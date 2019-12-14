FOOTBALL
Class 2 state championship
Appomattox 42, Stuarts Draft 21
Appomattox;7;7;14;14;—42
Stuarts Draft;7;0;7;7;—21
First Quarter
A — Cristian Ferguson 46 run (Samuele Bianco kick), 8:09. Drive: 4 plays, 78 yards, 1:29. Key play: Ferguson breaks through the middle on third-and-4 on his way to the end zone.
SD — Aaron Nice 1 run (Tyler Lingfelter kick), 0:32. Drive: 13 plays, 87 yards, 7:31. Key play: Dustyn Fitzgerald’s 38-yard run on Stuarts Draft’s first play of the drive gets the Cougars into Appomattox territory.
Second Quarter
A — Tre Lawing 2 run (Bianco kick), 3:11. Drive: 7 plays, 35 yards, 2:53. Key play: Lawing picks up 9 yards on third-and-1 to keep the drive alive.
Third Quarter
SD — Henry Cooke 1 run (Lingenfelter kick), 3:49. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 5:56. Key play: Cooke completes a 14-yard pass on fourth-and-6 to keep the drive alive.
A — Lawing 5 run (Bianco kick), 2:33. Drive: 3 plays, 17 yards, 1:04. Key play: Tyler Gilliam’s 62-yard kickoff return sets Appomattox up at the Stuarts Draft 17-yard line.
A — Tyler Gilliam 7 pass from Lawing (Bianco kick), 1:00. Drive: 1 play, 7 yards, 0:05. Key play: A 0-yard punt on Stuart’s Draft’s previous possession set Appomattox up at the Cougars’ 7-yard line.
Fourth Quarter
SD — Freddie Watkins 7 pass from Cooke (Lingenfelter kick), 9:26. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 2:27. Key play: On fourth-and-3, Latrell Fomby takes the snap on the fake punt and goes 14 yards for a first down.
A — Lawing 80 run (Brendan Gallier kick), 9:14. Drive: 1 play, 80 yards, 0:12. Key play: Lawing breaks to the outside for an 80-yard scoring run.
A — Ferguson 14 run (Gallier kick), 2:37. Drive: 3 plays, 15 yards, 1:28. Key play: Tez Booker’s interception and 10-yard return on Stuarts Draft’s previous possession set up the short field.
Team Statistics
;A;SD
First Downs;10;13
Rushes-Yards;33-253;35-116
Passing Yards;9;162
Passing;2-5-1;12-33-1
Total Offense;262;278
Penalties-Yards;8-55;5-22
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Appomattox, Lawing 16-121, Ferguson 11-117, Keyshawn Baker 2-4, Jaheim Scruggs 4-11. Stuarts Draft, Cooke 7-(minus-5), Nice 9-17, Blake Roach 6-7, Watkins 3-11, Jo'El Howard 2-14, Dustyn Fitzgerlad 7-58, Latrell Fomby 1-14.
PASSING — Appomattox, Lawing 2-5-1-9. Stuarts Draft, Cooke 11-32-1-120, Watkins 1-1-0-42.
RECEIVING — Appomattox, Ferguson 1-2, Gilliam 1-7. Stuarts Draft, Watkins 3-29, Howard 1-8, Fitzgerald 4-94, Branch 4-31.
Records: Appomattox 13-2. Stuarts Draft 13-2.
State championship scores
Class 6
South County 14, Oscar Smith 13
Class 5
Maury 28, Stone Bridge 21
Class 4
Lake Taylor 34, Tuscarora 14
Class 3
Hopewell 35, Lord Botetourt 7
Class 2
Appomattox 42, Stuarts Draft 21
Class 1
Riverheads 31, Galax 24
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Christmas Invitational
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
55: 1. Nyckolas Harbor (Archbishop Carroll) 6.47; 300: 1. Matthew Spicer (Courtland) 35.09, 6. Patrick McCray (Jefferson Forest) 37.52; 500: 1. Spicer (Courtland) 1:05.33, 14. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 1:11.03; 1,000: 1. Sam Rodman (Liberty Bealeton) 2:32.03; 1,600: 1. Carlos Shultz (Loudoun Valley) 4:18.15, 27. Luke Richards (Heritage) 4:47.52; 3,200: 1. Schultz (Loudoun Valley) 9:09.71; 55H: 1. Aazon Timmons (Cummings) 7.71; 4x200: 1. Colonial Forge 1:33.10, 3. Jefferson Forest (Danteas Braxton, Devon Watts, Davis Lane, Patrick McCray) 1:33.67; 4x400: 1. Oakdale 3:36.10; 4x800: 1. Harrisonburg 8:19.81, 5. Jefferson Forest (Buck Arthur, Lance Jonzen, Timothy Krone, Will Schepens) 8:42.64; HJ: 1. Samuel Cleek (Dobyns Benne) 6-06.00, 5. Judah Praise (Jefferson Forest) 6-00.00; PV: 1. Cleek (Dobyns Benne) 14-00.00, 7. Kai Moore (Liberty Christian) 13-00.00; LJ: 1. Trevor Thomas (Colonial Forge) 22-00.50; TJ: 1. Timmons (Cummings) 43-07.75, 4. Jaleal Hamlett (Heritage) 42-06.50; SP: 1. Garrison Wheatley (Monacan) 51-11.75, 14. Luke Beisser (Liberty Christian) 42-07.50.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Christmas Invitational
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
55: 1. Zaria Hall (Oscar Smith) 7.24, 7. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 7.49; 300: 1. Akala Garrett (Harding) 40.38; 500: 1. Kylie Cooper (Franklin County) 1:16.39, 11. Kylie Litke (Jefferson Forest) 1:23.16; 1,000: 1. Hannah Holland (Loudoun Valley) 3:07.97, 15. Sarah Handel (E.C. Glass) 3:20.15; 1,600: 1. Ava Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 5:10.87, 28. Shauna Skow (Jefferson Forest) 5:53.01; 3,200: 1. Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 10:56.58; 55H: 1. Garrett (Harding) 8.06; 4x200: 1. Parkland Magnet IB 1:43.89; 4x400: 1. Battlefield 4:03.29, 7. Liberty Christian (Jenkins Holland, Elle Soistmann, Maddy Wade, Gracie Jones) 4:24.93; 4x800: 1. Hanover 10:04.30, 3. Jefferson Forest (Ashley Laneve, Lauren Vossen, Beall Roberts, Skow) 10:44.65, 8. E.C. Glass (Handel, Megan Knight, Malanie Myaing, Leah Selihan) 11:14.32; HJ: 1. Aalyiah Chunn (Skyline) 5-02.00, T13. Victoria Johnson (Heritage) 4-10.00; PV: 1. Emory Pafford (Liberty Christian) 12-09.00, 4. Tayrn Harvey (Jefferson Forest) 9-06.00, 5. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 9-06.00, 8. Bella Elder (Liberty Christian) 8-06.00, 10. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 7-06.00; LJ: 1. Ija Mumford (Parkland Magnet) 18-01.75, 2. Oakes (Heritage) 17-09.25; TJ: 1. Jordyn Johnson (Archbishop Carroll) 37-09.75, 2. Oakes (Heritage) 36-11.25, 3. Tya Blake (Heritage) 36-04.50; SP: 1. Makayla Watkins (Western Guilford) 36-07.75, 11. Graysen Arnold (Heritage) 32-03.50.
WRESTLING
Titan Toughman
At Hidden Valley
Team scores: William Byrd 176, Brookville 148.5, Liberty Christian 145.5, Abingdon 136, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 117, Lord Botetourt 111.5, Blacksburg 106, Salem 105, Glenvar 103.5, Amherst 102, Northside 82, James River (Buchanan) 79, Hidden Valley 76, Roanoke Catholic 61, Staunton River 51, E.C. Glass 50, Carroll County 42, Radford 2.
Championship results: 106:Walker Chambers (Salem) p. Dalton Minnick (Abingdon), 1:03; 113: Jalen Fyfffe (Brookville) d. Derek Burton (William Byrd), TB-1 5-4; 120: John McCann (Liberty Christian) d. Garrett Good, 7-3; 126: Christopher Hunt (Northside) p. Steve Tingler (William Byrd), 2:42; 132: Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) d. Dylan Noell (Roanoke Catholic), 8-2; 138: Jack Newton (Abingdon) d. Bobby Moran (Brookville), 5-2; 145: Chauncey Wilson (Patrick Henry) d. Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt), 6-2; 152: Jack Campbell (Abingdon) won via forfeit over Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian), 0:02 (injury); 160: Jerze Webb (William Byrd) d. Gavin Snyder (Blacksburg), 11-9; 170: William Lankford (E.C. Glass) d. Parker Hoden (Amherst), 5-1; 182: Ricardo Harrington (Patrick Henry) p. Josh Brooks (Amherst), 3:49; 195: Isaac Dolph (Brookville) p. Zach Moore (Glenvar), 1:16; 220: Jacob Elliott (Northside) d. Zach FiGart (William Byrd), SV-1 5-3; 285: Hunter Richards (William Byrd) p. Levi Walker (James River), 1:31.
