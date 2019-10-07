Black and Blue Bowl 02

EC Glass tight end Jadan Merriman celebrates during the EC Glass game against Jefferson Forest at City Stadium in Lynchburg, September 20, 2019.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

FOOTBALL

VHSL Weekly Ratings

Region 4D

All teams advance

1. Salem (5-0) 28.40

2. E.C. Glass (5-0) 26.80

3. Halifax County (4-1) 24.80

4. Pulaski County (5-1) 24.33

5. Blacksburg (4-2) 22.33

6. GW-Danville (3-2) 19.80

7. Jefferson Forest (2-3) 19.20

8. Amherst (1-4) 16.40

Region 3C

Top 8 advance

1. Spotswood (5-0) 22.80

2. Heritage (4-1) 22.80

3. Liberty Christian (4-1) 22.20

4. Rockbridge (4-1) 21.60

5. Fluvanna (4-1) 20.20

6. Turner Ashby (4-1) 20.00

7. Brookville (2-3) 18.20

8. Rustburg (2-3) 17.40

9. Fort Defiance (3-2) 16.60

10. Liberty (1-4) 14.80

11. Monticello (1-5) 14.33

12. Wilson Memorial (1-4) 13.80

13. Charlottesville (0-6) 13.67

14. W. Albemarle (1-4) 12.80

15. Broadway (0-5) 11.00

16. Waynesboro (0-5) 10.80

Region 3D

Top 8 advance

1. Lord Botetourt (5-0) 26.40

2. Magna Vista (5-1) 23.50

3. Hidden Valley (4-2) 23.33

4. Northside (3-2) 21.60

5. Christiansburg (3-2) 20.20

6. Bassett (3-3) 19.17

7. Abingdon (3-3) 18.33

8. William Byrd (1-4) 15.20

9. Staunton River (1-4) 14.00

10. Carroll County (1-5) 13.67

11. Cave Spring (1-4) 13.60

12. Tunstall (0-5) 12.40

Region 2C

Top 8 advance

1. Radford (4-1) 21.20

2. Gretna (4-1) 20.00

3. Dan River (4-2) 18.67

4. Appomattox (3-2) 18.00

5. Glenvar (3-3) 16.83

6. Chatham (4-1) 16.80

7. Floyd County (3-3) 16.17

8. Fort Chiswell (3-3) 16.00

9. Patrick County (3-3) 15.83

10. Nelson (3-3) 15.33

11. James River (3-3) 14.00

12. Giles (1-5) 13.17

13. Alleghany (1-4) 11.20

14. Martinsville (0-6) 10.33

Region 1B

Top 8 advance

1. Riverheads (5-0) 22.40

2. Sussex Central (4-1) 18.00

3. William Campbell (3-3) 16.17

4. Altavista (2-3) 14.00

5. Central Lunenburg (3-3) 12.83

6. Rapphannock Co. (1-4) 10.80

7. Franklin (1-4) 10.40

8. Cumberland (0-6) 9.33

9. Surry (1-4) 9.20

GOLF

Region 3C Championship

At the Club at Ironwood (Staunton), par 71

Medalist: Nick Rakes (Rustburg), 68

Results:

x-Western Albemarle (311) — Brian O’Dea 73, Luke Vance 74, John Bond 82, Sam Stoke 82, Jack Crombie 84, Ben Winslow 87.

x-Wilson Memorial (314) — Patrick Smith 70, Grayson Wright 71, Ryan Ingersoll 84, Rafe Shumate 89, Madison Flint 91, Grant Burton 123.

Rustburg (320) — y-Rakes 68, Cade Bigham 82, Charlie Riddle 83, Nick Cross 87, Wyatt Bigham 104, Noah Gardner 111.

Rockbridge County (323) — Cole Cathcart 76, Garrett Huffman 77, Will McClung 79, Paul Russell 91, Aaron Plogger 93, John Shomo 104.

Turner Ashby (348) — Luke Mowery 78, Grant Pennybacker 83, Ryan Simpson 90, Shane Redifer 97, Grace Mowery 108, Gavin Ramsey DQ.

Fluvanna County (349) — y-Killian Donnelly 70, Jared Williams 83, Cameron Marshall 97, Maggie Wentz 99, Caleb Vickers 99, Tyler Haynes 102.

Liberty Christian (363) — y-Lane Weems 73, Parker Sterne 91, Aiden Askew 93, Travis Baxter 106, Micaiah Barbour 108, Dylan Stephens 117.

Waynesboro (inc.) — Jacob Allen 74.

Fort Defiance (inc.) — Drew Mozingo 76, Connor McDaniel 84.

Charlottesville (inc.) — Preston Burton 76, Rob Walker 100.

Spotswood (inc.) — Connor Chapman 79, Darian Smith 85, Alan Dean 93.

Liberty (inc.) — Peyton Watts 88, Parker Holdren 103.

Monticello (inc.) — Braden Swartout 90, Nick Anglin 95.

Brookville (inc.) — Jared Skinner 97.

x-team advances to state tournament

y-individual advances to state tournament

VOLLEYBALL

Non-district

Appomattox 3, Buckingham 0

At Buckingham

Scores: 25-16, 25-8, 25-15.

Highlights: A — Abbey Mann 5 kills, 8 digs, 8 aces; Kaydence Gilbert 9 kills; Skylar Sams 4 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Cameron Womack 25 assists, 3 aces.

Records: Appomattox 10-2. Buckingham 5-8

TODAY’S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Holy Cross at Covenant, 5:45 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Miller School at Holy Cross, 4:30 p.m.

Stuart Hall at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Fork Union Military, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments