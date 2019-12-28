BOYS BASKETBALL

Northside Invitational Tournament

Winner’s Bracket

Liberty Christian 64, Christiansburg 40

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (6-3)

Hartless 7 0-0 17, Bohrnstedt 4 0-0 11, Leftwich 2 3-5 8, Hildebrand 7 2-2 19, Holmes 0 0-0 0, Clay 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 0-0 7, Wilson-Hughes 0 0-0 0, Lin 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Stowers 0 0-0 0, Jung 0 0-0 0, Hatcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-7 64.

CHRISTIANSBURG (7-1)

Clemons 2 0-0 4, Hunter 2 0-0 6, Proudfoot 7 2-2 20, Dunkleman 0-5 0-0 0, Clatterbaugh 0 1-2 1, Henley 0 0-0 0, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Johnson-Buchannon 1 0-2 2, Calloway 1 1-1 3, Collins 1 1-1 4, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 40.

LCA;17;14;17;16;—;64

Christiansburg;11;6;16;7;—;40

3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 11 (Hartless 3, Bohrnstedt 3, Hildebrand 3, Leftwich, Smith), Christiansburg 7 (Proudfoot 4, Hunter 2, Collins).

Highlights: LCA — Hartless 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Bohrnstedt 12 rebounds, 6 assists; Leftwich 6 rebounds, 4 assists. C — Clemons 6 rebounds.

Consolation Round

Rockbridge 51, Brookville 41

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-4)

Lewis 0 5-8 5, McClung 0 0-0 0, Ray 3 1-3 9, Lynch 7 1-2 16, Plogger 3 6-8 12, Higgins 0 2-2 2, Doyle 1 0-2 2, Poindexter 1 1-1 3, Hundley 1 0-0 2.

BROOKVILLE (4-5)

Mays 4 2-2 12, Adkins 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 1-4 5, Cook 3 4-8 13, Calloway 0 0-4 0, Miles 0 0-0 0, Bustos 1 0-0 2, Ramsey 2 0-0 4, Preston 1 0-0 3.

Rockbridge;12;8;15;16;—;51

Brookville;16;6;10;9;—;41

3-Point Goals: Rockbridge County 3 (Ray 2, Lynch), Brookville 6 (Cook 3, Mays 2, Preston).

K-Guard Holiday Classic

Seventh-Place Game

Jefferson Forest 53, Hidden Valley 48

JEFFERSON FOREST (7-3)

Hogsed 0 4-6 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Everhart 1 1-1 3, Green 2 1-2 6, Eckart 5 0-1 11, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gage 1 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Dupree 1 0-0 3, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Peters 7 6-11 20, Isenhour 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 13-23 53.

HIDDEN VALLEY (3-6)

Hart 0 0-0 0, Carroll 2 0-0 5, P. Smith 0 0-0 0, Bell 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Stegall 5 2-2 15, Singh 7 0-0 15, Smiley 0 2-2 2, Nichols 3 0-0 7, A. Smith 0 0-0 0, Lichtenstein 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-6 48.

Jefferson Forest;14;16;8;15;—;53

Hidden Valley;9;13;16;10;—;48

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Green, Eckart, Gage, Dupree), Hidden Valley 7 (Stegall 3, Singh, Carroll, Bell, Nichols).

Buffalo Gap Invitational

Buffalo Gap 77, Altavista 64

ALTAVISTA (2-5)

Jayllen Jones 21, Coles 1, Graves 8, Stinnette 5, Dawkins 7, Pannell 5, Stuart Hunt 15, McCann 2. Totals 22 11-21 64.

BUFFALO GAP (7-1)

Lawrence 6, Bowers 4, A. Weatherman 22, Holden 8, Witcher 2, Ribbenburg 5, Lyle 7, W. Smith 18, Peter 5. Totals 24 22-32 77.

Altavista;17;14;15;18;—;64

Buffalo Gap;12;17;25;23;—;77

3-Point Goals: Altavista 9 (Hunt 3, Graves 2, Jones, Stinnette, Dawkins, Pannell), Buffalo Gap 7 (Weatherman 4, Smith 3).

Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic

Third-Place Game

Gretna 75, Bluestone 52

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

Fourth-Place Game

Carlisle 84, Holy Cross 38

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

Consolation Bracket

Nelson 59, Kettle Run 41

Stafford 47, Liberty 37

Benedictine Capital City Classic

Consolation Bracket

Virginia Episcopal 70, Carmel 50

Buckingham Holiday Classic

Appomattox 66, William Campbell 40

Buckingham 49, Staunton River 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Knights Winter Classic

Consolation Bracket

Brookville 44, Salem 43

SALEM (3-4)

Kennedy Scales 12, Taylor Scales 14, Robtison 3, Malloy 2, Moran 2, Baker 2, Mitchem 6, Poole 2.

BROOKVILLE (7-3)

Dobyns 2, Kylie Stark 20, Elliott 6, Christian 4, Brown 4, Bonds 4, Pennington 4.

Salem;11;13;11;8;—;43

Brookville;11;16;14;3;—;44

3-Point Goals: Salem 3 (T. Scales 2, Robtison), Brookville 4 (Stark 2, Elliott, Brown).

Highlights: B — Elliott made game-winning free throw with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Consolation bracket score: E.C. Glass 48, Liberty Christian 36

Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic

Third-Place Game

Gretna 64, Bluestone 40

WRESTLING

Big Orange Invitational

At William Byrd

Team scores: Rural Retreat 221.5, Riverheads 211, Rockbridge County 195.5, William Byrd 189.5, Orange County 173.5, Salem 127.5, Lord Botetourt 124.5, Blacksburg 123.5, Liberty Christian 111.5, Abingdon 109, Hidden Valley 108, Brookville 90.5, William Fleming 88, James River (Buchanan) 80.5, Franklin County 79, Liberty 65, Rustburg 65, York 64.5, Roanoke Catholic 54, Bassett 50, Union 50, Carroll County 45, Cave Spring 41, Pulaski County 41, Northside 30.5, Martinsville 17, Radford 10.

Championship results: 106: Gage Bomar (Rustburg) d. Walker Chambers (Salem), TF-1.5 4:27 (19-4); 113: Jude Robson (Riverheads) d. Derek Burton (William Byrd), TF-1.5 6:00 (18-3); 120: Camden Cook (Riverheads) d. John McCann (Liberty Christian), 10-5; 126: Logan Arnold (Franklin County) d. Colin Sell (Lord Botetourt), 7-1; 132: Cody Cash (Riverheads) d. Dylan Noell (Roanoke Catholic), 8-5; 138: Jack Newton (Abingdon) d. Connor McCann (Liberty Christian), 7-0; 145: Lane Cash (Riverheads) d. David Steigler (Orange County), 2-0; 152: Jack Campbell (Abingdon) m.d. Owen Hall (Rockbridge County), 12-4; 160: Dorian Delp (Rural Retreat) p. Jerze Webb (William Byrd), 5:44; 170: Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) p. Taylor Jenkins (Orange County), 3:54; 182: Ross Via (Rural Retreat) d. Solomon Smith (William Fleming), 8-4; 195: Isaac Dolph (Brookville) d. Anthony Marando (Rockbridge County), 8-2; 220: Zach Figart (William Byrd) d. Mason Polier (Union), 7-4; 285: David Allio (Rockbridge County) p. Hunter Richards (William Byrd), 5:08.

Holy Angels Invitational

At Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, N.C.

Third-Place Result: 195: Travis Barnette (Staunton River) d. Quincy Klister (Wrightstown, Wisconsin), 7-6.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Benedictine Capital City Classic
At Benedictine

Fifth-Place Game: Virginia Episcopal vs. Archbishop Ryan (Penn.), 2:30 p.m.

