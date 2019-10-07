FOOTBALL
VHSL Weekly Ratings
Region 4D
All teams advance
1. Salem (5-0) 28.40
2. E.C. Glass (5-0) 26.80
3. Halifax County (4-1) 24.80
4. Pulaski County (5-1) 24.33
5. Blacksburg (4-2) 22.33
6. GW-Danville (3-2) 19.80
7. Jefferson Forest (2-3) 19.20
8. Amherst (1-4) 16.40
Region 3C
Top 8 advance
1. Spotswood (5-0) 22.80
2. Heritage (4-1) 22.80
3. Liberty Christian (4-1) 22.20
4. Rockbridge (4-1) 21.60
5. Fluvanna (4-1) 20.20
6. Turner Ashby (4-1) 20.00
7. Brookville (2-3) 18.20
8. Rustburg (2-3) 17.40
9. Fort Defiance (3-2) 16.60
10. Liberty (1-4) 14.80
11. Monticello (1-5) 14.33
12. Wilson Memorial (1-4) 13.80
13. Charlottesville (0-6) 13.67
14. W. Albemarle (1-4) 12.80
15. Broadway (0-5) 11.00
16. Waynesboro (0-5) 10.80
Region 3D
Top 8 advance
1. Lord Botetourt (5-0) 26.40
2. Magna Vista (5-1) 23.50
3. Hidden Valley (4-2) 23.33
4. Northside (3-2) 21.60
5. Christiansburg (3-2) 20.20
6. Bassett (3-3) 19.17
7. Abingdon (3-3) 18.33
8. William Byrd (1-4) 15.20
9. Staunton River (1-4) 14.00
10. Carroll County (1-5) 13.67
11. Cave Spring (1-4) 13.60
12. Tunstall (0-5) 12.40
Region 2C
Top 8 advance
1. Radford (4-1) 21.20
2. Gretna (4-1) 20.00
3. Dan River (4-2) 18.67
4. Appomattox (3-2) 18.00
5. Glenvar (3-3) 16.83
6. Chatham (4-1) 16.80
7. Floyd County (3-3) 16.17
8. Fort Chiswell (3-3) 16.00
9. Patrick County (3-3) 15.83
10. Nelson (3-3) 15.33
11. James River (3-3) 14.00
12. Giles (1-5) 13.17
13. Alleghany (1-4) 11.20
14. Martinsville (0-6) 10.33
Region 1B
Top 8 advance
1. Riverheads (5-0) 22.40
2. Sussex Central (4-1) 18.00
3. William Campbell (3-3) 16.17
4. Altavista (2-3) 14.00
5. Central Lunenburg (3-3) 12.83
6. Rapphannock Co. (1-4) 10.80
7. Franklin (1-4) 10.40
8. Cumberland (0-6) 9.33
9. Surry (1-4) 9.20
GOLF
Region 3C Championship
At the Club at Ironwood (Staunton), par 71
Medalist: Nick Rakes (Rustburg), 68
Results:
x-Western Albemarle (311) — Brian O’Dea 73, Luke Vance 74, John Bond 82, Sam Stoke 82, Jack Crombie 84, Ben Winslow 87.
x-Wilson Memorial (314) — Patrick Smith 70, Grayson Wright 71, Ryan Ingersoll 84, Rafe Shumate 89, Madison Flint 91, Grant Burton 123.
Rustburg (320) — y-Rakes 68, Cade Bigham 82, Charlie Riddle 83, Nick Cross 87, Wyatt Bigham 104, Noah Gardner 111.
Rockbridge County (323) — Cole Cathcart 76, Garrett Huffman 77, Will McClung 79, Paul Russell 91, Aaron Plogger 93, John Shomo 104.
Turner Ashby (348) — Luke Mowery 78, Grant Pennybacker 83, Ryan Simpson 90, Shane Redifer 97, Grace Mowery 108, Gavin Ramsey DQ.
Fluvanna County (349) — y-Killian Donnelly 70, Jared Williams 83, Cameron Marshall 97, Maggie Wentz 99, Caleb Vickers 99, Tyler Haynes 102.
Liberty Christian (363) — y-Lane Weems 73, Parker Sterne 91, Aiden Askew 93, Travis Baxter 106, Micaiah Barbour 108, Dylan Stephens 117.
Waynesboro (inc.) — Jacob Allen 74.
Fort Defiance (inc.) — Drew Mozingo 76, Connor McDaniel 84.
Charlottesville (inc.) — Preston Burton 76, Rob Walker 100.
Spotswood (inc.) — Connor Chapman 79, Darian Smith 85, Alan Dean 93.
Liberty (inc.) — Peyton Watts 88, Parker Holdren 103.
Monticello (inc.) — Braden Swartout 90, Nick Anglin 95.
Brookville (inc.) — Jared Skinner 97.
x-team advances to state tournament
y-individual advances to state tournament
VOLLEYBALL
Non-district
Appomattox 3, Buckingham 0
At Buckingham
Scores: 25-16, 25-8, 25-15.
Highlights: A — Abbey Mann 5 kills, 8 digs, 8 aces; Kaydence Gilbert 9 kills; Skylar Sams 4 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Cameron Womack 25 assists, 3 aces.
Records: Appomattox 10-2. Buckingham 5-8
TODAY’S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Holy Cross at Covenant, 5:45 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Miller School at Holy Cross, 4:30 p.m.
Stuart Hall at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Fork Union Military, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.