VOLLEYBALL
Non-district
Appomattox 3, Randolph-Henry 0
At Randolph-Henry
Scores: 25-8, 25-19, 25-13
Highlight: A — Kaydence Gilbert 6 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills; Cameron Womack 23 assists; Abbey Mann 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Hayley Carrico 5 kills, 1 ace.
Records: Appomattox 5-1.
Timberlake Christian 3, Faith Christian (Hurt) 0
At Timberlake
Scores: 25-9, 25-6, 25-9
Highlight: TCS — Kinley Phillips 16 assists, 5 kills; Brooklyn Finnerty 9 kills; Brooke Murdock 7 aces; Hadley Prince 5 kills, 7 digs; Maddie Lecik 12 assists, 4 kills.
Records: Timberlake 12-2.
TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
Chatham, Gretna, Appomattox at Falling River Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Altavista, William Campbell, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton River, Northside at Hanging Rock Golf Club, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 4 p.m.
North Cross at E.C. Glass, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Holy Cross at Fuqua School, 4:30 p.m.
North Cross at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Westover, 6:15 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Fork Union Military at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
Halifax Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Westover Chrisitan, 5:30 p.m.
Miller School at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.