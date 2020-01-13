BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 43, E.C. Glass 38
JEFFERSON FOREST (10-3, 6-1)
Adam Hogsed 10, Everhart 2, Green 2, Eckert 6, Stanley 3, Johnson 8, Gage 3, Peters 7, Isenhour 3.
E.C. GLASS (8-4, 5-2)
Kendrick 6, Savion Austin 13, Wood 5, Conner 3, Wilson 1, Hunt 6, Brestel 4.
Forest 10 9 8 16 — 43
Glass 3 6 18 11 — 38
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Hogsed, Stanley, Johnson), E.C. Glass 3 (Austin, Wood, Conner).
Liberty Christian 55, Brookville 32
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-4, 5-2)
Hartless 7, Bohrnstedt 8, Jalen Leftwich 14, Hildebrand 8, Holmes 6, Clay 2, Wilson-Hughes 6, Lin 2, Stowers 2. Totals 24 4-5 55.
BROOKVILLE (5-8, 1-6)
Donnie Cook 19, Calloway 1, Mays 3, Miles 5, Brown 1, Bowles 3. Totals 9 9-16 32.
LCA 7 14 19 15 — 55
Brookville 9 6 2 15 — 32
3-Point Goals: LCA 3 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt, Hildebrand). Brookville 5 (Cook 3, Mays, Miles).
Highlights: LCA — Leftwich 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Bohrnstedt 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Holmes 7 rebounds. Brookville — Mays 7 rebounds, Calloway 6 rebounds.
Heritage 62, Liberty 54
LIBERTY (1-12, 0-6)
Micah Dudley 16, Christopher Good 11, Estrada 8, Talarico 5, Crider 5, French 3, Moore 2, Ingram 4. Totals 19 7-11 54.
HERITAGE (6-6, 5-1)
Kyle Ferguson 16, Shawn Payton 10, Gillis 8, Horsley 8, Johnson 6, Tweedy 5, Graves 4, Cook 4, Thomas 1. Totals 21 12-16 62.
Liberty 14 10 11 19 — 54
Heritage 4 16 24 18 — 62
3-Point Goals: Liberty 9 (Good 3, Dudley 2, Estrada 2, Talarico, French). Heritage 8 (Ferguson 2, Payton 2, Gillis 2, Johnson, Graves).
Highlights: H — Tweedy 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Horsley 8 rebounds.
Amherst 60, Rustburg 51
AMHERST (7-4, 4-3)
Elijah Butler 13, CJ Rose 6, Brett Waugh 11, Jones 2, Hamlett 4, Woolridge 7, Wright 2, Marcus Rose 11, Andrews 4. Totals 27 2-8 60.
RUSTBURG (2-8, 1-6)
Goard 4, Rakes 7, Shante Buchanan 10, Sweeney 3, Jaidian Johnson 22, Fields 5. Totals 19 10-16 51.
Amherst 11 8 25 16 — 60
Rustburg 10 13 10 18 — 51
3-Point Goals: Amherst 4 (Butler, Waugh, Woolridge, M. Rose). Rustburg 3 (Rakes, Johnson, Fields).
VIC
Virginia Episcopal 76, Holy Cross 49
HOLY CROSS (5-10)
Nick Gravely 23, Graves 4, Smith 9, Knight 2, Keon Waller 11. Totals 21 3-3 49.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (9-7)
Ismael Plet 21, Roberts 2, Young 7, Fabio Dias 12, Robby Matos 11, Klemen Vuga 12, Andrews 8, Handy 3. Totals 29 13-15 76.
Holy Cross 13 7 13 16 — 49
VES 15 12 26 23 — 76
3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 4 (Gravely 2, Smith, Waller), Virginia Episcopal 5 (Andrews 2, Young, Matos, Handy).
Highlights: HC — Gravely 6 rebounds; Waller 8 rebounds. VES — Plet 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Young 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Dias 4 rebounds, 3 steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 52, Jefferson Forest 29
JEFFERSON FOREST (2-10, 1-6)
Paris Pettitt 19, Whalen 2, Mason 1, Forton 4, Be. Hill 3. Totals 9 6-14 29.
E.C. GLASS (11-1, 7-0)
Jordyn Goode 12, Mya Hamlet 10, Osei 9, Henry 7, Osborne 6, Kowalski 2. Bell 2, Williamson 2, Jackson 2. Totals 20 9-15 52.
Jeff. Forest 4 5 10 10 — 29
E.C. Glass 7 14 19 12 — 52
3-Point Goals: JF 4 (Pettitt 4). ECG 3 (Henry, Osei).
Highlights: ECG — Osborne 7 steals, Osei 5 assists, Hamlet 7 rebounds, Goode 6 rebounds.
Brookville 26, Liberty Christian 15
BROOKVILLE (10-4, 6-1)
Kylie Stark 12, Elliott 4, Christian 4, Watkins 2, Pennington 4. Totals 12 0-4 26.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-8, 3-4)
Hartless 2, Camplin 5, Robbins 5, Mock 3. Totals 2 11-12 15.
Brookville 4 7 4 11 — 26
LCA 5 5 0 5 — 15
3-Point Goals: Brookville 2 (Stark 2).
Amherst 32, Rustburg 22
RUSTBURG (5-5, 3-4)
Dawson 7, Funderburk 5, Davis 3, Mayhew 2, Lacks 2, Scharnus 2, Metz 1. Totals 6 10-13 22.
AMHERST (10-3, 6-1)
Ke. Smith 8, West 7, Parrish 5, Ki. Smith 4, J. Smith 4, Saunders 1, Irving 1. Totals 10 12-28 32.
Rustburg 0 7 9 6 — 22
Amherst 6 14 6 6 — 32
3-Point Goals: None.
Non-district
Staunton River 51, Tunstall 21
TUNSTALL (2-12)
Howell 2, Micah Ritter 16, Elliott 3. Totals 8 4-16 21.
STAUNTON RIVER (7-4)
Jeni Levine 20, Jones 5, Cameron 5, Faw 4, Whittaker 2, Cali Levine 10, Tracy 2, Atkins 3. Totals 13 7-17 51.
Tunstall 5 10 2 4 — 21
Staunton River 21 10 16 4 — 51
3-Point Goals: Tunstall 1 (Elliott). Staunton River 6 (J. Levine 3, Jones, Cameron, Faw).
Highlights: SR — J. Levine 8 steals, 5 assists.
Appomattox 54, Nottoway 42
APPOMATTOX (3-5)
Vrooman 7, Shaniya Johnson 23, Hodge 7, Hayley Carrico 14, Hatcher 3. Totals 21 9-17 54.
NOTTOWAY (5-6)
Adam 2, Paige 8, Robinson 5, Antonia Rowe 14, Jenkins 3, Makayla Alvis 10. Totals 16 7-18 42.
ACHS 12 8 16 18 — 54
Nottoway 6 13 15 8 — 42
3-point goals: Appomattox 3 (Carrico 2, Vrooman). Nottoway 3 (Alvis 2, Paige).
Highlights: A — Johnson 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Carrico 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Vrooman 4 assists; Hatcher 5 rebounds.
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gretna at Bassett, 5:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Faith Christian (Hurt), 6 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Nelson at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Fishburne Military at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Roanoke Catholic, 4 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Timberlake Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Amherst, William Campbell, Nelson, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Heritage, 6 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Amherst, William Campbell, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Heritage, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Altavista, William Fleming at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Altavista, William Fleming at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Roanoke Catholic, Hargrave Military at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.
