FOOTBALL

VHSL Weekly Ratings

Region 4D

All teams advance

1. Salem (6-1) 28.86

2. E.C. Glass (7-0) 28.57

3. Pulaski Co. (7-1) 27.38

4. Halifax Co. (5-2) 23.86

5. GW-Danville (5-2) 23.71

6. Blacksburg (5-3) 22.50

7. Jefferson Forest (4-3) 21.57

8. Amherst (1-6) 16.43

Region 3C

Top eight advance

1. Spotswood (7-0) 26.00

2. Heritage (6-1) 24.57

3. Liberty Christian (5-2) 23.00

4. Rockbridge Co. (5-2) 21.00

5. Turner Ashby (5-2) 20.14

6. Brookville (3-4) 19.00

7. Fluvanna Co. (4-3) 18.29

8. Fort Defiance (4-3) 17.86

9. Rustburg (2-5) 17.71

10. W. Albemarle (3-4) 16.57

11. Liberty (1-6) 15.86

12. Monticello (1-7) 15.50

13. Wilson Memorial (1-6) 15.00

14. Charlottesville (0-8) 14.50

15. Waynesboro (0-7) 12.57

16. Broadway (0-7) 12.43

Region 3D

Top eight advance

1. Lord Botetourt (7-0) 26.57

2. Northside (5-2) 25.57

3. Hidden Valley (5-2) 25.57

4. Magna Vista (6-1) 24.57

5. Abingdon (4-3) 20.57

6. Bassett (5-3) 20.25

7. Christiansburg (3-4) 19.29

8. William Byrd (2-5) 17.56

9. Staunton River (1-6) 15.43

10. Cave Spring (1-6) 15.14

11. Carroll County (2-6) 15.00

12. Tunstall (0-7) 13.29

Region 2C

Top eight advance

1. Radford (6-1) 22.57

2. Appomattox (5-2) 21.71

3. Gretna (5-2) 20.14

4. Glenvar (4-3) 19.43

5. Dan River (5-3) 19.25

6. Chatham (5-2) 17.00

7. Nelson (4-4) 16.88

8. Fort Chiswell (4-4) 16.88

9. Floyd County (4-4) 16.50

10. Patrick County (3-5) 16.13

11. James River (4-4) 15.75

12. Giles (1-6) 14.00

13. Martinsville (0-8) 12.00

14. Alleghany (1-6) 11.86

Region 1B

Top eight advance

1. Riverheads (7-0) 24.86

2. Sussex Central (6-1) 20.29

3. William Campbell (3-4) 16.88

4. Central Lunenburg (5-3) 16.00

5. Altavista (3-4) 14.86

6. Franklin (2-5) 13.14

7. Surry (1-6) 11.71

8. Rappahannock Co. (1-6) 11.71

9. Cumberland (0-7) 10.57

BOYS SOCCER

Non-conference

Holy Cross 3, Temple Christian 1

Holy Cross 2 1 — 3

Temple 0 1 — 1

Scoring: Josh Medina (HC) unassisted, 24:00; Medina (HC) unassisted, 31:00; Levi Donohue (TCS) unassisted, 71:00; Diego Leal (HC) unassisted, 76:00.

Saves: Holy Cross 3, James Helbling (TCS) 16.

Records: Holy Cross 1-12. Temple Christian 8-8.

TODAY’S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Staunton River at Franklin County in Blue Ridge District tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 7 p.m.

