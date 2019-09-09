VOLLEYBALL

Non-conference

Liberty 3, Staunton River 0

At Staunton River

Scores: 25-8, 25-7, 25-12

Highlights: L — Fiona Taylor 6 kills; Katie Vaughan 9 kills, 6 digs; Maria Young 20 assists, 2 kills; Rieley Taylor 12 digs. SR — Audrey Barns 9 digs; Lynsey Ball 4 digs; Hollie Creasey 4 digs, 2 blocks. 

Records: Liberty 7-1. 

Amherst 3, Appomattox 0

At Appomattox

Scores: 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Highlights: Amh — Addie Brown 10 kills, 2 blocks; Jazmyne Smith 10 kills, 3 blocks; Danielle Wentz 25 assists, 19 digs. Appo — Kaydence Gilbert 14 kills; Cameron Womack 27 assists, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Abbey Mann 7 kills, 10 digs.

Records: Amherst 5-1. Appomattox 3-1.

VACA

Timberlake Christian 3, Temple Christian 0

At Temple

Scores: 25-14, 25-4, 25-9

Highlights: Timberlake — Brooklyn Finnerty 13 kills, 3 blocks; Brooke Murdock 11 kills, 2 blocks; Maddie Lecik 19 assists, 7 digs; Kinley Phillips 14 assists; 3 aces, 5 kills; Hadley Prince 5 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs; Peyton Kennedy 9 digs.

Records: Timberlake Christian 9-1. Temple Christian 4-4.

BOYS SOCCER

VACA

Temple Christian 2, Timberlake Christian 0

Timberlake;0;0;—;0

Temple;0;2;—;2

Scoring: Gabe Greene unassisted, 60:00; Quinten Chiarizzio unassisted, 61:00.

Saves: Wesley Carden (Timberlake) 5, James Helbling (Temple) 6.

Records: Timberlake Christian 1-5. Temple Christian 3-2.

TODAY'S EVENTS

FIELD HOCKEY

E.C. Glass at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Jefferson Forest in Skyline Invitational at Shenandoah Valley Golf Course, noon

Blue Ridge District meet at Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2 p.m.

Chatham, Gretna, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Appomattox, Nelson, William Campbell at Hat Creek Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia Episcopal at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Chatham Hall, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Miller at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Chatham Hall at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

