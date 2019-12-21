GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Amherst 43, Appomattox 34

APPOMATTOX (0-5)

Shaniya Johnson 15, Hayley Carrico 12, Hodge 2, Hargis 2, Hatcher 2, Vrooman 1. Totals 9 14-18 34.  

AMHERST (7-2)

Nadia West 10, K. Smith 8, Parrish 6, Saunders 6, Irving 5, J. Smith 4, J. West 4. Totals 13 15-26 43. 

Appomattox;8;9;8;9;—;34

Amherst;12;8;10;13;—;44

3-Point Goals: Appomattox 2 (Carrico 2). Amherst 2 (Parrish, Saunders). 

Alleghany 55, Heritage 23

ALLEGHANY (7-1)

Nicely 9, Maggie Rooklin 19, Harden 5, Conner 5, Byer 2, Munds 5, Massey 8. Totals 23 5-7 55. 

HERITAGE (1-8)

Paige 2, Alaysia Oakes 12, Miller 1, Davis 8. Totals 8 7-10 23. 

Alleghany;15;16;8;16;—;55

Heritage;6;5;5;7;—;23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Appomattox 64, Amherst 58

APPOMATTOX (1-1)

Olimpio 1, Lovins 2, Tyler Gilliam 17, Tevin Hurt 21, Casey Scruggs 16,  Clements 4, Lewis 3. Totals 24 14-23 64. 

AMHERST (5-3)

Elijah Butler 22, CJ Rose 6, Waugh 8, Hamlett 2, Morse 1, Woolridge 2, Juwuan Wright 10, M. Rose 7. Totals 24 9-16 58. 

Appomattox;11;23;17;13;—;64

Amherst;10;13;19;16;—;58

3-Point Goals: Appomattox 2 (Scruggs 2). Amherst 1 (M. Rose). 

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments