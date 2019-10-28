FOOTBALL

VHSL Weekly Ratings

Region 4D

All eight advance
1. Salem (7-1);29.13
2. E.C. Glass (8-0);28.50
3. Pulaski Co. (7-1);27.88
4. Halifax Co. (6-2);26.00
5. GW-Danville (6-2);25.50
6. Blacksburg (6-3);24.22
7. Jefferson Forest (4-4);21.63
8. Amherst (1-7);17.25

Region 3C

Top eight advance
1. Spotswood (8-0);26.50
2. Heritage (7-1);26.13
3. Liberty Christian (6-2);23.25
4. Rockbridge Co. (6-2);21.38
5. Turner Ashby (5-3);20.63
6. Brookville (4-4);20.38
7. Fluvanna Co. (4-4);18.50
8. W. Albemarle (4-4);18.38
9. Fort Defiance (4-4);17.88
10. Rustburg (2-6);17.50
11. Monticello (2-7);16.56
12. Liberty (1-7);16.00
13. Wilson Memorial (1-7);15.38
14. Charlottesville (0-9);14.56
15. Waynesboro (0-8);13.50
16. Broadway (0-8);13.00

Region 3D

Top eight advance
1. Lord Botetourt (8-0);28.50
2. Northside (6-2);26.00
3. Hidden Valley (5-3);24.75
4. Magna Vista (6-2);24.50
5. Abingdon (4-4);20.50
6. Bassett (5-4);20.33
7. Christiansburg (3-5);20.13
8. William Byrd (2-6);17.88
9. Staunton River (1-7);15.88
10. Carroll Co. (2-6);15.88
11. Cave Spring (1-7);15.75
12. Tunstall (0-8);13.50

Region 2C

Top eight advance
1. Radford (7-1);23.25
2. Appomattox (6-2);23.00
3. Dan River (6-3);20.11
4. Gretna (5-3);19.75
5. Glenvar (4-4);19.13
6. Floyd Co. (5-4);17.89
7. Chatham (5-3);17.00
8. Patrick Co. (4-5);16.78
9. Fort Chiswell (4-5);16.78
10. Nelson (4-5);16.56
11. James River (4-5);15.78
12. Giles (2-6);15.50
13. Martinsville (0-8);12.50
14. Alleghany (1-7);11.88

Region 1B

Top eight advance
1. Riverheads (8-0);25.25
2. Sussex Central (7-1);21.63
3. William Campbell (4-4);18.25
4. Central Lunenburg (5-4);16.22
5. Altavista (3-5);14.88
6. Franklin (2-6);13.50
7. Surry (2-6);12.38
8. Rappahannock Co. (1-7);11.88
9. Cumberland (0-8);10.38

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Seminole District Championships

Jefferson Forest 24, Liberty Christian 73, E.C. Glass 78, Heritage 120, Amherst 156, Liberty 156, Brookville 165, Rustburg 214

At HumanKind, 3.1-mile course

Individual times (top 25 of 68): 1. Luke Richards (HHS) 17:32, 2. Jed Dudley (JF) 17:34, 3. Timothy Krone (JF) 17:59, 4. Will Schepens (JF) 18:09, 5. Lance Jonzen (JF) 18:12, 6. Brannon Adams (LHS) 18:34, 7. Ben Bauserman (LCA) 18:50, 8. Kyle Sennett (BHS) 18:56, 9. Randy Trost (ECG) 18:57, 10. Ben Benson (JF) 18:57, 11. Ryan Gallagher (ECG) 18:57, 12. Jonah Packer (JF) 19:00, 13. Bryce Davis (JF) 19:03, 14. Woflgang Ploch (ECG) 19:08, 15. Ooch Crowder (LCA) 19:09, 16. Graham Baker (LCA) 19:11, 17. Daniel Roberts (JF) 19:11, 18. Bryce Becker (LCA) 19:23, 19. Keegan Venable (LCA) 19:24, 20. Nathaniel Poff (LCA) 19:25, 21. Kamden Phelps (LCA) 19:25, 22. Cy Pabis (ECG) 19:32, 23. Joshua Macasa (LCA) 19:39, 24. Turner Neblett (ACHS) 19:44, 25. Benjamin Barnett (ECG) 19:48. 

Runner of the year: Luke Richards, Heritage.

Coach of the year: Colby Delbene, Jefferson Forest. 

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Seminole District Championships

Jefferson Forest 20, Liberty Christian 65, Heritage 97, E.C. Glass 102, Rustburg 131, Amherst 135, Liberty 200

At HumanKind, 3.1-mile course

Individual times (top 25 of 49): 1. Jette Davidson (ECG) 20:25, 2. Shauna Skow (JF) 21:02, 3. Ashley Laneve (JF) 21:29, 4. Beall Roberts (JF) 21:31, 5. Maegan Knight (JF) 21:44, 6. Ellie Gould (JF) 22:04, 7. Cherry Gonzalez (JF) 22:16, 8. Haleigh Earsing (RHS) 22:46, 9. Grace Steger (HHS) 22:55, 10. Janalee Hatch (JF) 23:09, 11. Heidi Andrews (LCA) 23:14, 12. Laura Vossen (JF) 23:21, 13. Makenna Baker (LCA) 23:38, 14. Lexi Tyree (LCA) 23:58, 15. Heidi Kearney (LCA) 24:02, 16. Taylee Hesse (LCA) 24:10, 17. Elle Soistmann (LCA) 24:21, 18. Reagan Patterson (HHS) 24:23, 19. Malanie Myaing (ECG) 24:28, 20. Athena Hughes (RHS) 24:29, 21. Summer Hensley (ACHS) 24;36, 22. Camille Marraccini (ECG) 25:14, 23. Emma Cooper (JF) 25:24, 24. Zion Ufema (HHS) 25:26, 25. Jessica Erskine (HHS) 25:42. 

Runner of the year: Jette Davidson, E.C. Glass. 

Coach of the year: Colby Delbene, Jefferson Forest. 

VOLLEYBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 3, Heritage 1

At Amherst

Scores: 26-28, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Highlights: A — Jazmyne Smith 9 kills, 4 blocks; Holland Saunders 9 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs; Madison Woody 17 digs; Addie Brown 11 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Danielle Wentz 3 kills, 15 assists, 8 digs; Heather Saunders 3 kills, 3 digs. 

Non-district

Appomattox 3, Randolph-Henry 0

At Appomattox

Scores: 25-9, 25-12, 25-12. 

Highlights: A — Cameron Womack 24 assists, 3 aces; Lexi Fulcher 4 aces, 4 digs; Skylar Sams 5 kills; Abbey Mann 5 aces, 5 digs; Kaydence Gilbert 11 kills. 

Records: Randolph-Henry 4-16. Appomattox 16-2. 

