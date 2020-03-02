BASEBALL
Non-conference
Virginia Episcopal 8, Brunswick Academy 7
Virginia Episcopal 212 300 0 — 8 8 6
Brunswick Academy 400 201 0 — 7 7 3
WP: John Fentress. LP: Trey Mitchell. HR: Jaden Waterman with none on and no outs in the third.
Highlights: VES — Jed Howard 3-5, 3 H, RBI, 2 2B; Waterman 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2B, HR; Fentress 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 Ks. BA — Dakota Clarke 3-3, RBI, 2B, 3B; Colby Elliot 1-3, 3B; Mitchell 5.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks.
Records: VES 1-0. Brunswick Academy 0-1.
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 3-4 state championship at Liberty University, 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 3-4 state championship at Liberty University, 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.