William) 40-02.75, 17. Jordyn Robbins (Liberty Christian) 31-03.75.

VTCA Winter Classic

At VMI Corps Training Center

55: 1. Alicia Thomas (Potomac) 7.11, 17. Kyla Hayes (Jefferson Forest) 7.66; 300: 1. Dasia Hardy (Midlothian) 41.29, 20. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 43.63; 500: 1. Alicia Thorpe (Highland Springs) 1:16.85, 48. Jaelynn Ferguson (Staunton River) 1:34.10; 1,000: 1. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 3:02.05, 39. Katlyn Hubbard (Staunton River) 3:37.11; 1,600: 1. Alli Cryster (Hanover) 5:11.06, 21. Ashley Laneve (Jefferson Forest) 5:35.67; 3,200: 1. Gabriella Garcia (Midlothian) 11:24.14, 20. Christina Metric (Staunton River) 12:54.49; 55H: 1. Jordyn Henderson (Thomas Dale) 8.58, 13. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 9.45; 4x200: 1. Highland Springs 1:46.75; 4x400: 1. Highland Springs 4:00.29, 20. Staunton River (Emily Duncan, Jaelynn Ferguson, Hubbard, Sarah Maslen) 4:39.72; 4x800: 1. Western Albemarle 9:58.28, 5. Jefferson Forest (Shauna Skow, Beall Roberts, Lauren Vossen, Laneve) 10:34.08; HJ: 1. Brianna Jackson (Thomas Dale) 5-01.00, 14. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 4-10.00; PV: 1. Mary McKay (John Handley) 11-00.00, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 10-06.00; LJ: 1. Renecca Brendle (Mills Godwin) 17-05.00, 27. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 15-02.00; TJ: 1. Madison McConico (Thomas Dale) 37-10.00, 12. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 33-04.00; SP: 1. Megan Mann (Lee-Davis) 41-01.25, 14. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 30-07.50.

