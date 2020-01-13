BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 43, E.C. Glass 38

JEFFERSON FOREST (10-3, 6-1)

Adam Hogsed 10, Everhart 2, Green 2, Eckert 6, Stanley 3, Johnson 8, Gage 3, Peters 7, Isenhour 3.

E.C. GLASS (8-4, 5-2)

Kendrick 6, Savion Austin 13, Wood 5, Conner 3, Wilson 1, Hunt 6, Brestel 4.

Forest 10 9 8 16 — 43

Glass 3 6 18 11 — 38

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Hogsed, Stanley, Johnson), E.C. Glass 3 (Austin, Wood, Conner).

Liberty Christian 55, Brookville 32

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-4, 5-2)

Hartless 7, Bohrnstedt 8, Jalen Leftwich 14, Hildebrand 8, Holmes 6, Clay 2, Wilson-Hughes 6, Lin 2, Stowers 2. Totals 24 4-5 55.

BROOKVILLE (5-8, 1-6)

Donnie Cook 19, Calloway 1, Mays 3, Miles 5, Brown 1, Bowles 3. Totals 9 9-16 32.

LCA 7 14 19 15 — 55

Brookville 9 6 2 15 — 32

3-Point Goals: LCA 3 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt, Hildebrand). Brookville 5 (Cook 3, Mays, Miles).

Highlights: LCA — Leftwich 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Bohrnstedt 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Holmes 7 rebounds. Brookville — Mays 7 rebounds, Calloway 6 rebounds.

Heritage 62, Liberty 54

LIBERTY (1-12, 0-6)

Micah Dudley 16, Christopher Good 11, Estrada 8, Talarico 5, Crider 5, French 3, Moore 2, Ingram 4. Totals 19 7-11 54.

HERITAGE (6-6, 5-1)

Kyle Ferguson 16, Shawn Payton 10, Gillis 8, Horsley 8, Johnson 6, Tweedy 5, Graves 4, Cook 4, Thomas 1. Totals 21 12-16 62.

Liberty 14 10 11 19 — 54

Heritage 4 16 24 18 — 62

3-Point Goals: Liberty 9 (Good 3, Dudley 2, Estrada 2, Talarico, French). Heritage 8 (Ferguson 2, Payton 2, Gillis 2, Johnson, Graves).

Highlights: H — Tweedy 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Horsley 8 rebounds.

Amherst 60, Rustburg 51

AMHERST (7-4, 4-3)

Elijah Butler 13, CJ Rose 6, Brett Waugh 11, Jones 2, Hamlett 4, Woolridge 7, Wright 2, Marcus Rose 11, Andrews 4. Totals 27 2-8 60.

RUSTBURG (2-8, 1-6)

Goard 4, Rakes 7, Shante Buchanan 10, Sweeney 3, Jaidian Johnson 22, Fields 5. Totals 19 10-16 51.

Amherst 11 8 25 16 — 60

Rustburg 10 13 10 18 — 51

3-Point Goals: Amherst 4 (Butler, Waugh, Woolridge, M. Rose). Rustburg 3 (Rakes, Johnson, Fields).

VIC

Virginia Episcopal 76, Holy Cross 49

HOLY CROSS (5-10)

Nick Gravely 23, Graves 4, Smith 9, Knight 2, Keon Waller 11. Totals 21 3-3 49.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (9-7)

Ismael Plet 21, Roberts 2, Young 7, Fabio Dias 12, Robby Matos 11, Klemen Vuga 12, Andrews 8, Handy 3. Totals 29 13-15 76.

Holy Cross 13 7 13 16 — 49

VES 15 12 26 23 — 76

3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 4 (Gravely 2, Smith, Waller), Virginia Episcopal 5 (Andrews 2, Young, Matos, Handy).

Highlights: HC — Gravely 6 rebounds; Waller 8 rebounds. VES — Plet 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Young 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Dias 4 rebounds, 3 steals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 52, Jefferson Forest 29

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-10, 1-6)

Paris Pettitt 19, Whalen 2, Mason 1, Forton 4, Be. Hill 3. Totals 9 6-14 29.

E.C. GLASS (11-1, 7-0)

Jordyn Goode 12, Mya Hamlet 10, Osei 9, Henry 7, Osborne 6, Kowalski 2. Bell 2, Williamson 2, Jackson 2. Totals 20 9-15 52.

Jeff. Forest 4 5 10 10 — 29

E.C. Glass 7 14 19 12 — 52

3-Point Goals: JF 4 (Pettitt 4). ECG 3 (Henry, Osei).

Highlights: ECG — Osborne 7 steals, Osei 5 assists, Hamlet 7 rebounds, Goode 6 rebounds.

Brookville 26, Liberty Christian 15

BROOKVILLE (10-4, 6-1)

Kylie Stark 12, Elliott 4, Christian 4, Watkins 2, Pennington 4. Totals 12 0-4 26.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-8, 3-4)

Hartless 2, Camplin 5, Robbins 5, Mock 3. Totals 2 11-12 15.

Brookville 4 7 4 11 — 26

LCA 5 5 0 5 — 15

3-Point Goals: Brookville 2 (Stark 2).

Amherst 32, Rustburg 22

RUSTBURG (5-5, 3-4)

Dawson 7, Funderburk 5, Davis 3, Mayhew 2, Lacks 2, Scharnus 2, Metz 1. Totals 6 10-13 22.

AMHERST (10-3, 6-1)

Ke. Smith 8, West 7, Parrish 5, Ki. Smith 4, J. Smith 4, Saunders 1, Irving 1. Totals 10 12-28 32.

Rustburg 0 7 9 6 — 22

Amherst 6 14 6 6 — 32

3-Point Goals: None.

Non-district

Staunton River 51, Tunstall 21

TUNSTALL (2-12)

Howell 2, Micah Ritter 16, Elliott 3. Totals 8 4-16 21.

STAUNTON RIVER (7-4)

Jeni Levine 20, Jones 5, Cameron 5, Faw 4, Whittaker 2, Cali Levine 10, Tracy 2, Atkins 3. Totals 13 7-17 51.

Tunstall 5 10 2 4 — 21

Staunton River 21 10 16 4 — 51

3-Point Goals: Tunstall 1 (Elliott). Staunton River 6 (J. Levine 3, Jones, Cameron, Faw).

Highlights: SR — J. Levine 8 steals, 5 assists.

Appomattox 54, Nottoway 42

APPOMATTOX (3-5)

Vrooman 7, Shaniya Johnson 23, Hodge 7, Hayley Carrico 14, Hatcher 3. Totals 21 9-17 54.

NOTTOWAY (5-6)

Adam 2, Paige 8, Robinson 5, Antonia Rowe 14, Jenkins 3, Makayla Alvis 10. Totals 16 7-18 42.

ACHS 12 8 16 18 — 54

Nottoway 6 13 15 8 — 42

3-point goals: Appomattox 3 (Carrico 2, Vrooman). Nottoway 3 (Alvis 2, Paige).

Highlights: A — Johnson 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Carrico 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Vrooman 4 assists; Hatcher 5 rebounds.

TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna at Bassett, 5:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Faith Christian (Hurt), 6 p.m.

Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Nelson at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Fishburne Military at New Covenant, 7 p.m.

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Covenant at Roanoke Catholic, 4 p.m.

Staunton River at William Byrd, 5:30 p.m.

Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Timberlake Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Amherst, William Campbell, Nelson, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Heritage, 6 p.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Jefferson Forest, Rustburg, Amherst, William Campbell, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Heritage, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Altavista, William Fleming at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Altavista, William Fleming at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Roanoke Catholic, Hargrave Military at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

