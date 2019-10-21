FOOTBALL
VHSL Weekly Ratings
Region 4D
All teams advance
1. Salem (6-1) 28.86
2. E.C. Glass (7-0) 28.57
3. Pulaski Co. (7-1) 27.38
4. Halifax Co. (5-2) 23.86
5. GW-Danville (5-2) 23.71
6. Blacksburg (5-3) 22.50
7. Jefferson Forest (4-3) 21.57
8. Amherst (1-6) 16.43
Region 3C
Top eight advance
1. Spotswood (7-0) 26.00
2. Heritage (6-1) 24.57
3. Liberty Christian (5-2) 23.00
4. Rockbridge Co. (5-2) 21.00
5. Turner Ashby (5-2) 20.14
6. Brookville (3-4) 19.00
7. Fluvanna Co. (4-3) 18.29
8. Fort Defiance (4-3) 17.86
9. Rustburg (2-5) 17.71
10. W. Albemarle (3-4) 16.57
11. Liberty (1-6) 15.86
12. Monticello (1-7) 15.50
13. Wilson Memorial (1-6) 15.00
14. Charlottesville (0-8) 14.50
15. Waynesboro (0-7) 12.57
16. Broadway (0-7) 12.43
Region 3D
Top eight advance
1. Lord Botetourt (7-0) 26.57
2. Northside (5-2) 25.57
3. Hidden Valley (5-2) 25.57
4. Magna Vista (6-1) 24.57
5. Abingdon (4-3) 20.57
6. Bassett (5-3) 20.25
7. Christiansburg (3-4) 19.29
8. William Byrd (2-5) 17.56
9. Staunton River (1-6) 15.43
10. Cave Spring (1-6) 15.14
11. Carroll County (2-6) 15.00
12. Tunstall (0-7) 13.29
Region 2C
Top eight advance
1. Radford (6-1) 22.57
2. Appomattox (5-2) 21.71
3. Gretna (5-2) 20.14
4. Glenvar (4-3) 19.43
5. Dan River (5-3) 19.25
6. Chatham (5-2) 17.00
7. Nelson (4-4) 16.88
8. Fort Chiswell (4-4) 16.88
9. Floyd County (4-4) 16.50
10. Patrick County (3-5) 16.13
11. James River (4-4) 15.75
12. Giles (1-6) 14.00
13. Martinsville (0-8) 12.00
14. Alleghany (1-6) 11.86
Region 1B
Top eight advance
1. Riverheads (7-0) 24.86
2. Sussex Central (6-1) 20.29
3. William Campbell (3-4) 16.88
4. Central Lunenburg (5-3) 16.00
5. Altavista (3-4) 14.86
6. Franklin (2-5) 13.14
7. Surry (1-6) 11.71
8. Rappahannock Co. (1-6) 11.71
9. Cumberland (0-7) 10.57
BOYS SOCCER
Non-conference
Holy Cross 3, Temple Christian 1
Holy Cross 2 1 — 3
Temple 0 1 — 1
Scoring: Josh Medina (HC) unassisted, 24:00; Medina (HC) unassisted, 31:00; Levi Donohue (TCS) unassisted, 71:00; Diego Leal (HC) unassisted, 76:00.
Saves: Holy Cross 3, James Helbling (TCS) 16.
Records: Holy Cross 1-12. Temple Christian 8-8.
TODAY’S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Staunton River at Franklin County in Blue Ridge District tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 7 p.m.
