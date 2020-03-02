VESnew.jpg

BASEBALL

Non-conference

Virginia Episcopal 8, Brunswick Academy 7

Virginia Episcopal 212 300 0 — 8 8 6

Brunswick Academy 400 201 0 — 7 7 3

WP: John Fentress. LP: Trey Mitchell. HR: Jaden Waterman with none on and no outs in the third.

Highlights: VES — Jed Howard 3-5, 3 H, RBI, 2 2B; Waterman 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2B, HR; Fentress 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 Ks. BA — Dakota Clarke 3-3, RBI, 2B, 3B; Colby Elliot 1-3, 3B; Mitchell 5.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks.

Records: VES 1-0. Brunswick Academy 0-1.

TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 3-4 state championship at Liberty University, 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 3-4 state championship at Liberty University, 10:30 a.m.

