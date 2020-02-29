BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Class 1/2 Indoor Championships
At Roanoke College
Team scores: 1. Parry McCluer 72, 2. John Marshall 47, 3. Prince Edward County 33, 4. Auburn 32, 5. Brunswick 29, 6. Union 25, 7. John Battle 24, 8, tie, Bruton and East Rockingham 22, 10. Galileo 21, 11. tie, Covington, Buffalo Gap and Chilhowie 17, 14. tie, Altavista and Glenvar 14, 16. Staunton 12, 17. Poquoson 11, 18, tie, Central-Wise, Gate City, Appomattox County, Nottoway and Narrows 10, 23. Lancaster 9, 24. Stuarts Draft 8 1/2, 25. tie, Northampton, George Wythe and Holston 8, 28. Patrick County 7, 29. tie, Floyd County, Ridgeview and Rural Retreat 6, 32. Greensville County 5 1/2, 33. tie, Radford, Nelson County and Tazewell 5, 36. tie, Cumberland and Martinsville 4, 38. tie, Alleghany, Riverheads and John Battle 3, 41. James River 2.
55 — 1. Blaker (Narrows) 6.61, 2. Norris (John Marshall) 6.62, 3. J.Jones (Altavista) 6.64, 4. Lockhart (Ridgeview) 6.70, 5. Cleaton (Brunswick) 6.74, 6. Fowler (George Wythe) 6.75, 7. Cobler (Holston) 6.80, 8. Tomlinson (Covington) 6.81; 300 — 1. C.Jones (Bruton) 36.58, 2. A.Jones (East Rockingham) 37.26, 3. Gilley (Chilhowie) 37.41, 4. Fowler (George Wythe) 37.45, 5. Harding (Lancaster) 37.46, 6. Green (Poquoson) 37.77, 7. Cleaton (Brunswick) 37.99, 8. Lockhart (Ridgeview) 38.05; 500 — 1. Olivia (John Marshall) 1:09.27, 2. Braddy (Parry McCluer) 1:08.27, 3. Kerr (Parry McCluer) 1:11.06, 4. Shaffer (Bruton) 1:11.19, 5. Harding (Lancaster) 1:11.44, 6. Mahoney (Bruton) 1:11.45, 7. Lindsey (J.I. Burton) 1:11.68, 8. Reynolds (Patrick County) 1:11.71; 1,000 — 1. Wood (Galileo) 2:42.42, 2. Plogger (Parry McCluer) 2:42.44, 3. Smith (John Battle) 2:45.00, 4. May (Parry McCluer) 2:45.03, 5. Vaughan (Auburn) 2:47.06, 6. Huggins (Galileo) 2:47.11, 7. Miller (James River) 2:47.59, 8. Wincheski (Bruton) 2:48.63; 1,600 — 1. May (Parry McCluer) 4:30.28, 2. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 4:32.98, 3. Tomlin (Parry McCluer) 4:37.36, 4. Khan (Prince Edward County) 4:37.69, 5. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 4:46.05, 6. Counts (Alleghany) 4:46.78, 7. Porter (Radford) 4:55.27, 8. Slater (Prince Edward County) 4:55.95; 3,200 — 1. Hersel (Union) 9:50.76, 2. Austin (East Rockingham) 10:00.93, 3. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 10:02.25, 4. Downs (Auburn) 10:05.81, 5. Tomlin (Parry McCluer) 10:15.47, 6. Lohr (Bruton) 10:17.47, 7. Tickle (Auburn) 10:26.89, 8. Thomas-Talley (John Marshall) 10:39.56; 55H — 1. Reynolds (Central-Wise) 7.87, 2. Harris (Northampton) 7.91, 3. Wagner (Union) 8.25, 4. McKensey (John Marshall) 8.32, 5. Carter (Cumberland) 8.49, 6. Gillus (Brunswick) 8.65, 7. Wheeler (Brunswick) 8.69, 8. Pritchett (Martinsville) 8.79; 4x200 — 1. John Marshall 1:35.45, 2. Brunswick 1:35.67, 3. Altavista 1:36.25, 4. Poquoson 1:36.93, 5. Bruton 1:37.18, 6. Prince Edward County 1:37.52, 7. Martinsville 1:37.63, 8. Patrick County 1:37.99; 4x400 — 1. John Marshall 3:39.93, 2. John Battle 3:40.83, 3. East Rockingham 3:41.56, 4. Buffalo Gap 3:41.80, 5. Parry McCluer 3:42.05, 6. Patrick County 3:42.63, 7. Riverheads 3:42.03, 8. Auburn 3:45.42; 4x800 — 1. Parry McCluer 8:30.61, 2. Galileo 8:40.09, 3. Floyd County 8:48.58, 4. Auburn 8:49.02, 5. Bruton 8:50.72, 6. Buffalo Gap 8:59.09, 7. John Marshall 9:01.42, 8. Radford 9:04.73; SP — 1. Calhoun (Gate City) 55-8 1/2, 2. Polier (Union) 48-5 1/2, 3. McClellan (Auburn) 48-2 1/2, 4. Lee (Tazewell) 48- 1/2, 5. Wallace (Parry McCluer) 47-5 1/2, 6. Staton (Parry McCluer) 47-3, 7. Smith (Covington) 45-11 1/2, 8. Conley (Parry McCluer) 47-3; HJ — 1. Thomas (Chilhowie) 6-4, 2. Watkins (Stuarts Draft) 6-2, 3. Seal (Appomattox County) 6-2, 4. Sizemore (Rural Retreat) 6-2, 5. Jones (Bruton) 6-0, 6. Baker (Poquoson) 5-10, 7. Cox (Altavista) 5-10, 8. tie, Young (Greensville County) and Fomby (Stuarts Draft) 5-8; LJ — 1. Reed (John Battle) 22- 3/4, 2. Brown (Prince Edward County) 20-9 1/2, 3. Ibar (Staunton) 20-4 1/2, 4. Johnson (Prince Edward) 20-3 1/5, 5. Cleaton (Brunswick) 20-2, 6. Nester (Auburn) 20-1 1/4, 7. Perkins (Prince Edward County) 19-10 1/2, 8. Davis (Appomattox County) 19-10 1/4; TJ — 1. Lawrence (Nottoway) 43-3 1/2, 2. Perkins (Prince Edward County) 42-8 1/4, 3. Cleaton (Brunswick) 42-6, 4. Mays (Greensville County) 41-7, 5. Ibar (Staunton) 41-2 1/2, 6. Davis (Appomattox County) 40-11 1/2, 7. Apgar (Staunton) 40-9, 8. Gilley (Chilhowie) 40-8 1/2; PV — 1. Tallman (Covington) 13-3, 2. Kiracofe (Buffalo Gap) 12-9, 3. Newton (Holston) 11-3, 4. Morris (Nelson County) 10-3, 5. Fisher (Covington) 9-9, 6. Vaughan (Auburn) 9-9, 7. Downs (Auburn) 9-3, 8. Graham (Auburn) 9-3.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Class 1/2 Indoor Championships
At Roanoke College
Team scores: 1. Prince Edward County 74, 2. Bruton 58, 3. Floyd County 49, 4. Brunswick 36, 5. Glenvar 35, 6. Parry McCluer 30, 7. Radford 29, 8. tie, Appomattox County and Buffalo Gap 28, 10. Auburn 21 1/2, 11. Nelson County 18, 12. Virginia High 16, 13. Stuarts Draft 15, 14. tie, Martinsville and J.I. Burton 14, 16. Lancaster 13, 17. tie, James River and East Rockingham 12, 19. tie, Patrick County and Galileo 10, 21. Riverheads 9 1/2, 22. Luray 9, 23. Altavista 8, 24. Cumberland 6, 25. tie, Fort Chiswell, Charles City, Tazewell and Staunton 5, 29. Chilhowie 3, 30. PH-Glade Spring 2, 31. tie, Rural Retreat, Poquoson 1.
55 — 1. Johnson (Prince Edward) 7.46, 2. Rountree (Martinsville) 7.57, 3. Hamlin (Floyd County) 7.62, 4. Seward (Brunswick) 7.64, 5. Smith (Galileo) 7.69, 6. Bolar (Appomattox County) 7.71, 7. Phoenix (Bruton) 7.74, 8. Stuart (Rural Retreat) 7.78; 300 — 1. Scott (Bruton) 43.46, 2. Warren (Bruton) 44.60, 3. Rountree (Martinsville) 45.53, 4. Wallace (Riverheads) 45.69, 5. Benson (Floyd County) 45.89, 6. Seward (Brunswick) 46.19, 7. Jones (East Rockingham) 46.33, 8. Saunders (Tazewell) 46.64; 500 — 1. Brintle (Patrick County) 1:20.68, 2. Buracker (Luray) 1:23.10, 3. Hylton (James River) 1:24.21, 4. Rosenbaum (Auburn) 1:25.81, 5. Woodard (Prince Edward County) 1:26.78, 6. Schram (Chilhowie) 1:28.00, 7. Schwaner (Staunton) 1:28.13, 8. Saunders (Tazewell) 1:28.63; 1,000 — 1. May (Parry McCluer) 3:04.77, 2. Fisher (Buffalo Gap) 3:12.25, 3. H.Smith (Lancaster) 3:12.63, 4. Church (Floyd County) 3:15.65, 5. Lawson (Nelson County) 3:19.43, 6. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 3:22.70, 7. Whitley (Galileo) 3:25.30, 8. Stewart (Radford) 3:25.97; 1,600 — 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 5:09.05, 2. Fisher (Buffalo Gap) 5:18.93, 3. Harrington (Virginia High) 5:19.08, 4. Hastings-Crummey (Radford) 5:27.40, 5. Church (Floyd County) 5:27.89, 6. Stewart (Radford) 5:41.55, 7. Belshan (Floyd County) 5:43.63, 8. Kuchan (Auburn) 5:48.33; 3,200 — 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 11:01.67, 2. Harrington (Virginia High) 11:32.40, 3. Hastings-Crummey (Radford) 12:06.43, 4. Belshan (Floyd County) 12:30.72. 5. Shannon (Floyd County) 12:35.57, 6. H.Smith (Lancaster) 13:22.74, 7. Lohr (Bruton) 13:26.52, 8. Vogel (Poquoson) 13:26.55; 55H — 1. Glass (Bruton) 8.56, 2. Seward (Brunswick) 8.60, 3. Gellner (Radford) 8.75, 4. Morris (Prince Edward County) 9.35, 5. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 9.42, 6. Blair-James (J.I. Burton) 9.70, 7. Loder (Glenvar) 9.88, 8. Bartee (Cumberland) 10.67; 4x200 — 1. Bruton 1:50.08, 2. Floyd County 1:52.20, 3. James River 1:52.21, 4. Prince Edward County 1:53.53, 5. Appomattox County 1:54.12, 6. Cumberland 1:54.73, 7. Buffalo Gap 1:55.97, 8. Luray 1:58.99; 4x400 — 1. Buffalo Gap 4:23.62, 2. Bruton 4:24.22, 3. Parry McCluer 4:33.14, 4. Floyd County 4:33.15, 5. Prince Edward County 4:35.01, 6. Glenvar 4:38.94, 7. Riverheads 4:40.40, 8. Tazewell 4:43.07; 4x800 — 1. Glenvar 10:25.83, 2. Radford 10:26.61, 3. Parry McCluer 10:49.01, 4. Auburn 11:10.62, 5. Galileo 11:25.66, 6. Staunton 11:33.76, 7. Bruton 11:58.64, 8. Virginia High 12:28.24; HJ — 1. Morris (Prince Edward County) 5-4, 2. Allen (Altavista) 5-2, 3. Millner (Bruton) 5-0, 4. Blair-James (J.I. Burton) 5-0, 5. Henderson (Lancaster) 5-0, 6. Wallace (Riverheads) 4-10, 7. Abdussalaam (Appomattox County) 4-10, 8. C.Jones (Virginia High) 4-10; LJ — 1. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 17-9, 2. Morris (Prince Edward County) 17-1, 3. Seward (Brunswick) 16-6, 4. Bolar (Appomattox County) 16-4 1/2, 5. Napier (Appomattox County) 15-11, 6. Hamlin (Floyd County) 15-8, 7. Clay (PH-Glade Spring) 15-8, 8. Martin (Fort Chiswell) 15-2 1/2; SP — 1. Orndorff (East Rockingham) 38-3, 2. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 38-0, 3. Owens (Brunswick) 35-4 1/2, 4. Shields (Parry McCluer) 33-6, 5. Ritter (Auburn) 32-9, 6. Hollins (Auburn) 32-8, 7. Lambert (Tazewell) 30-9, 8. Freeman (Stuarts Draft) 28-8; TJ — 1. Morris (Prince Edward County) 35-11, 2. Seward (Brunswick) 35-1, 3. Blair-James (J.I. Burton) 34-8, 4. Williams (Charles City) 34-7, 5. Dowdy (Fort Chiswell) 34-3, 6. Hamlin (Floyd County) 32-6 1/2, 7. Trent (Cumberland) 32-6, 8. Napier (Appomattox County) 31-8 1/2; PV — 1. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 9-6, 2. tie, Manthay (Nelson County) and VanHout (Nelson County) 7-6, 4. Abdussalaan (Appomattox County) 7-0, 5. tie, Collins (Appomattox County) and Sale (Auburn) 7-0.
