WRESTLING
Class 3 Championships
At Salem Civic Center
Team scores: 1. New Kent 235 1/2, 2. Christiansburg 216 1/2, 3. Skyline 162, 4. Brentsville 151, 5. Brookville 94, 6. York 76, 7. Rockbridge County 61, 8. Staunton River 53 1/2, 9. Warren County 52 1/2, 10. Turner Ashby 47 1/2, 11. Heritage 46, 12. tie, Abingdon and William Byrd 45, 14. Spotswood 44, 15. Wilson Memorial 42, 16. Hidden Valley 40 1/2, 17. Lafayette 34, 18. Hopewell 32 1/2, 19. Liberty Christian 30, 20. Maggie Walker 21, 21. Magna Vista 20, 22. tie, Broadway and Lord Botetourt 18, 24. tie, Booker T. Washington, Manassas Park and Waynesboro 17, 27. Rustburg 16, 28. Liberty 10, 29. Carroll County 8, 30. Petersburg 7 1/2, 31. tie, Charlottesville and Western Albemarle 7, 33. tie, Fluvanna County, Independence and William Monroe 6, 36. I.C. Norcom 5, 37. tie, Central-Woodstock and George Mason 4, 39. tie, Cave Spring and Lakeland 3, 41. Tunstall 2 1/2, 42. Tabb 2, 43. tie, Bassett and Northside 1.
Championship matches: 106 — Matthew Eberly (New Kent) p. Hunter Saloman (Skyline), 1:03; 113 — Jalen Fyffe (Brookville) p. J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley), 5:31; 120 — Brandon Crowder (Christiansburg) d. Trace Ragland (New Kent), 3-0; 126 — Garrett Good (Brookville) d. Tyler Davis (Skyline), 6-4; 132 — John Carayannis (Brentsville) d. Garrett Kuchan (Christiansburg), 7-4; 138 — Patrick Jordan (New Kent) d. Jack Newton (Abingdon), 7-6; 145 — Travis Ragland (New Kent) d. Kip Nininger (Christiansburg), 7-1; 152 — Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent) d. Ian Scammell (Grundy), 7-1; 160 — Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County) d. Brayden Hohman (New Kent), 8-5; 170 — Gannon Jones (New Kent) md. Jacen Fowlkes (Hopewell), 12-4; 182 — Nathan Warden (Christiansburg) d. Kosei Cuyler (Brentsville), 7-1; 195 — Isaac Dolph (Brookville) p. Joshua Evans (York), 2:39; 220 — Spencer Goolsby (Heritage) d. Zach Figart (William Byrd), 8-4; 285 — Jessie Knight (Turner Ashby) p. David Allio (Rockbridge County), 3:25.
Third-place matches: 106 — Gage Bomar (Rustburg) d. Jackson Stroud (Brentsville), 5-2; 113 — Phoenix Alyea (Skyline) p. Jonathan Baier (Christiansburg), 3:55; 120 — Foster Cardinale (Brentsville) d. John McCann (Liberty Christian), 3-1; 126 — Luke Robie (Christiansburg) d. Cameron Howard (Booker T. Washington), 2-0; 132 — Brandon Ahlemann (Skyline) d. Raymond Goode (New Kent), 4-1; 138 — Morgan Robinson (Skyline) md. Brandon Latta (York), 12-3; 145 — Collin Brady (Brentsville) d. David Reid (York), 6-0; 152 — Isaiah Frame (Warren County) d. Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg), 6-4; 160 — Jake Baier (Christiansburg) d. R.J. May (Maggie Walker), 3-1, OT; 170 — Yuri Smaltz (Brentsville) d. Zach Hartman (Spotswood), 7-4; 182 — Nathaniel Fly (New Kent) p. Chase Wilson (Wilson Memorial), 4:47; 195 — Travis Barnette (Staunton River) d. Carder Miller (Christiansburg), 5-1; 220 — Michael Green (Lafayette) d. Jamar Christian (New Kent), 5-2; 285 — Gavin Womack (Heritage) d. Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial), 8-4.
Class 2 Championships
At Salem Civic Center
Team scores: 1. Poquoson 140, 2. Strasburg 106 1/2, 3. James River 104, 4. Glenvar 90, 5. Lebanon 84, 6. Richlands 80, 7. tie, Nandua and Stuarts Draft 61, 9. East Rockingham 57, 10. Buffalo Gap 55, 11. Alleghany 53, 12. Central-Wise 48, 13. tie, Appomattox County and Patrick County 46. 15. King William 41, 16. tie, Graham, Amelia County and Virginia High 40, 19. Union 39, 20. Madison County 37, 21. tie, Marion and Nottoway 30, 23. Floyd County 29, 24. John Battle 28, 25. Clarke County 27, 26. Dan River 25, 27. Bluestone 20, Lee 20, 29. Arcadia 15, 30. Randolph-Henry 14 1/2, 31. Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 13, 32. John Marshall 9, 33. tie, Chatham and Fort Chiswell 8, 25. Staunton 6.
Championship matches: 106 — Ethan Asher (Strasburg) d. Daniel Parkulo (Stuarts Draft), 3-2; 113 — Karon Smith (Poquoson) p. Victor Goldberg (Alleghany), 3:42; 120 — Cole McCormick (Poquoson) d. Hunter Morrell (Virginia High), 2-0; 126 — Eli Moshenek (Dan River) md. John Martin (Appomattox County), 13-5; 132 — Peyton Stickles (Strasburg) d. Trey Lawrence (Glenvar), 2-1; 138 — Mason Stewart (James River) d. Jaylon Burks (Strasburg), 5-2; 145 — Jonah Phillips (Castlewood) p. Dalton Shifflett (East Rockingham), 2:19; 152 — Justin Fritz (Graham) d. Jake Williams (Poquoson), 7-0; 160 — Jacob Puckett (Richlands) d. Colt Oliver (Amelia County), 2-1; 170 — Gage Richard (Virginia High) d. Brady Fincham (East Rockingham), 5-1; 182 — Logan Smith (Lebanon) p. Austin Eldridge (Central-Wise), 1:13; 195 — Luke Martin (Richlands) d. Derek Liddle (East Rockingham), 4-1; 220 — Seth Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap) d. Neil Clayton Jr. (Bluestone), 6-4, OT; 285 — Jacob Sacra (Madison County) p. Will Moss (Marion), 5:26.
Third-place matches: 106 — Cannon Long (Clarke County) d. Chance Rose (Richlands), 10-4; 113 — Chase Cuddy (James River) p. Rudy Downey (King William), :52; 120 — Jake Cline (Glenvar) p. Alfredo Gutierrez (Patrick County), 1:21; 126 — Luke Heiler (Stuarts Draft) d. Anakin Burks (Strasburg), 4-2; 132 — Trevor Wiggins (Poquoson) p. Owen Smith (Patrick County), 2:50; 138 — Caleb Shelton (Glenvar) p. Jackson Mullins (Lebanon), :38; 145 — Romeo White (King William) d. Hunter Forbes (James River), 10-9; 152 — Skylar Saunders (Stuarts Draft) d. Fisher Martin (Lebanon), 3-1; 160 — John Satterfield (Union) d. Joseph Teasley (Nandua), 4-2; 170 — Christian Smith (Glenvar) d. David Gastelum (Nandua), 9-6, OT; 182 — Addison McCaleb (James River) d. Keith Carbaugh (Graham), 12-10, OT; 195 — Luke Estes (Lee) p. Andrew Nelson (Amelia County), 3:46; 220 — Mason Polier (Union) p. Trent Ray (Lebanon), 1:20; 285 — Levi Walker (James River) p. Raekwon Parker (Nottoway), 2:45.
BOYS SWIMMING
Class 3 Championships
At SwimRVA
Team scores: 1. Western Albemarle 391, 2. Brookville 207.5, 3. Independence 200, 4. Maggie Walker 198, 5. Lafayette 183, 6. Hidden Valley 163, 7. York 146.5, 8. George Mason 128, 9. Fluvanna County 114, 10. Brentsville 90, 11. Cave Spring 73, 12. Spotswood 45, 13. William Byrd 39.5, 14. Carroll County 36, 15. James Monroe 35, 16. William Monroe and Waynesboro 29, 18. Christiansburg 24, 19. Rockbridge 23.5, 20. Tabb 23, 21. Turner Ashby 22, 22. Bassett 21, 23. Monticello 19, 24. Wilson Memorial 18, 25. Broadway 11, 26. Abingdon 9, 27. Manassas Park 8, 28. New Kent 7, 29. Staunton River and Lord Botetourt 2.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Maggie Walker 1:35.59, 3. Brookville 1:37.27; 200 Freestyle: 1. Sam Johnson (WA) 1:40.34, T4. Brandon Naylor (Brook) 1:44.97; 200 IM: 1. Noah Hargrove (WA) 1:51.91, 3. Daniel Pettyjohn (B) 1:54.56; 50 Freestyle: 1. Tyce Winter (WA) 21.21, 15. Jonathan Rivers (SR) 23.36; 1-meter diving: 1. Caleb Hatcher (Chris) 403.60, 5. Ethan Mayfield (Brook) 317.75, 7. Killian Lewis (Brook) 280.85, 8. Jonathan Prance (Brook) 265.95; 100 Butterfly: 1. Hargrove (WA) 49.65, 2. Colby Childress (Brook) 50.08; 100 Freestyle: 1. Winter (WA) 46.86; 500 Freestyle: 1. Jackson Nester (CC) 4:30.11, 11. Cameron St. Clair (Brook) 4:54.50; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 1:25.80, 5. Brookville 1:29.57; 100 Backstroke: 1. Devin Naoroz (MW) 50.68, 2. Childress (Brook) 51.71; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Collin Myburgh (HV) 56.30, 3. Pettyjohn (Brook) 58.15; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Maggie Walker 3:11.98, 12. Brookville 3:35.32.
Notes: Brookville’s runner-up finish in highest in program history. Colby Childress, the Seminole District and Region 3C swimmer of the year, named second-team Class 3. Daniel Pettyjohn and 200 medley relay team (Childress, Pettyjohn, Brandon Naylor and Brent Riner) named honorable mention all-state.
Class 4 Championships
At SwimRVA
Team scores: 1. Blacksburg 303, 2. Salem 209, 3. Monacan 189, 4. Jamestown 178, 5. Jefferson Forest 164, 6. Grafton 152, 7. Hanover 146, 8. Loudoun County 134, 9. Menchville 129, 10. Heritage 105, 11. Dominion 87, 11. Lee-Davis 79, 13. Kettle Run 77, 14. Broad Run 47, 15. Park View 44, 16. Fauquier 42, 17. Loudoun Valley 34, 18. Patrick Henry 28, 19. E.C. Glass 27, 20. King George 24, 21. Orange County 16, 22. Warwick 15, 23. Great Bridge 14, 24. Courtland and James Wood 13, 26. Sherando 10, 27. John Handley 2, 28. Spotsylvania 1.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Grafton 1:36.76, 14. E.C. Glass 1:57.57; 200 Freestyle: 1. Nick Lawson (Sal) 1:38.71, 11. Patrick Crowder (JF) 1:50.57, 12. Evan Shopbell (JF) 1:50.92; 200 IM: 1. Andrew Blusiewicz (Dom) 1:51.34; 50 Freestyle: 1. Kyle Johnson (PV) 20.88, 5. Brendan Whitfield (JF) 21.80, 14. Jackson Bauer (ECG) 22.75, 15. Michael Calvert (ECG) 22.81; 1-meter diving: 1. Eli Babcock (Black) 398.65, 3. Matt Murray (JF) 329.20, 4. Josh Hubbard (JF) 300.35; 100 Butterfly: 1. Kyle Johnson (PV) 49.89, 2, Connor Sauls (JF) 50.16, 14. JT Lotz (JF) 55.45; 100 Freestyle: 1. Austin Smith (James) 46.06, 13. Calvert (ECG) 49.47; 500 Freestyle: 1. Nick Lawson (Sal) 4:24.87, 7. Crowder (JF) 4:55.79, 9. Shopbell (JF) 4:53.88; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Salem 1:26.03, 13. Jefferson Forest 1:33.26; 100 Backstroke: 1. Alexander Franklin (Graf) 50.03, 8. Whitfield (JF) 53.07; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Cole Younger (Men) 57.10, 5. Sauls (JF) 59.75, 10. Daniel Murray (JF) 1:01.59, 12. Lotz (JF) 1:01.71; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Salem 3:09.90, 8. Jefferson Forest 3:23.17, 12. E.C. Glass 3:29.86.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Class 4 Championships
At SwimRVA
Team scores: 1. Monacan 276, 2. Blacksburg 250, 3. Jamestown 195, 4. Menchville 194, 5. Dominion 171, 6. Grafton 135, 7. E.C. Glass 113, 8. Sherando 106, 9. Courtland 99, 10. Broad Run 98, 11. King George 96, 12. James Wood 85, 13. Salem 70, 14. Warhill 57, 15. Great Bridge 56, 16. Kettle Run 43, 17. Loudoun County 38, 18. Tuscarora 37, 19. Chancellor 27, 20. Hanover 25, 21. Fauquier 23, 22. Lee-Davis 15, 23. Smithfield 5, 24. Heritage 2.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Dominion 1:47.81, 4. E.C. Glass 1:50.64; 200 Freestyle: 1. Angela Ritchie (Mon) 1:52.07, 7. Ellisa Eckert (ECG) 1:57.27, 13. Kaitlyn Bauer (ECG) 2:00.96; 200 IM: 1. Isabel Marstellar (Men) 2:05.07; 50 Freestyle: 1. Kelsey Peel (Mon) 24.03; 1-meter diving: 1. Heidi Treser (Black) 394.25; 100 Butterfly: 1. Kyleigh Tankard (Graf) 55.16, 8. Joy Huyett (ECG) 59.25, 13. Bauer (ECG) 1:00.65; 100 Freestyle: 1. Kelsey Peel (Mon) 52.19, 16. Rebecca Wigboldy (ECG) 56.03; 500 Freestyle: 1. Jessie Wallin (Mon) 4:56.88, 10. Eckert (ECG) 5:10.32, 15. Caroline Russell (ECG) 5:21.54; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Menchville 1:38.13, 15. E.C. Glass 1:45.21; 100 Backstroke: 1. Ritchie (Mon) 56.40, 7. Wigboldy (ECG) 59.85; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Shelby Gerving (Tus) 1:04.93; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Monacan 3:34.20, 6. E.C. Glass 3:45.15.
Class 3 Championships
At SwimRVA
Team scores: 1. Western Albemarle 257.5, 2. Monticello 228, 3. York 207, 4. Independence 186, 5. Lafayette 172, 6. Tabb 159, 7. Fluvanna County 141, 8. George Mason 116, 9. Waynesboro 114.5, 10. Maggie Walker 101, 11. Cave Spring 91.5, 12. Hidden Valley 84, 13. Rockbridge County 75, 14. Lord Botetourt 59, 15. Spotswood 58.5, 16. William Byrd 55, 17. Christiansburg 44, 18. Colonial Heights 39, 19. Abingdon 29, 20. Carroll County 26, 21. Broadway 18, 22. Turner Ashby 17, 23. Rustburg 16, 24. Goochland 10, 25. Brentsville 8, 26. William Monroe 3.
1-meter diving: 1. Natalie Jones (Christ) 469.35, 3. Madison Fairchild (Rust) 346.40.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge Conference Championship
Miller 60, New Covenant 28
NEW COVENANT (19-5)
Walker 2, Bailey Foster 15, Newsome 7, Phillaman 1, Katany 3. Totals 6 12-19 28.
MILLER (22-8)
Presleigh Braxton 16, Olivia Wagner 17, Smith 5, Prosper 8, Sable 2, Shauna Russeu 12. Totals 21 13-20 60.
New Covenant;5;14;5;4;—;28
Miller;14;10;13;23;—;60
3-point goals: New Covenant 4 (Foster 2, Newsome, Katany). Miller 5 (braxton, Wagner, Smith, Russeu 2).
