VOLLEYBALL

Non-district

Appomattox 3, Randolph-Henry 0

At Randolph-Henry

Scores: 25-8, 25-19, 25-13

Highlight: A — Kaydence Gilbert 6 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills; Cameron Womack 23 assists; Abbey Mann 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Hayley Carrico 5 kills, 1 ace.

Records: Appomattox 5-1.

Timberlake Christian 3, Faith Christian (Hurt) 0

At Timberlake

Scores: 25-9, 25-6, 25-9

Highlight: TCS — Kinley Phillips 16 assists, 5 kills; Brooklyn Finnerty 9 kills; Brooke Murdock 7 aces; Hadley Prince 5 kills, 7 digs; Maddie Lecik 12 assists, 4 kills. 

Records: Timberlake 12-2. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

Chatham, Gretna, Appomattox at Falling River Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Altavista, William Campbell, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton River, Northside at Hanging Rock Golf Club, 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 4 p.m.

North Cross at E.C. Glass, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Holy Cross at Fuqua School, 4:30 p.m.

North Cross at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Westover, 6:15 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Fork Union Military at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Halifax Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Westover Chrisitan, 5:30 p.m.

Miller School at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

 

 

